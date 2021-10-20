Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211020/aquaman-star-jason-momoa-reveals-he-injured-his-eyes-ribs-while-filming-aquaman-2-needs-surgery-1090062014.html
Jason Momoa Reveals He Injured His Eyes, Ribs While Filming Aquaman 2, Needs Surgery
Jason Momoa Reveals He Injured His Eyes, Ribs While Filming Aquaman 2, Needs Surgery
The 42-year-old Hollywood star Jason Momoa's role of half-Atlantean/half-human king in the American superhero blockbuster "Aquaman" earned him immense success... 20.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-20T10:18+0000
2021-10-20T10:39+0000
hollywood
hollywood
hollywood actors
india
injuries
hollywood
injury
jason momoa
hollywood stars
india
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105901/76/1059017683_0:0:3416:1921_1920x0_80_0_0_76ca907e5a8d3d4a4248c4ea1960537a.jpg
Hollywood actor Jason Momoa sustained several injuries to his eyes and ribs on the set of the upcoming movie "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom". He already has a hernia. During a virtual appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Tuesday, when host Ellen DeGeneres asked him about the rumours that he'd hurt himself while filming, Momoa confirmed and said: "I'm getting old".Without going into detail about how the injuries occurred, Momoa said that all of these will require the actor to undergo surgery at some point.Reacting to this, DeGeneres told Momoa: "That's a rough job you've got there. Every movie you're on (in), you're hurting yourself".Calling himself an "ageing superhero", Momoa shared that he loves his job and he only has himself to blame for attempting stunts.This is not the first time Momoa has been injured while filming a movie. In 2018, Momoa revealed that he once broke his femur and injured his face, which left a scar. He was also hit by a stuntman while filming "Braven" in 2018 that left him with a permanent scar through his left eyebrow.
india
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
Sangeeta Yadav
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/08/1b/1080292803_0:121:960:1081_100x100_80_0_0_7490b319dab9611e309056b177265184.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105901/76/1059017683_0:0:3036:2277_1920x0_80_0_0_122cf0fc4867914d520681ff0a18df98.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
hollywood, hollywood, hollywood actors, india, injuries, hollywood, injury, jason momoa, hollywood stars, india

Jason Momoa Reveals He Injured His Eyes, Ribs While Filming Aquaman 2, Needs Surgery

10:18 GMT 20.10.2021 (Updated: 10:39 GMT 20.10.2021)
© AP Photo / Vianney Le CaerActor Jason Momoa poses for photographers upon arrival at a photo call to promote the film 'Justice League', in London, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017
Actor Jason Momoa poses for photographers upon arrival at a photo call to promote the film 'Justice League', in London, Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017 - Sputnik International, 1920, 20.10.2021
© AP Photo / Vianney Le Caer
Subscribe
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
The 42-year-old Hollywood star Jason Momoa's role of half-Atlantean/half-human king in the American superhero blockbuster "Aquaman" earned him immense success and popularity worldwide. Now the second part of the series, "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" is currently in production and is slated to be released in December 2022.
Hollywood actor Jason Momoa sustained several injuries to his eyes and ribs on the set of the upcoming movie "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom".
He already has a hernia.
During a virtual appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Tuesday, when host Ellen DeGeneres asked him about the rumours that he'd hurt himself while filming, Momoa confirmed and said: "I'm getting old".
Without going into detail about how the injuries occurred, Momoa said that all of these will require the actor to undergo surgery at some point.

"I messed up my eyes. I just got something in it that kinda cut it up, and then I've gotta get surgery, I have a hernia, I've got ribs out. I'm just getting beat up. But it's going to be a great movie, you're gonna love it".

Reacting to this, DeGeneres told Momoa: "That's a rough job you've got there. Every movie you're on (in), you're hurting yourself".
Calling himself an "ageing superhero", Momoa shared that he loves his job and he only has himself to blame for attempting stunts.

"I love my job and I get a little too excited. The age thing. I'm an ageing superhero now".

This is not the first time Momoa has been injured while filming a movie.
In 2018, Momoa revealed that he once broke his femur and injured his face, which left a scar. He was also hit by a stuntman while filming "Braven" in 2018 that left him with a permanent scar through his left eyebrow.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:38 GMTNetflix's Net Profit Increases 1.8 Times to $1.4Bln in Q3
10:37 GMT'Are We Afraid of Bangladesh?': Indian Nationalists Slam Modi's 'Inaction' Over Attacks on Hindus
10:18 GMTJason Momoa Reveals He Injured His Eyes, Ribs While Filming Aquaman 2, Needs Surgery
10:14 GMTDeripaska Condemns FBI Raids of His Relatives' Homes in US
10:07 GMTQueen Elizabeth II Scraps Planned Visit to Northern Ireland Following Doctors’ Advice
09:59 GMTMemes Flood Twitter as Atletico Boss Simeone Refuses to Shake Liverpool Manager Klopp's Hand
09:27 GMTFM Lavrov: Russia Regrets US Absence at Moscow-Format Meeting on Afghanistan
09:13 GMTLavrov: Daesh and al-Qaeda are Trying to Take Advantage of Instability in Afghanistan
09:05 GMTBannon's Refusal to Testify on Capitol Riot is Sign That He and Trump Planned It, Claims Liz Cheney
08:43 GMTVideo of Russian SU-30 Fighters Escorting US B-1B Bombers Over Black Sea Emerges Online
08:28 GMTFloods and Landslides in Northern India Kill 46 - Videos
08:24 GMT'More Pick and Mix Than Substantial Meal': British 'Net Zero Strategy' Panned Amid Planned Tax Hikes
08:10 GMTUS Surgeons Successfully Transplant Pig's Kidney Into Human for the First Time
07:25 GMTFinland Presses Sweden to Return Historic Skulls Exhumed for Racial Biology Studies
06:55 GMTTwo Russian Jets Intercept American Bombers Over Black Sea
06:32 GMTDeripaska's Spokesperson Links FBI Raids of Relatives' Homes to Sanctions
06:31 GMTFinnish Military Lowers Physical Condition Threshold to Include 'PlayStation Boys'
06:23 GMTMoroccan Laboratory Plans to Produce Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine
06:16 GMTSwedish Submarine Loaded Live Torpedoes Amid Major Russian Drill – Report
06:05 GMT'We're on the Edge': UK Gov't Urged to Enact 'Plan B' to Prevent NHS Crisis Amid Rise in COVID Cases