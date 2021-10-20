Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211020/ecuador-president-declares-state-of-emergency-amid-rise-in-violent-crime-1090055749.html
Ecuador President Declares State of Emergency Amid Rise in Violent Crime
Ecuador President Declares State of Emergency Amid Rise in Violent Crime
The announcement, that came shortly before a visit by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, was made as part of a crackdown on the consumption and trafficking... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-20T01:41+0000
2021-10-20T01:41+0000
clashes
prisons
drug trafficking
deaths
ecuador
crime
criminal gangs
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090055722_0:60:3017:1757_1920x0_80_0_0_f1ef76980032993a2a296e5093eb90b2.jpg
Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso declared a state of emergency Monday amidst a rise in violent crime and deadly prison riots, prompting the mobilization of police and military onto the streets.“Starting immediately, our armed forces and police will be felt with force in the streets because we are decreeing a state of emergency throughout the national territory,” Lasso said in a national broadcast on Monday.He added that "in recent years, Ecuador has gone from being a drug trafficking country to one that also consumes drugs."The 60-day state of emergency will allow police to increase patrols, as well as join drug and firearms operations in nine of the country's 24 provinces, including Guayas, home to major city Guayaquil.In response to a spike in deaths within prisons, Lasso reportedly named a new defense minister on Monday. The latest massacre was in September this year, where 118 people were killed in what authorities identify as the most brutal prison massacre Ecuador has endured.The government has blamed the violent clashes on a battle between gang members.Ecuador is a transit route for cocaine smuggled from neighboring Peru and Colombia, and the powerful Mexican drug cartels are said to operate through local gangs.The prisons reportedly experienced deadly outbreaks after a 10-ton shipment of cocaine and arms were seized in August, according to a report by Borderland Beat.Lasso said drug trafficking has brought an increase in homicides, burglaries of homes and thefts.“The national government will deploy all law enforcement to carry out a single mission: to restore security to citizens. We will take the battle to the underworld wherever it hides.”
https://sputniknews.com/20210930/clashes-between-rival-drug-gangs-in-ecuadorian-prison-leave-116-people-dead-some-of-them-beheaded-1089536081.html
If it wasn't for israeloamerica, and their mafia organised crime, there would be no drug problem in equador.
0
That applies pretty much across the globe.
0
2
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
Adriana Montes
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/10/1089141767_0:89:1270:1359_100x100_80_0_0_83cb4d432e11a31f4608d8cb59ecf006.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/14/1090055722_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_305c893c131017b9f744d1a10c618eef.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
clashes, prisons, drug trafficking, deaths, ecuador, crime, criminal gangs

Ecuador President Declares State of Emergency Amid Rise in Violent Crime

01:41 GMT 20.10.2021
© REUTERS / MARIA FERNANDA LANDINA soldier of the armed forces patrols a street after Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso declared a 60 day state of emergency over rising crime in Guayaquil, Ecuador, October 19, 2021.
A soldier of the armed forces patrols a street after Ecuador's President Guillermo Lasso declared a 60 day state of emergency over rising crime in Guayaquil, Ecuador, October 19, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2021
© REUTERS / MARIA FERNANDA LANDIN
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Adriana Montes
Reporter
All materials
The announcement, that came shortly before a visit by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, was made as part of a crackdown on the consumption and trafficking of drugs amongst other crimes.
Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso declared a state of emergency Monday amidst a rise in violent crime and deadly prison riots, prompting the mobilization of police and military onto the streets.
“Starting immediately, our armed forces and police will be felt with force in the streets because we are decreeing a state of emergency throughout the national territory,” Lasso said in a national broadcast on Monday.
“In the streets of Ecuador, there is only one enemy: drug trafficking,” the right-wing leader declared.
He added that "in recent years, Ecuador has gone from being a drug trafficking country to one that also consumes drugs."
The 60-day state of emergency will allow police to increase patrols, as well as join drug and firearms operations in nine of the country's 24 provinces, including Guayas, home to major city Guayaquil.
In response to a spike in deaths within prisons, Lasso reportedly named a new defense minister on Monday. The latest massacre was in September this year, where 118 people were killed in what authorities identify as the most brutal prison massacre Ecuador has endured.
The government has blamed the violent clashes on a battle between gang members.
Army soldiers check an ambulance driver at the Penitenciaria del Litoral jail after prisoners died and others were injured in a riot in Guayaquil, Ecuador, September 28, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 30.09.2021
Clashes Between Rival Drug Gangs in Ecuadorian Prison Leave 116 People Dead, Some of Them Beheaded
30 September, 03:19 GMT
Ecuador is a transit route for cocaine smuggled from neighboring Peru and Colombia, and the powerful Mexican drug cartels are said to operate through local gangs.
The prisons reportedly experienced deadly outbreaks after a 10-ton shipment of cocaine and arms were seized in August, according to a report by Borderland Beat.
Lasso said drug trafficking has brought an increase in homicides, burglaries of homes and thefts.
“The national government will deploy all law enforcement to carry out a single mission: to restore security to citizens. We will take the battle to the underworld wherever it hides.”
000000
Discuss
Popular comments
If it wasn't for israeloamerica, and their mafia organised crime, there would be no drug problem in equador.
vtvot tak
20 October, 04:59 GMT
000000
That applies pretty much across the globe.
vtvot tak
20 October, 05:00 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:27 GMTAlyssa Milano Arrested at Protest Outside White House for Refusing to Obey Police
02:05 GMTFBI Agents Leave House of Deripaska's Relatives in Washington, Correspondent Says
01:41 GMTEcuador President Declares State of Emergency Amid Rise in Violent Crime
00:57 GMTUS Law Enforcement Unions Decry 'Defund the Police' for Rise in Assaults on Officers - Report
00:52 GMTLabor Activists Hail ‘Striketober’ as Over 100,000 Union Workers Across US Prepare Work Stoppages
00:46 GMTUS House Committee Advances Resolution Calling for Criminal Contempt Charge Against Bannon
00:38 GMT'Ye' Surprises Yet Again: Users Mock Rapper's New Haircut
00:19 GMTBiden Admin. Not Seeking to Make States Choose Between Working With US or China, Blinken Says
YesterdayCENTCOM Chief, UAE Defense Brass Talk Keeping Pressure on Daesh in Iraq, Syria
YesterdayPhotographer Claims He Filmed Aliens Neutralizing Nuclear Missile Mid-Air - Report
YesterdayUS Senate Panel Advances Bill to Impose Sanctions Tied to South China Sea Issues
YesterdayOver Three-Fourths of US Republicans Want Trump to Run for President in 2024 - Poll
YesterdayBrazil's Senate Accuses Bolsonaro of Mass Homicide as Herd Immunity Policy Fails - Reports
YesterdayItalian Senate Bans Parliamentarians From Working Without Green Pass
YesterdayMalaysia’s Transgender Tycoon Nur Sajat Granted Asylum in Australia From Blasphemy Charges
YesterdayBomb Threat at US Department of Labor in DC Cleared by Federal Police
YesterdayUS Indicts Congressman for Concealing Facts, Making False Statements
YesterdayUS Stocks Extend Rally as Third Quarter Earnings Sparkle, S&P 500 Near Record High
Yesterday‘We Really Need a Wake-Up Call,’ Rep. Gallagher Says on China’s Defense Advancements
YesterdayFBI Seen Taking Out Boxes From NYC House Allegedly Linked to Russian Billionaire Deripaska