https://sputniknews.com/20211019/russian-watchdog-warns-google-may-face-revenue-based-fines-1090042213.html

Russian Watchdog Warns Google May Face Revenue-Based Fines

Russian Watchdog Warns Google May Face Revenue-Based Fines

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Google is set to face revenue-based fine for repeated failure to delete information prohibited in Russia, Andrey Lipov, the head of Russian... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-19T14:42+0000

2021-10-19T14:42+0000

2021-10-19T14:42+0000

tech

russia

google

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/07/08/1083333233_0:33:3501:2002_1920x0_80_0_0_46c8b32125d0c19c7eb32b64ddf9f0e7.jpg

"This is a standard procedure: a violation is recorded, the violator is summoned, a protocol is drawn up, the protocol is sent to court, the court decides on the amount of the fine", Lipov told reporters on the sidelines of the Spectrum 2021 forum, commenting on Google's work in Russia. "In this case, this is a repeated violation, so there will be a revenue-based fine".Lipov also stated that Twitter has removed more than 90 percent of the prohibited content. The official added that the Russian Internet regulator is ready to meet with representatives of the social network as soon as work on the removal of prohibited information is completed.Roskomnadzor in early October drew up a protocol against Facebook for repeated failure to delete information prohibited in Russia, that will be brought to court. The company may also face revenue-based fines.The watchdog planned to draw up a protocol for a second offense in October for Google as well. It confirmed to Sputnik plans to bring Facebook and Google to justice under the Code of Administrative Offenses of the Russian Federation.

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

tech, russia, google