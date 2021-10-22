Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211022/iaea-chief-says-agency-has-no-evidence-iran-covertly-enriches-uranium-1090129222.html
IAEA Chief Says Agency Has No Evidence Iran Covertly Enriches Uranium
IAEA Chief Says Agency Has No Evidence Iran Covertly Enriches Uranium
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said during an interview with the Stimson Center that he does... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-22T10:47+0000
2021-10-22T10:47+0000
world
iran
uranium
jcpoa
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/15/1082144150_0:104:2001:1229_1920x0_80_0_0_5432800583b5ec1b87555c667d9558af.jpg
"I don’t have any information that they are doing so. Without that indication that they are doing so, I’m confident that I’m looking at all the places where they are enriching," Grossi said on Thursday. "I have very high confidence in the ability of my inspection system to know what is going on if we are allowed in to do that."Late in May, the UN nuclear watchdog said that Iran failed to explain processed uranium traces found at several undeclared sites. In its quarterly report, the IAEA said that Iran was continuing to violate enrichment limits set by the 2015 nuclear accord, known officially as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The report also said that Iran had produced more than 5.2 lbs of nearly weapons grade uranium.The JCPOA, which envisaged Iran limiting its nuclear program in exchange for other states lifting sanctions, has been under strain since the US withdrawal in 2018. After pulling out from the deal, the US restored sanctions against Iran.Other parties to the deal have reiterated their commitment to it, and the new US administration has expressed readiness to return to the agreement. However, the JCPOA negotiations in Vienna have been in a deadlock for the past several months. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said in October that Tehran will not negotiate unless the US takes the talks seriously.Apart from Iran and the United States, the participants in the deal are China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the European Union.
iran
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/15/1082144150_110:0:1889:1334_1920x0_80_0_0_62e51eb1ddf36512974d5bbc96187003.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, iran, uranium, jcpoa

IAEA Chief Says Agency Has No Evidence Iran Covertly Enriches Uranium

10:47 GMT 22.10.2021
© REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCYInternational Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi wears a mask during a meeting with head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Ali-Akbar Salehi, in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2021.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi wears a mask during a meeting with head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization Ali-Akbar Salehi, in Tehran, Iran February 21, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
© REUTERS / WANA NEWS AGENCY
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said during an interview with the Stimson Center that he does not have any information indicating Iran is covertly enriching uranium.
"I don’t have any information that they are doing so. Without that indication that they are doing so, I’m confident that I’m looking at all the places where they are enriching," Grossi said on Thursday. "I have very high confidence in the ability of my inspection system to know what is going on if we are allowed in to do that."
Late in May, the UN nuclear watchdog said that Iran failed to explain processed uranium traces found at several undeclared sites. In its quarterly report, the IAEA said that Iran was continuing to violate enrichment limits set by the 2015 nuclear accord, known officially as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). The report also said that Iran had produced more than 5.2 lbs of nearly weapons grade uranium.
The JCPOA, which envisaged Iran limiting its nuclear program in exchange for other states lifting sanctions, has been under strain since the US withdrawal in 2018. After pulling out from the deal, the US restored sanctions against Iran.
Other parties to the deal have reiterated their commitment to it, and the new US administration has expressed readiness to return to the agreement. However, the JCPOA negotiations in Vienna have been in a deadlock for the past several months. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said in October that Tehran will not negotiate unless the US takes the talks seriously.
Apart from Iran and the United States, the participants in the deal are China, France, Germany, Iran, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the European Union.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:59 GMTNATO Defense Ministers Agree on First AI Strategy
10:50 GMTWhy Putin's 'Conservatism of Optimists' Approach Resonating With Traditionalists in US and EU
10:47 GMTMumbai Fire: Watch Man Hanging From Roof Before Plunging to Death From 19th Floor
10:47 GMTIAEA Chief Says Agency Has No Evidence Iran Covertly Enriches Uranium
10:23 GMTNATO New Defenсe Plan Shows Russia’s Decision to Stop Dialogue Was Correct, Kremlin Says
10:23 GMTFDA Approves ‘Mix & Match’ Booster Shots, Endorsing Method Pioneered by Sputnik V, RDIF Says
10:22 GMTGreece Considers Turkey's Threats 'Unacceptable, Provocative', Reports Say
10:21 GMT'We Rank Last': India's Congress Party Blasts PM Modi for Celebrating Delivery of 1 Bln Vaccine Jabs
10:09 GMTWATCH New Zealand PM Ardern Grip Podium as Quake Strikes During Press Conference
09:55 GMT‘Fridays For Future’ Rally Held in Berlin
09:49 GMTRepublicans Tell Meghan Markle to ‘Stick to Acting’ After ‘Out-of-Touch’ Intervention in US Politics
09:18 GMTAlec Baldwin Filmed Weeping After Accidentally Killing Cinematographer on Set
09:09 GMTNormal Diplomatic Discussions With NATO Impossible in Light of Bloc's Moves, Russia Says
09:01 GMTBangladesh: Seven Killed in Rohingya Refugee Camp Violence
08:46 GMTOne Killed, 6 Missing After South Korean Boat Sinks in Japan's Waters, Reports Say
08:44 GMTBiden Mocked as He Seemingly Shouts Out to Wrong Person, Acts Like 'Robot' During Town Hall Address
08:43 GMTRussia Confirms New Single-Day Record of 37,141 COVID-19 Cases
08:03 GMTBJP Politician Under Fire Online After Accusing Aamir Khan of Creating Unrest Among Hindus in New Ad
08:03 GMTIndia Inches Closer to Developing Hypersonic Weapons: US Congressional Report
08:03 GMTIndia’s Congress Party Calls Brutal Murder of Dalit Man at Farmers' Protest Site 'Conspiracy'