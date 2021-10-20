https://sputniknews.com/20211020/aquaman-star-jason-momoa-reveals-he-injured-his-eyes-ribs-while-filming-aquaman-2-needs-surgery-1090062014.html

Jason Momoa Reveals He Injured His Eyes, Ribs While Filming Aquaman 2, Needs Surgery

The 42-year-old Hollywood star Jason Momoa's role of half-Atlantean/half-human king in the American superhero blockbuster "Aquaman" earned him immense success... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa sustained several injuries to his eyes and ribs on the set of the upcoming movie "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom". He already has a hernia. During a virtual appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Tuesday, when host Ellen DeGeneres asked him about the rumours that he'd hurt himself while filming, Momoa confirmed and said: "I'm getting old".Without going into detail about how the injuries occurred, Momoa said that all of these will require the actor to undergo surgery at some point.Reacting to this, DeGeneres told Momoa: "That's a rough job you've got there. Every movie you're on (in), you're hurting yourself".Calling himself an "ageing superhero", Momoa shared that he loves his job and he only has himself to blame for attempting stunts.This is not the first time Momoa has been injured while filming a movie. In 2018, Momoa revealed that he once broke his femur and injured his face, which left a scar. He was also hit by a stuntman while filming "Braven" in 2018 that left him with a permanent scar through his left eyebrow.

