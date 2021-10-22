https://sputniknews.com/20211022/kosovo-declares-two-russian-diplomats-personae-non-gratae-1090137818.html

Kosovo Declares Two Russian Diplomats Personae Non Gratae

BELGRADE (Sputnik) - The self-proclaimed republic of Kosovo will expel two Russian diplomats based in Pristina, President Vjosa Osmani said on Friday. 22.10.2021, Sputnik International

The Kosovar Foreign Ministry declared two Pristina-based Russian diplomats accredited to the diplomatic mission in Serbia personae non-gratae, Osmani said.“The structures of Kosovo are resolute in the fight against the harmful influence of the Russian Federation and its satellites in the region, which are working to destroy our achievements and those of the United States, NATO and the EU. Therefore, we will continue to work closely with our American and European allies to prevent Kosovo and our region from falling victim to Russia's destabilizing ambitions," the president wrote on her Facebook page.Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it was concerned about tensions in northern Kosovo and said it was necessary to apply pressure to the Pristina administration to make it withdraw security forces from the area and prevent the situation from slipping into open conflict. In late September, Serbs residing in northern Kosovo rallied along the administrative line between the region and central Serbia against a ban on Serbian license plates imposed by Kosovo. Under the new regulation, all vehicles entering Kosovo should be equipped with temporary, Pristina-issued license plates. This provoked outrage among local Serbs. Kosovar police used tear gas to disperse the protesters at Yarine and Brnjak checkpoints.

