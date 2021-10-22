https://sputniknews.com/20211022/tashkent-says-no-need-to-deploy-us-troops-in-uzbekistan-1090134008.html

Tashkent Says No Need to Deploy US Troops in Uzbekistan

TASHKENT (Sputnik) - Uzbekistan believes there is no need to deploy the United States military in the country, and Washington knows about it, Foreign Minister... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International

"Today the reality is that there is no need for this," Kamilov told a press briefing.The minister mentioned that "limits" of the Tashkent-Washington interaction are determined in the agreements between Uzbekistan and the US.On 13 October, Politico reported that the United States will send defence officials to Uzbekistan who will explore the possibility of housing counterterrorist forces in the Central Asian country to monitor the threats emanating from Afghanistan.At the end of September, Politico reported that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley told lawmakers in a classified briefing that the Biden administration is in talks about using Russian bases in Central Asia to conduct counterterrorist missions against targets in Afghanistan.

