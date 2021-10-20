https://sputniknews.com/20211020/russian-agency-for-export-credit-and-investment-insurance-celebrates-10th-anniversary-1090078404.html

Russian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance Celebrates 10th Anniversary

Russian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance Celebrates 10th Anniversary

In October, the Russian Agency for Export Credit and Investment Insurance (EXIAR JSC, REC’s member) is celebrating its 10th anniversary. 20.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-20T18:18+0000

2021-10-20T18:18+0000

2021-10-20T18:18+0000

russia

russian export center jsc (rec)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090079386_0:48:800:498_1920x0_80_0_0_8fa12608ecbf0cc7316a5d9a75d33ac0.jpg

In cooperation with other development institutions and agencies, EXIAR provides insurance support to domestic producers of goods and services, stimulating export activity and contributing to the implementation of the national project on “International Cooperation and Export”.The agency was established 10 years ago in order to protect Russian companies from the risks related to export activities and to provide them with comfortable conditions for interaction with foreign customers as well as for entry into new markets.According to him, the agency owes its success to the well-coordinated work of the team: “We work primarily for exporters, developing offers that can help them to fulfil their ambitions in foreign markets. I want to express my gratitude to our colleagues and partners. We appreciate our cooperation and the contribution we make together to the development of domestic exports”, Nikita Gusakov highlighted.***EXIAR JSC is a member of the Russian Export Centre (part of VEB.RF). EXIAR provides export insurance against commercial and political risks.The REC Group together with VEB.RF are actively involved in the implementation of the national project on “International Cooperation and Export”, which is aimed at the achievement of a 70 percent increase in non-energy exports in monetary terms by 2030.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, russian export center jsc (rec)