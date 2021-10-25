Registration was successful!
European Regulator Approves Booster Dose of Moderna Vaccine
"EMA’s human medicines committee (CHMP) has concluded that a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Spikevax (from Moderna) may be considered in people aged 18 years and above," the statement reads.The third dose of Spikevax administered six to eight months after the second dose resulted in an increase in antibodies in adults whose antibody levels were waning, according to the regulator.The side effects after the booster are similar to those that may occur after the second dose, the EMA noted.The EMA has already approved the third dose of BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine earlier in October.The decision on including the third dose in the vaccination plan can be made by European countries independently based on the epidemiological situation.
eu, covid-19, moderna

20:41 GMT 25.10.2021
BRUSSELS, October 25 (Sputnik) - The European Medicines Agency (EMA), the European Union's drug regulator, has recommended the use of a booster dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, Spikevax, for people over 18 years of age.
"EMA’s human medicines committee (CHMP) has concluded that a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Spikevax (from Moderna) may be considered in people aged 18 years and above," the statement reads.
The third dose of Spikevax administered six to eight months after the second dose resulted in an increase in antibodies in adults whose antibody levels were waning, according to the regulator.
The side effects after the booster are similar to those that may occur after the second dose, the EMA noted.
The EMA has already approved the third dose of BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine earlier in October.
The decision on including the third dose in the vaccination plan can be made by European countries independently based on the epidemiological situation.
