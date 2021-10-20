Man Found Beheaded, Eviscerated in Southern France, 'Potentially Dangerous & Armed' Suspect at Large

A man has been found beheaded and eviscerated in the French commune of Bollène in the Vaucluse department, south-eastern France.The police have launched a manhunt for a "potentially dangerous and armed" suspect, who is currently at large. According to reports, 86 people, including 15 municipal police officers and a dog unit, are engaged in the operation. Locals have been asked to stay at home.The Vaucluse gendarmerie has published a photo of the alleged perpetrator, a man who is apparently in his forties, on Facebook, and called on witnesses who come across the man to contact police immediately.Terrorism is not regarded as the main theory for now, according to AFP, quoting a source close to the investigation.Just a week ago, a 70-year-old woman was found beheaded in her house in the seaside resort of Agde, in Hérault. The suspect, a 51-year-old ex-husband of the victim's housekeeper, was charged with murder a few days later.
According to AFP, citing a source close to the investigation, terrorism is not considered as the main theory at this stage.
A man has been found beheaded and eviscerated in the French commune of Bollène in the Vaucluse department, south-eastern France.
The police have launched a manhunt for a "potentially dangerous and armed" suspect, who is currently at large. According to reports, 86 people, including 15 municipal police officers and a dog unit, are engaged in the operation. Locals have been asked to stay at home.
The Vaucluse gendarmerie has published a photo of the alleged perpetrator, a man who is apparently in his forties, on Facebook, and called on witnesses who come across the man to contact police immediately.
La gendarmerie de Vaucluse diffuse la photo du suspect qui est « potentiellement DANGEREUX et ARMÉ » (Facebook) pic.twitter.com/1R8UCve3lJ
Terrorism is not regarded as the main theory for now, according to AFP, quoting a source close to the investigation.
Just a week ago, a 70-year-old woman was found beheaded in her house in the seaside resort of Agde, in Hérault. The suspect, a 51-year-old ex-husband of the victim's housekeeper, was charged with murder a few days later.