Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211022/alec-baldwin-shooting-which-hollywood-films-have-claimed-real-lives-1090129448.html
Alec Baldwin Shooting: Which Hollywood Films Have Claimed Real Lives?
Alec Baldwin Shooting: Which Hollywood Films Have Claimed Real Lives?
The US film industry is reeling from the shocking death of Halyna Hutchins, who was shot dead by actor Alec Baldwin on set. It is the latest in a long line of... 22.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-22T11:27+0000
2021-10-22T11:28+0000
new mexico
united states
hollywood
alec baldwin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/16/1090130894_0:0:3001:1688_1920x0_80_0_0_a6a8cc2482c531328c19e71d4da7e149.jpg
An investigation is under way into how Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography on Alec Baldwin’s latest movie, the western Rust, was killed by a bullet from a prop gun.Hutchins, 42, was fatally wounded and the film’s director, Joel Souza, was also injured in what appears to be a terrible accident at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico.Hutchins, who was born in the Soviet Union, was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she died.Baldwin, 63, was said to be “distraught and in tears” and his spokesman said there had been an "accident" involving the "misfire of a prop gun with blanks."Ironically Baldwin’s character in the film is the grandfather of a 13-year-old boy convicted of an accidental killing.How Hutchins came to die may not be known for several days or weeks but the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, which represents cinematographers and other film workers, has been pressing recently for better pay and less hours for film crews.Her death is not the first and will certainly not be the last death on a film set.Deadpool 2 (Joi Harris) - 2017In August 2017 stuntwoman Joi Harris, known as SJ, was killed during the filming of the Ryan Reynolds caper Deadpool 2.The movie was shot in Reynolds’ home town of Vancouver, Canada but Harris died when her motorbike went out of control and she was thrown through a glass window in a downtown building.Witnesses said Harris, who was working on her first movie, had been riding the bike down a set of stairs when she lost control, jumped a curb and crashed into the Shaw Tower."People were running on the sidewalk, the motorcycle comes flying across the street, looks like from a ramp because it was in the air. The rider was standing on the bike, slams into that building, clearly hit and out of control and clearly not planned," said one eyewitness.Harris, 40, was the stunt double for actress Zazie Beetz, whose character, Domino, is a sexy mutant mercenary who teams up with Reynolds' character, Deadpool, a wisecracking bionic superhero.She was not wearing a helmet but was wearing an afro wig, to make her look like Beetz.Harris’s death came a month after stuntman John Bernecker died after falling 25 feet from a balcony, narrowly missing a safety cushion, while filming the US TV series The Walking Dead.The Crow (Brandon Lee) - 1993The son of legendary martial arts king Bruce Lee met a tragic death on a film set.In 1993 Brandon Lee died on the set of The Crow when he was shot with a gun which was supposed to be firing blanks.Brandon, 28, was rushed to hospital in Wilmington, North Carolina, but died after six hours of surgery.A month later the North Carolina District Attorney Jerry Spivey ruled the death was a result of negligence, not foul play, and exonerated Michael Massee, the actor who fired the gun.Brandon had started opposite Dolph Lundgren in Showdown In Little Tokyo and was beginning to carve out a career in the movies which would take him out of the shadow of his father.In The Crow he was cast as Eric Draven, a rock star who returns from the dead to avenge his own death.The film was unfinished at the time of Brandon’s death but it was completed with the help of digital technology and made US$50 million at the box office.Brandon’s sister Shannon tweeted, after hearing of Hutchins’ death: “No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period.”Top Gun (Art Scholl) - 1985Tom Cruise’s breakthrough role was as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a US Navy pilot in Top Gun.The film was a blockbuster success at the box office but behind the scenes there was heartbreak.Art Scholl, 53, was a stunt pilot and aerial cameraman who had worked on the movie Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and the hit TV series The A-Team.But while working on the set of Top Gun his plane failed to come out of a spin and crashed into the Pacific Ocean.His last words, over the radio, were: "I have a problem. I have a real problem."A long-awaited sequel to Top Gun is due in cinemas this year.Comes A Horseman (1978) - Jim SheppardWesterns - films set in the US Wild West - were hugely popular in the 1960s and 1970s.In 1978 James Caan, Jane Fonda and Jason Robards starred in Comes A Horseman, in which Fonda's character Ella Connors comes under pressure to sell her cattle farm.In one scene in the films Jason Robards’ character was supposed to be dragged to his death by a horse.Sadly the action was all too realistic and stuntman Jim Sheppard was killed after the horse switched directions. Sheppard hit his head on a fence post and suffered fatal injuries.
new mexico
hollywood
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Chris Summers
Chris Summers
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/16/1090130894_114:0:2785:2003_1920x0_80_0_0_2d1faf998416e9e70dcd471d1b917a16.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
new mexico, united states, hollywood, alec baldwin

Alec Baldwin Shooting: Which Hollywood Films Have Claimed Real Lives?

