Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211024/tehran-vows-israel-will-suffer-thousands-of-billions-of-dollars-in-damage-if-it-dares-attack-iran-1090178985.html
Tehran Vows Israel Will Suffer 'Thousands of Billions' of Dollars in Damage if It Dares Attack Iran
Tehran Vows Israel Will Suffer 'Thousands of Billions' of Dollars in Damage if It Dares Attack Iran
Last week, Israeli media reported that the government had approved a budget of 5 billion shekels (about $1.5 billion) to prepare for a possible attack against... 24.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-24T18:57+0000
2021-10-24T19:09+0000
israel
iran
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/09/1082583937_0:131:2500:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_3f1e49736040287e97457f608747f290.jpg
Israel will be made to pay a grave economic price if it dares attack Iran, Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, has warned.Shamkhani tweeted the message in Persian, Hebrew, English and Arabic, presumably to make sure that the warning reached its intended audience.The official did not elaborate on what form Iran’s hypothetical response to hypothetical Israeli aggression would take. The Islamic Republic is known to have an extensive range of conventional ballistic and cruise missiles, many of them theoretically capable of striking Israel in the event of a conflagration. Tehran also has a number of allies near Israel, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah militias, and the Syrian government, which it has assisted in Damascus’s decade-long war against an assortment of jihadists and foreign-backed ‘moderate rebels’.Shamkhani’s warning comes in the wake of reporting in Israeli media last week that the country’s authorities had approved $1.5 billion in funding for preparations to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities – with the spending said to including everything from aircraft and intelligence-gathering drones to customized armaments for strikes on heavily fortified underground facilities.The funds are reportedly part of a $17.5 billion defence budget for fiscal year 2022 approved this summer.On Tuesday, Israeli finance minister Avigdor Liberman warned that he believed a conflict with Iran was inevitable, and suggested that a preemptive attack was the only way to stop the country from building a nuclear bomb.Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid that “every option” remained on the table regarding Iran’s nuclear programme if the 2015 nuclear deal could not be salvaged.Iran has long maintained that it has no intention to pursue nukes, or any other weapons of mass destruction, with both of its successive supreme rulers issuing religious rulings citing the creation, production and use of such arms as incompatible with the tenets of Islam. At the same time, Iran has accused the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog and the international community at large of “shameful double standards” by keeping a close eye on Iran’s peaceful nuclear programme while ignoring Israel’s status as the Middle East’s only nuclear weapons state.Tel Aviv neither confirms nor denies possessing nuclear weapons, but has threatened to target any regional nation it believes to be pursuing such arms. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute estimates that Israel possess about 90 warheads -deliverable by aircraft, land-based missiles, and submarines.Iran and the United States are set to resume talks on the restoration of the nuclear deal in Vienna next month.
https://sputniknews.com/20211020/iran-prepares-for-nationwide-air-drills-after-israel-oks-special-strike-budget--1090081725.html
Sounds like the ramblings of the scared and desperate.
0
1
israel
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Ilya Tsukanov
Ilya Tsukanov
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/04/09/1082583937_140:0:2361:1666_1920x0_80_0_0_ee753b307a1066ec677343c13b1fc9a3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
israel, iran

Tehran Vows Israel Will Suffer 'Thousands of Billions' of Dollars in Damage if It Dares Attack Iran

18:57 GMT 24.10.2021 (Updated: 19:09 GMT 24.10.2021)
© AFP 2021 / SEPAH NEWSThis handout photo provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website via SEPAH News on January 15, 2021, shows a launch of missiles during a military drill in an unknown location in central Iran
This handout photo provided by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) official website via SEPAH News on January 15, 2021, shows a launch of missiles during a military drill in an unknown location in central Iran - Sputnik International, 1920, 24.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / SEPAH NEWS
Subscribe
Ilya Tsukanov
All materialsWrite to the author
Last week, Israeli media reported that the government had approved a budget of 5 billion shekels (about $1.5 billion) to prepare for a possible attack against Iran’s nuclear facilities. Tel Aviv has repeatedly accused Tehran of secretly pursuing nukes. Tehran has vocally denied the claims.
Israel will be made to pay a grave economic price if it dares attack Iran, Ali Shamkhani, secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, has warned.
“Instead of allocating $1.5 billion budget for atrocities against Iran, the Zionist regime should focus on providing tens of thousands of billions of dollars funding to repair the damage that is going to be caused by Iran’s shocking response,” Shamkhani tweeted Sunday.
Shamkhani tweeted the message in Persian, Hebrew, English and Arabic, presumably to make sure that the warning reached its intended audience.
