Britain’s Tesco Grocery Website and App Down For Second Day

For a second day, the outage, caused by an unknown bug, has left Tesco's grocery website and app down, with customers unable to book deliveries or amend current orders.He added that there was no reason to believe that this issue impacts customer data.The website has been down since Saturday morning and there is still no time-frame for the problem to be fixed.Earlier in 2014, the British company Tesco had to deactivate thousands of online accounts of its customers after their usernames and passwords were compromised in a cyberattack by hackers. In particular, cyber attacks affected about 2,000 clients of the network in the UK.
Hundreds of problems with UK supermarket chain Tesco’s website have been reported, according to Downdetector.
For a second day, the outage, caused by an unknown bug, has left Tesco's grocery website and app down, with customers unable to book deliveries or amend current orders.
“Since yesterday, we’ve been experiencing disruption to our online grocery website and app. An attempt was made to interfere with our systems, which has caused problems with the search function on the site. We’re working hard to fully restore all services and apologise for the inconvenience,” a Tesco spokesperson said, as quoted by The Guardian.
He added that there was no reason to believe that this issue impacts customer data.
The website has been down since Saturday morning and there is still no time-frame for the problem to be fixed.
Earlier in 2014, the British company Tesco had to deactivate thousands of online accounts of its customers after their usernames and passwords were compromised in a cyberattack by hackers. In particular, cyber attacks affected about 2,000 clients of the network in the UK.