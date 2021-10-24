Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211024/who-has-the-edge-between-manchester-united-and-liverpool-1090165040.html
Who has the Edge Between Manchester United and Liverpool?
Who has the Edge Between Manchester United and Liverpool?
Manchester United and Liverpool FC renew their rivalry this weekend in a marquee clash between England’s two most successful clubs. 24.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-24T01:00+0000
2021-10-24T01:00+0000
manchester united
cristiano ronaldo
premier league
liverpool fc
mohamed salah
jurgen klopp
ole gunnar solskjær
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/09/1081100187_0:153:3101:1897_1920x0_80_0_0_a51696283fd2879e8225fe81f9d78439.jpg
Sunday’s matchup of Liverpool and Manchester United is the Premier League’s biggest match of the weekend. Liverpool enter the tie third in the league and a win would move them into second, and United sit in sixth with a chance to move into the top-four, if Tottenham drops points.For two teams with their eyes on the Premier League trophy, this is a match that can make or break a campaign. Regardless of their league position, when United and Liverpool play it’s regarded as an event. As the two most successful clubs in English history, their rivalry runs deep. Even their managers can’t keep things civil between them.The history and bad blood between the two sides almost always spills over to the pitch. Here’s who has the edge in defense, in the middle of the park, in attack, and on the sidelines.Who has the defensive edge?In recent weeks, neither Liverpool nor Manchester United’s defense have inspired much confidence. Liverpool were absolutely blitzed on the counter by Athletico Madrid in their mid-week champions league clash. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said of the 3-2 victory at the Wanda Metropolitano, “dirty points are often the most important, and they were dirty tonight.”Manchester United’s defense has had similar struggles, conceding two goals at home to an undermanned Atalanta and giving up four to Leicester City last weekend. What makes these defensive woes so unusual is that neither side lacks talent.Liverpool will likely run out a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, and Andrew Robertson. Alexander-Arnold has been lethal going forward but his lack of pace leaves Liverpool’s right side vulnerable on the break. Robertson has been more solid defensively this season, but his attacking influence comes and goes.The biggest issue that faces Liverpool, however, is the inconsistent form of Virgil Van Dijk, as he comes back from a knee ligament injury. Van Dijk has looked a step slow at times this season and a return to form could catapult Liverpool’s defense back into the elites of Europe.Manchester United will be without Rafael Varane, as he is still recovering from a groin injury suffered on international duty with France. Without Varane, Manchester United has used a back four of Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.Maguire, who recently returned from a calf injury, has looked lost the past two games. Shaw is an important component for United, while Wan-Bissaka is as good at defending as he is poor going forward.Between the sticks, Liverpool and United employ two of the world’s finest goalkeepers, although they get there in vastly different ways. David De Gea has been on a shot-stopping crusade this year and has earned United a few extra points for his heroics. De Gea is not a terribly proactive keeper, which puts pressure on his abilities to help United’s defense.Alisson, while not a poor shot-stopper by any means, is one of the most proactive and technically gifted goalies in the world. He will act as a de-facto sweeper for Liverpool’s high-line, although his high-risk high-reward style can sometimes come back to haunt him.Liverpool have the advantage in defense. Without Varane, United lack a centerback with the pace and power to snuff out balls in behind. Factor in that Liverpool’s outside backs give them more in attack and the edge up and down the pitch goes to the scousers.Advantage: LiverpoolWho has the edge in midfield?Trying to determine who has the better midfield between Liverpool and United is a difficult exercise. United has more talented attacking midfielders, while Liverpool have the better defensive unit.Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba are two of the most gifted attacking midfielders in the world. There is not a pass they cannot make, nor is there a defense that they fear. With Thiago Alcantara still out, Curtis Jones’ fitness levels a question, and Naby Keita oscillating between being a masterful attacker and a defensive liability, Liverpool’s midfield, in attack, lags behind United’s.However, what United attempts to do with two defensive midfielders, Liverpool is capable of doing with one. United have favored a double-pivot but have yet to settle on a combination capable of protecting their back four. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has rotated Scott McTominay, Fred, Paul Pogba, and Nemanja Matic with little success.Liverpool, on the other hand, know exactly who will be in charge of protecting their back four, and that will be Fabinho. His ability to win the ball, trigger Liverpool’s press, and spray the ball to attackers has him in the conversation for best defensive midfielder in the world.The difference in talent between Liverpool and United’s midfields is too hard to confidently declare. However, how they are used is as important as their individual talent. Liverpool’s system consistently sees their midfielders playing to their strengths, while United have had a hard time figuring out who is the best defensive midfielder to play next to McTominay.Advantage: Tie (United going forward, Liverpool defensive)Who has the edge in attack?Liverpool and Manchester United have two of the world’s best collections of attacking talent. United have the luxury of selecting between Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Edison Cavani, Jadon Sancho, and Anthony Martial. Half of the teams in the Premier League would be happy to take United’s bench options as their starters.While Liverpool don’t have the depth that United does, their quartet of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Diogo Jota are an incredibly talented and varied set of attackers. Mohamed Salah has been in such a rare run of form that he is forcing people to suggest that he is the best player in the world.It will be interesting to see which trio each manager opts for. United will likely run out Ronaldo, Greenwood, and Rashford, as Jadon Sancho has been poor since relocating from the Bundesliga. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have the right and left wings locked down, but who Jurgen Klopp will start at center forward will be interesting.Both Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino have been excellent this season, but offer Liverpool different skill sets. Firmino is a box-to-box midfielder that can play center forward, while Jota is a dangerous winger with an aerial ability far larger than his diminutive frame. Who Klopp decides to start the game will indicate how he wants to go after United.Picking which side has a better attack is also difficult. United have depth and, of course, Ronaldo, while Liverpool have four attackers who are all deserving of a starting spot. The combination of Salah’s form and Mane, Jota, and Firmino’s excellence gives Liverpool the edge in attack.Advantage: LiverpoolWho has the advantage on the sidelines?There is no rational argument to be made that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a better manager than Jurgen Klopp. Klopp is one of the elite managers of his time, a tactical wizard with excellent management abilities. Solskjaer, on the other hand, has swung, like a pendulum, between being on the hot seat and saving his job.Advantage: LiverpoolLiverpool rightly should enter their match with Manchester United with the confidence that they can leave Old Trafford with three points. United’s crowd spirited them to a fantastic comeback win against Atalanta, but Liverpool are a far more dangerous side.No rivalry game is easy. As much as Liverpool have the edge on the pitch, United are not so far behind that they cannot get something from the match. It will likely be a cagey affair and a tie is the most likely outcome. Although, both sides will believe they have what it takes to win.
https://sputniknews.com/20211022/manchester-united-have-the-talent-on-the-pitch-but-not-on-the-sideline-1090147477.html
https://sputniknews.com/20211009/jurgen-klopp-turning-six-years-at-liverpool-into-a-lifetime-of-memories-1089782768.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0b/09/1081100187_184:0:2915:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_22464b3873e512571765f87c7dda6080.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
manchester united, cristiano ronaldo, premier league, liverpool fc, mohamed salah, jurgen klopp, ole gunnar solskjær