11:27 GMT 22.10.2021 (Updated: 11:28 GMT 22.10.2021)
© REUTERS / Stephanie KeithFILE PHOTO: Actor Alec Baldwin speaks at a protest against U.S. President-elect Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel in New York City, U.S. January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Actor Alec Baldwin speaks at a protest against U.S. President-elect Donald Trump outside the Trump International Hotel in New York City, U.S. January 19, 2017. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
© REUTERS / Stephanie Keith
Subscribe
Chris Summers
All materialsWrite to the author
The US film industry is reeling from the shocking death of Halyna Hutchins, who was shot dead by actor Alec Baldwin on set. It is the latest in a long line of accidents which have hit Hollywood over the years.
An investigation is under way into how Halyna Hutchins, the director of photography on Alec Baldwin’s latest movie, the western Rust, was killed by a bullet from a prop gun.
Hutchins, 42, was fatally wounded and the film’s director, Joel Souza, was also injured in what appears to be a terrible accident at the Bonanza Creek Ranch in New Mexico.
Hutchins, who was born in the Soviet Union, was airlifted to the University of New Mexico Hospital, where she died.
Baldwin, 63, was said to be “distraught and in tears” and his spokesman said there had been an "accident" involving the "misfire of a prop gun with blanks."

Ironically Baldwin’s character in the film is the grandfather of a 13-year-old boy convicted of an accidental killing.
How Hutchins came to die may not be known for several days or weeks but the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees, which represents cinematographers and other film workers, has been pressing recently for better pay and less hours for film crews.
Her death is not the first and will certainly not be the last death on a film set.

Deadpool 2 (Joi Harris) - 2017

In August 2017 stuntwoman Joi Harris, known as SJ, was killed during the filming of the Ryan Reynolds caper Deadpool 2.
The movie was shot in Reynolds’ home town of Vancouver, Canada but Harris died when her motorbike went out of control and she was thrown through a glass window in a downtown building.
Witnesses said Harris, who was working on her first movie, had been riding the bike down a set of stairs when she lost control, jumped a curb and crashed into the Shaw Tower.
© REUTERS / Shannon StapletonActor Ryan Reynolds poses on the red carpet during the premiere of "Deadpool 2" in Manhattan, New York, U.S., May 14, 2018.
Actor Ryan Reynolds poses on the red carpet during the premiere of Deadpool 2 in Manhattan, New York, U.S., May 14, 2018. - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
Actor Ryan Reynolds poses on the red carpet during the premiere of "Deadpool 2" in Manhattan, New York, U.S., May 14, 2018.
© REUTERS / Shannon Stapleton
"People were running on the sidewalk, the motorcycle comes flying across the street, looks like from a ramp because it was in the air. The rider was standing on the bike, slams into that building, clearly hit and out of control and clearly not planned," said one eyewitness.
Harris, 40, was the stunt double for actress Zazie Beetz, whose character, Domino, is a sexy mutant mercenary who teams up with Reynolds' character, Deadpool, a wisecracking bionic superhero.
She was not wearing a helmet but was wearing an afro wig, to make her look like Beetz.
Harris’s death came a month after stuntman John Bernecker died after falling 25 feet from a balcony, narrowly missing a safety cushion, while filming the US TV series The Walking Dead.

