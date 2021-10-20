Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211020/us-surgeons-successfully-transplant-pigs-kidney-into-human-for-the-first-time-1090059330.html
US Surgeons Successfully Transplant Pig's Kidney Into Human for the First Time
US Surgeons Successfully Transplant Pig's Kidney Into Human for the First Time
Scientists have been working on the possibility of animal-to-human transplants — or xenotransplantation - for decades now, with genetically modified pigs... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-20T08:10+0000
2021-10-20T08:10+0000
science
united states
organ transplantation
organ donation
pigs
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/15637/84/156378495_0:489:3001:2177_1920x0_80_0_0_a4d5b1f4e07c08141b485112d99d90b3.jpg
In a first, a pig's kidney has been successfully transplanted into a human at the NYU Langone Health medical centre in New York City. This groundbreaking transplantation could eventually overcome the shortage of human organs for transplant, as per doctors. A pig with artificially altered genes was used so that its tissues no longer had a sugar molecule, alpha-gal, which is known to trigger almost immediate rejection, as reported by Reuters. The surgeons revealed that the recipient of this kidney was a brain-dead patient with symptoms of kidney dysfunction. The family of the patient had consented to the experiment before she was scheduled to be taken off life support. The team attached the pig's kidney to a pair of large blood vessels outside the body of the recipient under observation for two to three days. Surprisingly, the kidney filtered waste and produced urine without triggering rejection. Montgomery also said that the recipient's abnormal creatinine level, which is a sign of an abnormal kidney, was back to normal levels after the transplant. The genetically modified pig was developed by United Therapeutics Corp's (UTHR.O) Revivicor unit. According to the United Network of Organ Sharing, nearly 107,000 people are on the waiting list for organ transplants, including more than 90,000 awaiting a kidney in the United States.In December of last year, the US Food and Drug Administration approved it for use as food for people with a meat allergy and as a potential source of human therapeutics.
https://sputniknews.com/20170811/pervs-crispr-pig-organs-1056386194.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sushmita Panda
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg
Sushmita Panda
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926186_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_4474d0d7e27a36878eb8727832be74b4.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/15637/84/156378495_0:86:3001:2336_1920x0_80_0_0_1bbd52d808697f8514357aa34b983568.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
science, united states, organ transplantation, organ donation, pigs

US Surgeons Successfully Transplant Pig's Kidney Into Human for the First Time

08:10 GMT 20.10.2021
© Sputnik / Alexey Danichev / Go to the photo bankPig
Pig - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2021
© Sputnik / Alexey Danichev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
Sushmita Panda - Sputnik International
Sushmita Panda
All materials
Scientists have been working on the possibility of animal-to-human transplants — or xenotransplantation - for decades now, with genetically modified pigs having been considered a source for materials like heart valves and skin grafts for human patients.
In a first, a pig's kidney has been successfully transplanted into a human at the NYU Langone Health medical centre in New York City. This groundbreaking transplantation could eventually overcome the shortage of human organs for transplant, as per doctors.
A pig with artificially altered genes was used so that its tissues no longer had a sugar molecule, alpha-gal, which is known to trigger almost immediate rejection, as reported by Reuters.
The surgeons revealed that the recipient of this kidney was a brain-dead patient with symptoms of kidney dysfunction. The family of the patient had consented to the experiment before she was scheduled to be taken off life support.
Piglet - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.08.2017
Kick Out the PERVs! Scientists Make Huge Leap in Pig-to-Human Organ Transplants
11 August 2017, 15:22 GMT
The team attached the pig's kidney to a pair of large blood vessels outside the body of the recipient under observation for two to three days. Surprisingly, the kidney filtered waste and produced urine without triggering rejection.

"Test results of the transplanted kidney's function looked pretty normal. The kidney made the amount of urine that you would expect from a transplanted human kidney and there was no evidence of the vigorous, early rejection seen when unmodified pig kidneys are transplanted into non-human primates", said the lead transplant surgeon Dr Robert Montgomery who performed the surgery last month.

Montgomery also said that the recipient's abnormal creatinine level, which is a sign of an abnormal kidney, was back to normal levels after the transplant. The genetically modified pig was developed by United Therapeutics Corp's (UTHR.O) Revivicor unit.
According to the United Network of Organ Sharing, nearly 107,000 people are on the waiting list for organ transplants, including more than 90,000 awaiting a kidney in the United States.
In December of last year, the US Food and Drug Administration approved it for use as food for people with a meat allergy and as a potential source of human therapeutics.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
08:43 GMTVideo of Russian SU-30 Fighters Escorting US B-1B Bombers Over Black Sea Emerges Online
08:28 GMTFloods and Landslides in Northern India Kill 46 - Videos
08:24 GMT'More Pick and Mix Than Substantial Meal': British 'Net Zero Strategy' Panned Amid Planned Tax Hikes
08:10 GMTUS Surgeons Successfully Transplant Pig's Kidney Into Human for the First Time
07:25 GMTFinland Presses Sweden to Return Historic Skulls Exhumed for Racial Biology Studies
06:55 GMTTwo Russian Jets Intercept American Bombers Over Black Sea
06:32 GMTDeripaska's Spokesperson Links FBI Raids of Relatives' Homes to Sanctions
06:31 GMTFinnish Military Lowers Physical Condition Threshold to Include 'PlayStation Boys'
06:23 GMTMoroccan Laboratory Plans to Produce Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine
06:16 GMTSwedish Submarine Loaded Live Torpedoes Amid Major Russian Drill – Report
06:05 GMT'We're on the Edge': UK Gov't Urged to Enact 'Plan B' to Prevent NHS Crisis Amid Rise in COVID Cases
05:58 GMTIsrael & Sudan a Year After Normalisation: Relations Haven't Taken Off, Here's Why
05:00 GMTNew Material to Protect Against Radiation Created in Russia
04:25 GMTMultiple Casualties Reported After Explosion Hits Bus in Damascus, Syria - Photos, Video
04:03 GMTTime's Up, Jeffrey: New Documentary Shows Epstein Claiming to Support Anti-Harassment Movement
02:49 GMTBuilding 'Metaverse': Facebook Plans to Change Its Name Next Week - Report
02:42 GMTPhoto: Texas Gov. Mocks Illegal Immigrants Trying to Cross the Border in Camouflage
02:27 GMTAlyssa Milano Arrested at Protest Outside White House for Refusing to Obey Police
02:05 GMTFBI Agents Leave House of Deripaska's Relatives in Washington, Correspondent Says
01:41 GMTEcuador President Declares State of Emergency Amid Rise in Violent Crime