The official did not elaborate on what form Iran’s hypothetical response to hypothetical Israeli aggression would take. The Islamic Republic is known to have an extensive range of conventional ballistic and cruise missiles, many of them theoretically capable of striking Israel in the event of a conflagration. Tehran also has a number of allies near Israel, including Lebanon’s Hezbollah militias, and the Syrian government, which it has assisted in Damascus’s decade-long war against an assortment of jihadists and foreign-backed ‘moderate rebels’.
Shamkhani’s warning comes in the wake of reporting in Israeli media last week that the country’s authorities had approved $1.5 billion in funding for preparations to attack Iran’s nuclear facilities – with the spending said to including everything from aircraft and intelligence-gathering drones to customized armaments for strikes on heavily fortified underground facilities.
Two Islamic Republic of Iran Air Force (IRIAF) F-7 fighters during a 2019 exercise - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2021
Iran Prepares for Nationwide Air Drills After Israel Ok’s Special Strike Budget
20 October, 19:46 GMT
The funds are reportedly part of a $17.5 billion defence budget for fiscal year 2022 approved this summer.
On Tuesday, Israeli finance minister Avigdor Liberman warned that he believed a conflict with Iran was inevitable, and suggested that a preemptive attack was the only way to stop the country from building a nuclear bomb.
Earlier this month, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told his Israeli counterpart Yair Lapid that “every option” remained on the table regarding Iran’s nuclear programme if the 2015 nuclear deal could not be salvaged.
Iran has long maintained that it has no intention to pursue nukes, or any other weapons of mass destruction, with both of its successive supreme rulers issuing religious rulings citing the creation, production and use of such arms as incompatible with the tenets of Islam. At the same time, Iran has accused the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog and the international community at large of “shameful double standards” by keeping a close eye on Iran’s peaceful nuclear programme while ignoring Israel’s status as the Middle East’s only nuclear weapons state.
Tel Aviv neither confirms nor denies possessing nuclear weapons, but has threatened to target any regional nation it believes to be pursuing such arms. The Stockholm International Peace Research Institute estimates that Israel possess about 90 warheads -deliverable by aircraft, land-based missiles, and submarines.
Iran and the United States are set to resume talks on the restoration of the nuclear deal in Vienna next month.
1801000
Discuss
Popular comments
Sounds like the ramblings of the scared and desperate.
T Tom Hanks
24 October, 22:35 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:12 GMT'Cyclone Bomb': Weather Forecasters Say US West Coast Should Brace For Huge Subzero Storm
18:57 GMTTehran Vows Israel Will Suffer 'Thousands of Billions' of Dollars in Damage if It Dares Attack Iran
18:57 GMT'Greedy, Extremely Selfish' Mo Salah Branded 'Best Player in the World This Season'
18:27 GMTBiden Administration Reportedly Set to Roll Out Tax Targeting 0.0002% Wealthiest Americans
17:45 GMTPolice Presence in Nottingham Bolstered Following Wave of Spiking Reports, Says Media
17:28 GMTLiverpool Beats Manchester United 5:0 in Premier League
17:19 GMT'Extremely Concerning': China-Bhutan MoU Could 'Spell Disaster' For India, Warns Congress Party
17:16 GMT'What's He Trying to Say?': Snowden's Tweet in Russian With Soviet Poster Puzzles Netizens
16:55 GMTWatch Syrian Troops Block US Military Convoy, Force It to Turn Around
16:44 GMTEd Sheeran Tests Positive for COVID, Will Do Planned Performances From Home
16:18 GMTOpening Ceremony of World Health Summit 2021 Takes Place in Berlin
16:02 GMTNew Insight Into Ancient Egyptian Mummification Techniques Gained Thanks to Old Kingdom Mummy
15:52 GMTAbout 50 German 'Neo-Nazis' Wielding Machetes, Clubs Reportedly Detected at Polish Border
15:37 GMTEthiopian Foreign Ministry Denies Tigray Airstrikes Forced UN Aid Planes to Return
15:31 GMTIAEA Warns Iran Nuclear Deal Partners to ‘Know Where They’re Putting Feet’ Amid Site Access Spat
15:25 GMTUS Imported Tens of Millions of Used Medical Gloves From Thailand, Reports Say
14:10 GMTFauci Accused of Funding Puppies Being 'Eaten Alive' By Infected Insects Experiment
14:06 GMT‘On the Verge of Sadism’: Moscow Slams State Dept as US Classifies Russians ‘Homeless Nationality’
13:44 GMTLive Outside Camp Nou Ahead of El Clasico Barcelona-Real Madrid Clash
13:38 GMTBoxRec Names Floyd Mayweather Jr 'Greatest Boxer of All Time'