The Crow (Brandon Lee) - 1993

The son of legendary martial arts king Bruce Lee met a tragic death on a film set.
In 1993 Brandon Lee died on the set of The Crow when he was shot with a gun which was supposed to be firing blanks.
Brandon, 28, was rushed to hospital in Wilmington, North Carolina, but died after six hours of surgery.
A month later the North Carolina District Attorney Jerry Spivey ruled the death was a result of negligence, not foul play, and exonerated Michael Massee, the actor who fired the gun.
Brandon had started opposite Dolph Lundgren in Showdown In Little Tokyo and was beginning to carve out a career in the movies which would take him out of the shadow of his father.
In The Crow he was cast as Eric Draven, a rock star who returns from the dead to avenge his own death.
The film was unfinished at the time of Brandon’s death but it was completed with the help of digital technology and made US$50 million at the box office.
Brandon’s sister Shannon tweeted, after hearing of Hutchins’ death: “No one should ever be killed by a gun on a film set. Period.”

Top Gun (Art Scholl) - 1985

Tom Cruise’s breakthrough role was as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell, a US Navy pilot in Top Gun.
The film was a blockbuster success at the box office but behind the scenes there was heartbreak.
© YouTube/Paramount Pictures Top Gun: Maverick (2020) – New Trailer - Paramount Pictures
Top Gun: Maverick (2020) – New Trailer - Paramount Pictures - Sputnik International, 1920, 22.10.2021
Top Gun: Maverick (2020) – New Trailer - Paramount Pictures
© YouTube/Paramount Pictures
Art Scholl, 53, was a stunt pilot and aerial cameraman who had worked on the movie Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom and the hit TV series The A-Team.
But while working on the set of Top Gun his plane failed to come out of a spin and crashed into the Pacific Ocean.
His last words, over the radio, were: "I have a problem. I have a real problem."
A long-awaited sequel to Top Gun is due in cinemas this year.

Comes A Horseman (1978) - Jim Sheppard

Westerns - films set in the US Wild West - were hugely popular in the 1960s and 1970s.
In 1978 James Caan, Jane Fonda and Jason Robards starred in Comes A Horseman, in which Fonda's character Ella Connors comes under pressure to sell her cattle farm.
In one scene in the films Jason Robards’ character was supposed to be dragged to his death by a horse.
Sadly the action was all too realistic and stuntman Jim Sheppard was killed after the horse switched directions. Sheppard hit his head on a fence post and suffered fatal injuries.
001001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:33 GMTRand Paul Pummels Anthony Fauci After NIH Admits Taxpayers Funded Gain-Of-Function Research in Wuhan
11:32 GMTBlame Game Begins as Giorgio Chiellini Accuses Cristiano Ronaldo of Ruining Juventus' Season
11:31 GMTPentagon Chief Claims US Committed to One China Policy, But Will Help Taiwan to Defend Itself
11:27 GMTAlec Baldwin Shooting: Which Hollywood Films Have Claimed Real Lives?
11:19 GMTRussia's Tu-95MS Perform Scheduled Flight Over Chukotsk, Bering, Okhotsk Seas - Video
10:59 GMTNATO Defense Ministers Agree on First AI Strategy
10:50 GMTWhy Putin's 'Conservatism of Optimists' Approach Resonating With Traditionalists in US and EU
10:47 GMTMumbai Fire: Watch Man Hanging From Roof Before Plunging to Death From 19th Floor
10:47 GMTIAEA Chief Says Agency Has No Evidence Iran Covertly Enriches Uranium
10:23 GMTNATO New Defenсe Plan Shows Russia’s Decision to Stop Dialogue Was Correct, Kremlin Says
10:23 GMTFDA Approves ‘Mix & Match’ Booster Shots, Endorsing Method Pioneered by Sputnik V, RDIF Says
10:22 GMTGreece Considers Turkey's Threats 'Unacceptable, Provocative', Reports Say
10:21 GMT'We Rank Last': India's Congress Party Blasts PM Modi for Celebrating Delivery of 1 Bln Vaccine Jabs
10:09 GMTWATCH New Zealand PM Ardern Grip Podium as Quake Strikes During Press Conference
09:55 GMT‘Fridays For Future’ Rally Held in Berlin
09:49 GMTRepublicans Tell Meghan Markle to ‘Stick to Acting’ After ‘Out-of-Touch’ Intervention in US Politics
09:18 GMTAlec Baldwin Filmed Weeping After Accidentally Killing Cinematographer on Set
09:09 GMTNormal Diplomatic Discussions With NATO Impossible in Light of Bloc's Moves, Russia Says
09:01 GMTBangladesh: Seven Killed in Rohingya Refugee Camp Violence
08:46 GMTOne Killed, 6 Missing After South Korean Boat Sinks in Japan's Waters, Reports Say