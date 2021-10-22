Registration was successful!
Bangladesh: Seven Killed in Rohingya Refugee Camp Violence
Bangladesh: Seven Killed in Rohingya Refugee Camp Violence
On 30 September, Mohib Ullah, a Rohingya community leader, was shot dead outside his office by an unidentified gunman in southern Bangladesh, in the world's... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International
At least seven people were killed and as many injured in Bangladesh after clashes erupted between two groups on Friday at a Rohingya refugee camp, located in Cox's Bazar District on the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, police said.Attackers shot and killed some victims and stabbed others with knives, regional police told AFP.Rohingyas are a Muslim minority community in coastal Myanmar. Thousands of them fled to India and Bangladesh from Myanmar's western Rakhine state after a major crackdown was launched against them by the state security forces in August 2017.Local reporters have said that the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) is behind the killing. The ARSA is a militant group which was behind attacks on Myanmar security forces in 2017 that set off a military clampdown and a mass exodus into Bangladesh of 740,000 Rohingyas.However, so far, ARSA has not claimed any responsibility for the attack.
09:01 GMT 22.10.2021
On 30 September, Mohib Ullah, a Rohingya community leader, was shot dead outside his office by an unidentified gunman in southern Bangladesh, in the world's biggest refugee camp.
At least seven people were killed and as many injured in Bangladesh after clashes erupted between two groups on Friday at a Rohingya refugee camp, located in Cox's Bazar District on the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, police said.
"The casualties occurred during the clashes between two groups. One Rohingya man has been detained with weapons and police are conducting raids in the camp to arrest those involved in the incident," Shihab Kaiser Khan, the commander of Armed Police Battalion (APBn)-8 told Daily Star, Bangladesh's prominent news outlet.
Attackers shot and killed some victims and stabbed others with knives, regional police told AFP.
Rohingyas are a Muslim minority community in coastal Myanmar. Thousands of them fled to India and Bangladesh from Myanmar's western Rakhine state after a major crackdown was launched against them by the state security forces in August 2017.
Local reporters have said that the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army (ARSA) is behind the killing.
The ARSA is a militant group which was behind attacks on Myanmar security forces in 2017 that set off a military clampdown and a mass exodus into Bangladesh of 740,000 Rohingyas.
However, so far, ARSA has not claimed any responsibility for the attack.
