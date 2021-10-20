Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211020/man-found-beheaded-in-southern-france-potentially-dangerous--armed-suspect-is-at-large-1090075769.html
Man Found Beheaded, Eviscerated in Southern France, 'Potentially Dangerous & Armed' Suspect at Large
Man Found Beheaded, Eviscerated in Southern France, 'Potentially Dangerous & Armed' Suspect at Large
According to AFP, citing a source close to the investigation, terrorism is not considered as the main theory at this stage. 20.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-20T15:43+0000
2021-10-20T16:16+0000
france
beheading
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090076834_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_a04d88096603a7127753bea37ff800e7.jpg
A man has been found beheaded and eviscerated in the French commune of Bollène in the Vaucluse department, south-eastern France.The police have launched a manhunt for a "potentially dangerous and armed" suspect, who is currently at large. According to reports, 86 people, including 15 municipal police officers and a dog unit, are engaged in the operation. Locals have been asked to stay at home.The Vaucluse gendarmerie has published a photo of the alleged perpetrator, a man who is apparently in his forties, on Facebook, and called on witnesses who come across the man to contact police immediately.Terrorism is not regarded as the main theory for now, according to AFP, quoting a source close to the investigation.Just a week ago, a 70-year-old woman was found beheaded in her house in the seaside resort of Agde, in Hérault. The suspect, a 51-year-old ex-husband of the victim's housekeeper, was charged with murder a few days later.
france, beheading

Man Found Beheaded, Eviscerated in Southern France, 'Potentially Dangerous & Armed' Suspect at Large

15:43 GMT 20.10.2021 (Updated: 16:16 GMT 20.10.2021)
© AFP 2021 / SAMEER AL-DOUMYA French gendarme stands during a demonstration against the compulsory vaccination for certain workers and the obligatory use of the health pass called for by the French government, in Paris on July 24, 2021.
A French gendarme stands during a demonstration against the compulsory vaccination for certain workers and the obligatory use of the health pass called for by the French government, in Paris on July 24, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / SAMEER AL-DOUMY
Zara Muradyan
All materials
Being updated
According to AFP, citing a source close to the investigation, terrorism is not considered as the main theory at this stage.
A man has been found beheaded and eviscerated in the French commune of Bollène in the Vaucluse department, south-eastern France.
The police have launched a manhunt for a "potentially dangerous and armed" suspect, who is currently at large. According to reports, 86 people, including 15 municipal police officers and a dog unit, are engaged in the operation. Locals have been asked to stay at home.
The Vaucluse gendarmerie has published a photo of the alleged perpetrator, a man who is apparently in his forties, on Facebook, and called on witnesses who come across the man to contact police immediately.
Terrorism is not regarded as the main theory for now, according to AFP, quoting a source close to the investigation.
Just a week ago, a 70-year-old woman was found beheaded in her house in the seaside resort of Agde, in Hérault. The suspect, a 51-year-old ex-husband of the victim's housekeeper, was charged with murder a few days later.
