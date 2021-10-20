https://sputniknews.com/20211020/london-police-shut-down-tube-station-after-stabbing-attack-on-night-bus-leaves-three-injured-1090069029.html

London Police Shut Down Tube Station After Stabbing Attack on Night Bus Leaves Three Injured

As a result of the rampage, one man was hospitalised in critical condition, and two others received slash wounds. 20.10.2021, Sputnik International

At least three men were left injured in a knife attack on a London bus that occurred overnight, police said. The incident took place at around 1am local time (midnight GMT) in Mile End Road, right outside the Underground station.It is believed to have occurred on a specially commissioned double-decker, which bears the inscription "Spirit of London" and is dedicated to passengers killed on a bus in the 7/7 terror attacks in 2005.The authorities have closed Mile End Road Tube station to conduct an investigation there. The cause of the attack remains unclear.

