Tashkent Says No Need to Deploy US Troops in Uzbekistan
© AP Photo / BURT HERMAN1st Sgt. John Steed, 36, of Richmond, Virginia, right, leads military chants for troops from the Charlie 725 Main Support Batallion of the 25th Infantry Division out of Schofield Barracks, Hawaii as they arrive at Karshi-Khanabad air base, Uzbekistan, in this April 27, 2004
© AP Photo / BURT HERMAN
TASHKENT (Sputnik) - Uzbekistan believes there is no need to deploy the United States military in the country, and Washington knows about it, Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov said on Friday.
"Today the reality is that there is no need for this," Kamilov told a press briefing.
The minister mentioned that "limits" of the Tashkent-Washington interaction are determined in the agreements between Uzbekistan and the US.
"And during many annual political consultations, during many serious meetings, the Americans were informed, and they practically all understand this and admit that the things you are talking about are absolutely unacceptable for Uzbekistan and they are practically not raised or discussed," Kalimov said.
On 13 October, Politico reported that the United States will send defence officials to Uzbekistan who will explore the possibility of housing counterterrorist forces in the Central Asian country to monitor the threats emanating from Afghanistan.
At the end of September, Politico reported that US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley told lawmakers in a classified briefing that the Biden administration is in talks about using Russian bases in Central Asia to conduct counterterrorist missions against targets in Afghanistan.
