Police Probe Reports of Women Being Spiked With Needles in Scotland
Police Probe Reports of Women Being Spiked With Needles in Scotland
In recent days, some women reported having been injected by strangers with needles in popular bars and clubs in Scotland. 21.10.2021, Sputnik International
Scotland police received reports of spiking injections in Edinburgh, Dundee, Glasgow and Aberdeen, according to the BBC.One of the students from Aberdeen said that she believed she had been spiked with a needle, after which she felt unwell, according to report.A number of women have noticed red marks on their back after their nights out in nightclubs and pubs.The police are carrying out enquiries into a number of spiking reports in recent weeks across several Scottish cities.NHS Grampian said that anyone who supposes they've been spiked should seek medical advice.
It's just vax zealots making sure you've had your jab. Nothing to see here, move along.
Police Probe Reports of Women Being Spiked With Needles in Scotland

05:44 GMT 21.10.2021
© Sputnik / Alex SouthPolice block off the roads across the Scottish city of Perth as protestors march 3 miles in a demonstration for Independence
Police block off the roads across the Scottish city of Perth as protestors march 3 miles in a demonstration for Independence - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.10.2021
© Sputnik / Alex South
In recent days, some women reported having been injected by strangers with needles in popular bars and clubs in Scotland.
Scotland police received reports of spiking injections in Edinburgh, Dundee, Glasgow and Aberdeen, according to the BBC.
One of the students from Aberdeen said that she believed she had been spiked with a needle, after which she felt unwell, according to report.
A number of women have noticed red marks on their back after their nights out in nightclubs and pubs.
The police are carrying out enquiries into a number of spiking reports in recent weeks across several Scottish cities.
"We are aware of posts circulating on social media about spiking incidents involving injections in Scotland. Officers are carrying out enquiries, and a small number of reports from the Edinburgh, Dundee and Glasgow areas are being investigated,” A Police Scotland spokesperson said as quoted by The Scotsman.
NHS Grampian said that anyone who supposes they've been spiked should seek medical advice.
It's just vax zealots making sure you've had your jab. Nothing to see here, move along.
TruePatriot
21 October, 08:53 GMT
