https://sputniknews.com/20211024/tehran-vows-israel-will-suffer-thousands-of-billions-of-dollars-in-damage-if-it-dares-attack-iran-1090178985.html

Tehran Vows Israel Will Suffer 'Thousands of Billions' of Dollars in Damage if It Dares Attack Iran

Tehran Vows Israel Will Suffer 'Thousands of Billions' of Dollars in Damage if It Dares Attack Iran

Last week, Israeli media reported that the government had approved a budget of 5 billion shekels (about $1.5 billion) to prepare for a possible attack against... 24.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-24T18:57+0000

2021-10-24T18:57+0000

2021-10-24T19:09+0000

israel

iran

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/09/1082583937_0:131:2500:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_3f1e49736040287e97457f608747f290.jpg

Israel will be made to pay a grave economic price if it dares attack Iran, Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, has warned.Shamkhani tweeted the message in Persian, Hebrew, English and Arabic, presumably to make sure that the warning reached its intended audience.The official did not elaborate on what form Iran’s hypothetical response to hypothetical Israeli aggression would take. The Islamic Republic is known to have an extensive range of conventional ballistic and cruise missiles, many of them theoretically capable of striking Israel in the event of a conflagration. Tehran also has a number of allies near Israel, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah militias, and the Syrian government, which it has assisted in Damascus’s decade-long war against an assortment of jihadists and foreign-backed ‘moderate rebels’.Shamkhani’s warning comes in the wake of reporting in Israeli media last week that the country’s authorities had approved $1.5 billion in funding for preparations to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities – with the spending said to including everything from aircraft and intelligence-gathering drones to customized armaments for strikes on heavily fortified underground facilities.The funds are reportedly part of a $17.5 billion defence budget for fiscal year 2022 approved this summer.On Tuesday, Israeli finance minister Avigdor Liberman warned that he believed a conflict with Iran was inevitable, and suggested that a preemptive attack was the only way to stop the country from building a nuclear bomb.Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid that “every option” remained on the table regarding Iran’s nuclear programme if the 2015 nuclear deal could not be salvaged.Iran has long maintained that it has no intention to pursue nukes, or any other weapons of mass destruction, with both of its successive supreme rulers issuing religious rulings citing the creation, production and use of such arms as incompatible with the tenets of Islam. At the same time, Iran has accused the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog and the international community at large of “shameful double standards” by keeping a close eye on Iran’s peaceful nuclear programme while ignoring Israel’s status as the Middle East’s only nuclear weapons state.Tel Aviv neither confirms nor denies possessing nuclear weapons, but has threatened to target any regional nation it believes to be pursuing such arms. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute estimates that Israel possess about 90 warheads -deliverable by aircraft, land-based missiles, and submarines.Iran and the United States are set to resume talks on the restoration of the nuclear deal in Vienna next month.

https://sputniknews.com/20211020/iran-prepares-for-nationwide-air-drills-after-israel-oks-special-strike-budget--1090081725.html

Tom Hanks Sounds like the ramblings of the scared and desperate. 0

1

israel

iran

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Ilya Tsukanov

Ilya Tsukanov

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ilya Tsukanov

israel, iran