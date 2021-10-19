Registration was successful!
REC: 20+ Russian Exporters Participate in Business Mission to Armenia
REC: 20+ Russian Exporters Participate in Business Mission to Armenia
More than 20 Russian exporters are taking part in an international multi-industry business mission to Yerevan, the Russian Export Centre reported. 19.10.2021, Sputnik International
The exhibition was opened jointly by Dmitry Volvach, Deputy Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, and Vache Terteryan, Armenia’s Deputy Minister of the Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, on Monday.Russian companies will be showcasing a whole host of industries including food, agricultural machinery, construction equipment, information technology for various industries, energy, mechanical engineering, medicine and pharmaceuticals.Businesses represented at the event include Npg Sady Pridonya, a leading juice and baby food producer, JSC Tander which, as the owned of the Magnit supermarket chain is one of Russia's largest grocery producers, and Mikromir which makes equipment for outdoor children's playgrounds.There will also be individual off-site events for exporters.The business mission has been co-hosted by the Republic of Armenia's Ministry of Economy, and the Trade Representation of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Armenia.
REC: 20+ Russian Exporters Participate in Business Mission to Armenia

More than 20 Russian exporters are taking part in an international multi-industry business mission to Yerevan, the Russian Export Centre reported.
The exhibition was opened jointly by Dmitry Volvach, Deputy Minister of Economic Development of the Russian Federation, and Vache Terteryan, Armenia’s Deputy Minister of the Territorial Administration and Infrastructure, on Monday.

"The event which has been organised by the Russian Export Centre JSC (part of VEB.RF Group) will take place from 18 to 20 October 2021 with the support of Armenia's Fund Investment Support Centre, and will be attended by 24 Russian exporters and more than 70 Armenian companies," the statement said.

Russian companies will be showcasing a whole host of industries including food, agricultural machinery, construction equipment, information technology for various industries, energy, mechanical engineering, medicine and pharmaceuticals.
Businesses represented at the event include Npg Sady Pridonya, a leading juice and baby food producer, JSC Tander which, as the owned of the Magnit supermarket chain is one of Russia's largest grocery producers, and Mikromir which makes equipment for outdoor children's playgrounds.

"Roughly 250 targeted meetings between Russian and Armenian businesses are planned over the three days, as well as a plenary session on 'Development of Economic Cooperation and Partnership: New Opportunities for Armenian-Russian Interaction' and a roundtable on 'State of the Healthcare System in Armenia and Prospects for Russian Companies to Enter the Armenian Market'," the REC said.

There will also be individual off-site events for exporters.
The business mission has been co-hosted by the Republic of Armenia's Ministry of Economy, and the Trade Representation of the Russian Federation in the Republic of Armenia.
