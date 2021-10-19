https://sputniknews.com/20211019/its-ye-not-kanye-rapper-west-officially-changes-his-name-1090024508.html

It's Ye, Not Kanye: Rapper Kanye West Officially Changes His Name

It's Ye, Not Kanye: Rapper Kanye West Officially Changes His Name

In case you were trying to guess what this moniker means, we'll spill the beans for you: according to the singer, the word "ye" is most commonly used in the... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-19T02:27+0000

2021-10-19T02:27+0000

2021-10-19T03:05+0000

kanye west

court

name

bible

rapper

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/13/1090024345_0:0:2001:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_37de490baac4b7cddb7c0186e7299bc3.jpg

Kanye West is now officially known as "Ye" (spelled Y-E) after a Los Angeles judge approved his name change request on Monday.He now has no middle or last name.The rapper apparently confirmed changing his name on Instagram, while also showing off his new haircut. West filed legal documents for the name change citing personal reasons in late August.In 2018, the rapper released his eighth studio album titled "Ye" and changed his name on Twitter to it.

vot tak "the word "ye" is most commonly used in the Bible and means "you." ... No, the neocon tosser/prostitute kanye is not me.

Nonyank With this clown hard to tell As- from Face.

2

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

kanye west, court, name, bible, rapper