REC: 20+ Russian Exporters Participate in Business Mission to Armenia

REC: 20+ Russian Exporters Participate in Business Mission to Armenia

More than 20 Russian exporters are taking part in an international multi-industry business mission to Yerevan, the Russian Export Centre reported. 19.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-19T14:17+0000

2021-10-19T14:17+0000

2021-10-19T14:17+0000

russia

armenia

russian export center jsc (rec)

The exhibition was opened jointly by Dmitry Volvach, Deputy Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, and Vache Terteryan, Armenia’s Deputy Minister of the Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, on Monday.Russian companies will be showcasing a whole host of industries including food, agricultural machinery, construction equipment, information technology for various industries, energy, mechanical engineering, medicine and pharmaceuticals.Businesses represented at the event include Npg Sady Pridonya, a leading juice and baby food producer, JSC Tander which, as the owned of the Magnit supermarket chain is one of Russia's largest grocery producers, and Mikromir which makes equipment for outdoor children's playgrounds.There will also be individual off-site events for exporters.The business mission has been co-hosted by the Republic of Armenia's Ministry of Economy, and the Trade Representation of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Armenia.

2021

