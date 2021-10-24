https://sputniknews.com/20211024/britains-tesco-grocery-website-and-app-down-for-second-day-1090174247.html

Britain’s Tesco Grocery Website and App Down For Second Day

Hundreds of problems with UK supermarket chain Tesco’s website have been reported, according to Downdetector. 24.10.2021, Sputnik International

For a second day, the outage, caused by an unknown bug, has left Tesco's grocery website and app down, with customers unable to book deliveries or amend current orders.He added that there was no reason to believe that this issue impacts customer data.The website has been down since Saturday morning and there is still no time-frame for the problem to be fixed.Earlier in 2014, the British company Tesco had to deactivate thousands of online accounts of its customers after their usernames and passwords were compromised in a cyberattack by hackers. In particular, cyber attacks affected about 2,000 clients of the network in the UK.

