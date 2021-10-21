Police Probe Reports of Women Being Spiked With Needles in Scotland

Scotland police received reports of spiking injections in Edinburgh, Dundee, Glasgow and Aberdeen, according to the BBC.One of the students from Aberdeen said that she believed she had been spiked with a needle, after which she felt unwell, according to report.A number of women have noticed red marks on their back after their nights out in nightclubs and pubs.The police are carrying out enquiries into a number of spiking reports in recent weeks across several Scottish cities.NHS Grampian said that anyone who supposes they've been spiked should seek medical advice.
"We are aware of posts circulating on social media about spiking incidents involving injections in Scotland. Officers are carrying out enquiries, and a small number of reports from the Edinburgh, Dundee and Glasgow areas are being investigated,” A Police Scotland spokesperson said as quoted by The Scotsman.
NHS Grampian said that anyone who supposes they've been spiked should seek medical advice.