Who has the Edge Between Manchester United and Liverpool?

01:00 GMT 24.10.2021
© AP Photo / Jon SuperLiverpool's Mohamed Salah, front left, celebrates with Liverpool's Sadio Mane after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Sheffield United at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, front left, celebrates with Liverpool's Sadio Mane after scoring his side's opening goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Sheffield United at Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, England, Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020 - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2021
© AP Photo / Jon Super
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
Manchester United and Liverpool FC renew their rivalry this weekend in a marquee clash between England’s two most successful clubs.
Sunday’s matchup of Liverpool and Manchester United is the Premier League’s biggest match of the weekend. Liverpool enter the tie third in the league and a win would move them into second, and United sit in sixth with a chance to move into the top-four, if Tottenham drops points.
For two teams with their eyes on the Premier League trophy, this is a match that can make or break a campaign. Regardless of their league position, when United and Liverpool play it’s regarded as an event. As the two most successful clubs in English history, their rivalry runs deep. Even their managers can’t keep things civil between them.
The history and bad blood between the two sides almost always spills over to the pitch. Here’s who has the edge in defense, in the middle of the park, in attack, and on the sidelines.

Who has the defensive edge?

In recent weeks, neither Liverpool nor Manchester United’s defense have inspired much confidence. Liverpool were absolutely blitzed on the counter by Athletico Madrid in their mid-week champions league clash. Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said of the 3-2 victory at the Wanda Metropolitano, “dirty points are often the most important, and they were dirty tonight.”
Manchester United’s defense has had similar struggles, conceding two goals at home to an undermanned Atalanta and giving up four to Leicester City last weekend. What makes these defensive woes so unusual is that neither side lacks talent.
Liverpool will likely run out a back four of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil Van Dijk, and Andrew Robertson. Alexander-Arnold has been lethal going forward but his lack of pace leaves Liverpool’s right side vulnerable on the break. Robertson has been more solid defensively this season, but his attacking influence comes and goes.
The biggest issue that faces Liverpool, however, is the inconsistent form of Virgil Van Dijk, as he comes back from a knee ligament injury. Van Dijk has looked a step slow at times this season and a return to form could catapult Liverpool’s defense back into the elites of Europe.
Manchester United will be without Rafael Varane, as he is still recovering from a groin injury suffered on international duty with France. Without Varane, Manchester United has used a back four of Luke Shaw, Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire, and Aaron Wan-Bissaka.
Maguire, who recently returned from a calf injury, has looked lost the past two games. Shaw is an important component for United, while Wan-Bissaka is as good at defending as he is poor going forward.
Between the sticks, Liverpool and United employ two of the world’s finest goalkeepers, although they get there in vastly different ways. David De Gea has been on a shot-stopping crusade this year and has earned United a few extra points for his heroics. De Gea is not a terribly proactive keeper, which puts pressure on his abilities to help United’s defense.
Alisson, while not a poor shot-stopper by any means, is one of the most proactive and technically gifted goalies in the world. He will act as a de-facto sweeper for Liverpool’s high-line, although his high-risk high-reward style can sometimes come back to haunt him.
Liverpool have the advantage in defense. Without Varane, United lack a centerback with the pace and power to snuff out balls in behind. Factor in that Liverpool’s outside backs give them more in attack and the edge up and down the pitch goes to the scousers.

Advantage: Liverpool

Manchester United's Norwegian manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (L) shakes hands with Manchester United's Portuguese striker Cristiano Ronaldo as he comes off the substitutes bench during the English Premier League football match between Manchester United and Everton at Old Trafford in Manchester, north west England, on October 2, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
Manchester United Have the Talent on the Pitch, but Not on the Sideline
22 October, 23:45 GMT

Who has the edge in midfield?

Trying to determine who has the better midfield between Liverpool and United is a difficult exercise. United has more talented attacking midfielders, while Liverpool have the better defensive unit.
Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba are two of the most gifted attacking midfielders in the world. There is not a pass they cannot make, nor is there a defense that they fear. With Thiago Alcantara still out, Curtis Jones’ fitness levels a question, and Naby Keita oscillating between being a masterful attacker and a defensive liability, Liverpool’s midfield, in attack, lags behind United’s.
However, what United attempts to do with two defensive midfielders, Liverpool is capable of doing with one. United have favored a double-pivot but have yet to settle on a combination capable of protecting their back four. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has rotated Scott McTominay, Fred, Paul Pogba, and Nemanja Matic with little success.
Liverpool, on the other hand, know exactly who will be in charge of protecting their back four, and that will be Fabinho. His ability to win the ball, trigger Liverpool’s press, and spray the ball to attackers has him in the conversation for best defensive midfielder in the world.
The difference in talent between Liverpool and United’s midfields is too hard to confidently declare. However, how they are used is as important as their individual talent. Liverpool’s system consistently sees their midfielders playing to their strengths, while United have had a hard time figuring out who is the best defensive midfielder to play next to McTominay.

Advantage: Tie (United going forward, Liverpool defensive)

Who has the edge in attack?

