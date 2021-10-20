https://sputniknews.com/20211020/man-found-beheaded-in-southern-france-potentially-dangerous--armed-suspect-is-at-large-1090075769.html

Man Found Beheaded, Eviscerated in Southern France, 'Potentially Dangerous & Armed' Suspect at Large

Man Found Beheaded, Eviscerated in Southern France, 'Potentially Dangerous & Armed' Suspect at Large

According to AFP, citing a source close to the investigation, terrorism is not considered as the main theory at this stage. 20.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-20T15:43+0000

2021-10-20T15:43+0000

2021-10-20T16:16+0000

france

beheading

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090076834_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a04d88096603a7127753bea37ff800e7.jpg

A man has been found beheaded and eviscerated in the French commune of Bollène in the Vaucluse department, south-eastern France.The police have launched a manhunt for a "potentially dangerous and armed" suspect, who is currently at large. According to reports, 86 people, including 15 municipal police officers and a dog unit, are engaged in the operation. Locals have been asked to stay at home.The Vaucluse gendarmerie has published a photo of the alleged perpetrator, a man who is apparently in his forties, on Facebook, and called on witnesses who come across the man to contact police immediately.Terrorism is not regarded as the main theory for now, according to AFP, quoting a source close to the investigation.Just a week ago, a 70-year-old woman was found beheaded in her house in the seaside resort of Agde, in Hérault. The suspect, a 51-year-old ex-husband of the victim's housekeeper, was charged with murder a few days later.

Charlie McD Potentially 🤔 0

1

france

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Zara Muradyan

Zara Muradyan

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Zara Muradyan

france, beheading