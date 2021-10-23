https://sputniknews.com/20211023/tuskless-elephants-evolve-in-mozambique-amid-ivory-poaching-scientists-say-1090158364.html

Tuskless Elephants Evolve in Mozambique Amid Ivory Poaching, Scientists Say

The researchers are seeking to determine how the tuskless elephants will affect the species and the environment. 23.10.2021, Sputnik International

The evolution of elephants in a particular part of Mozambique has apparently been affected by poaching, as an increasing number are being born without tusks. According to AP, during the civil war in the country that lasted from 1977 t0 1992, around 90 percent of the elephants in the area that now comprises the Gorongosa National Park were killed, as fighters used ivory to fund the war. Now, authors of a new study suggest that this decline of the Gorongosa elephant population was accompanied by a significant increase in the number of tuskless female elephants, from 18.5 percent to 50.9 percent."The fact that it occurred so rapidly is rare indeed, and is a direct function of the strength of selection," he told the media outlet via email. "In other words, it happened so quickly because tuskless females had a MUCH higher probability of surviving the war, and thus a MUCH greater potential for passing their genes on to the next generation."Having analysed the DNA of female elephants with and without tusks, the scientists also found the likely reason for the females developing their tusklessness.If the male elephant receives the “non-normal” chromosome, however, the scientists believe that it will “die early in development, a miscarriage,” as Brian Arnold, study's co-author and evolutionary biologist at Princeton, explained.The researchers now strive to determine how this increased number of tuskless elephants is going to affect the species and the environment.