Liverpool and Manchester United have two of the world’s best collections of attacking talent. United have the luxury of selecting between Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Edison Cavani, Jadon Sancho, and Anthony Martial. Half of the teams in the Premier League would be happy to take United’s bench options as their starters.
While Liverpool don’t have the depth that United does, their quartet of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino, and Diogo Jota are an incredibly talented and varied set of attackers. Mohamed Salah has been in such a rare run of form that he is forcing people to suggest that he is the best player in the world.
It will be interesting to see which trio each manager opts for. United will likely run out Ronaldo, Greenwood, and Rashford, as Jadon Sancho has been poor since relocating from the Bundesliga. Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have the right and left wings locked down, but who Jurgen Klopp will start at center forward will be interesting.
Both Diogo Jota and Roberto Firmino have been excellent this season, but offer Liverpool different skill sets. Firmino is a box-to-box midfielder that can play center forward, while Jota is a dangerous winger with an aerial ability far larger than his diminutive frame. Who Klopp decides to start the game will indicate how he wants to go after United.
Picking which side has a better attack is also difficult. United have depth and, of course, Ronaldo, while Liverpool have four attackers who are all deserving of a starting spot. The combination of Salah’s form and Mane, Jota, and Firmino’s excellence gives Liverpool the edge in attack.

Advantage: Liverpool

Who has the advantage on the sidelines?

There is no rational argument to be made that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a better manager than Jurgen Klopp. Klopp is one of the elite managers of his time, a tactical wizard with excellent management abilities. Solskjaer, on the other hand, has swung, like a pendulum, between being on the hot seat and saving his job.

Advantage: Liverpool

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp speaks during a press conference - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2021
Jurgen Klopp: Turning Six Years at Liverpool Into a Lifetime of Memories
9 October, 01:31 GMT
Liverpool rightly should enter their match with Manchester United with the confidence that they can leave Old Trafford with three points. United’s crowd spirited them to a fantastic comeback win against Atalanta, but Liverpool are a far more dangerous side.
No rivalry game is easy. As much as Liverpool have the edge on the pitch, United are not so far behind that they cannot get something from the match. It will likely be a cagey affair and a tie is the most likely outcome. Although, both sides will believe they have what it takes to win.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
01:00 GMTWho has the Edge Between Manchester United and Liverpool?
00:12 GMTBritish Military Brings Over 100 People Who Had Left Afghanistan to UK - Defense Ministry
YesterdayUS Seeking Clarity Over Turkey’s Intention to Declare US Ambassador Persona Non Grata
YesterdayUS Authorities Getting Veterans Involved in Resettlement on Afghan Refugees - Reports
YesterdayBiden’s Popularity Drops More Than That of Any Other US Leader Since End of WWII - Poll
Yesterday‘Rust’ Director ‘Gutted’ by Fatal Shooting of Halyna Hutchins on Set
YesterdayPotty-Mouthed PM: Broadcaster Blocks Boris Johnson's Remarks on Gay Men, Muslim Women
YesterdayHome Run! The Astros Win a Ticket to the World Series Amid Sign-Stealing Scandal
YesterdayColombian Authorities Reportedly Capture Elusive Drug Lord Otoniel, Leader of Clan del Golfo
YesterdayTwitter CEO Jack Dorsey Issues Cryptic Warning of ‘Hyperinflation’ Soon To Happen in the US
YesterdayOne Person Killed, 7 Injured in Shooting Near University Campus in US
YesterdayIran Set to Cooperate With Islamic World in Nuclear Development - Spokeperson
YesterdaySupermarkets in UK Reportedly Use Cardboard Cut-Outs to Disguise Empty Shelves
Yesterday5.0 Magnitude Earthquake Shakes La Palma as Spanish Island Territory Reels From Volcano Eruption
YesterdayJeremy Clarkson Slams 'F***ing Government' at Farming Awards Ceremony - Video
YesterdayPakistan Denies Reports of Preparing to Sign Airspace Agreement With US
YesterdayWatch Massive Migrant Caravan Push North Into Mexico as US Reports Record Apprehensions
YesterdayWatch Iranian Governor Getting Slapped on Stage During His Inauguration
YesterdayAssange's Extradition Incomprehensible After Revelations CIA Plotted to Kill Him, Fiancée Says
YesterdayUnderwater Treasure May Point to Location of Long-Gone 'Island of Gold' Empire