https://sputniknews.com/20211021/police-probe-reports-of-women-being-spiked-with-needles-in-scotland-1090089483.html

Police Probe Reports of Women Being Spiked With Needles in Scotland

Police Probe Reports of Women Being Spiked With Needles in Scotland

In recent days, some women reported having been injected by strangers with needles in popular bars and clubs in Scotland. 21.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-21T05:44+0000

2021-10-21T05:44+0000

2021-10-21T05:44+0000

investigation

police

uk

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107674/69/1076746941_110:0:1491:777_1920x0_80_0_0_4374f1109aa8350c9f194cadeeeaecf8.jpg

Scotland police received reports of spiking injections in Edinburgh, Dundee, Glasgow and Aberdeen, according to the BBC.One of the students from Aberdeen said that she believed she had been spiked with a needle, after which she felt unwell, according to report.A number of women have noticed red marks on their back after their nights out in nightclubs and pubs.The police are carrying out enquiries into a number of spiking reports in recent weeks across several Scottish cities.NHS Grampian said that anyone who supposes they've been spiked should seek medical advice.

TruePatriot It's just vax zealots making sure you've had your jab. Nothing to see here, move along. 1

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

investigation, police, uk