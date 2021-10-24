https://sputniknews.com/20211024/new-insight-into-ancient-egyptian-mummification-techniques-gained-thanks-to-old-kingdom-mummy-1090176517.html

New Insight Into Ancient Egyptian Mummification Techniques Gained Thanks to Old Kingdom Mummy

The mummy in question reportedly dates back to the times of the Old Kingdom, over 3,000 years ago. 24.10.2021, Sputnik International

Research into the millennia-old mummified remains of a nobleman has revealed that advanced mummification techniques were employed in Ancient Egypt much earlier than originally believed, according to The Observer.The mummy of Khufy, a high-ranking official who lived during the time of the Old Kingdom in the third millennium BC, reportedly exhibits considerable sophistication in both the mummification process and the materials involved, which, as the newspaper points out, “was not thought to have been achieved until 1,000 years later.”As Ikram explained, they previously regarded the Old Kingdom mummification as “relatively simple, with basic desiccation – not always successful – no removal of the brain, and only occasional removal of the internal organs.”This discovery, the newspaper notes, is going to be featured in “Rise of the Mummies,” episode four of National Geographic’s documentary series “Lost Treasures of Egypt” – to be released on 28 November.

