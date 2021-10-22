https://sputniknews.com/20211022/video-kremlin-wall-damaged-as-scaffolding-ripped-off-by-hurricane-wind-1090131649.html

Video: Kremlin Wall Damaged as Scaffolding Ripped Off by Hurricane Wind

Rain and stormy winds up to 20 meters per second hit Moscow on Friday, uprooting trees and damaging cars. 22.10.2021, Sputnik International

A powerful gust of wind has damaged the merlons (teeth) on the walls of the Kremlin in the Russian capital. A shocking video shows the scaffolding installed on the wall being blown away by the howling gales.Fortunately, no one was hurt.The Russian Emergencies Ministry (EMERCOM) issued an emergency warning about strong winds of up to 20 meters per second in Moscow during the day.

