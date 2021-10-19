Registration was successful!
It's Ye, Not Kanye: Rapper Kanye West Officially Changes His Name
It's Ye, Not Kanye: Rapper Kanye West Officially Changes His Name
In case you were trying to guess what this moniker means, we'll spill the beans for you: according to the singer, the word "ye" is most commonly used in the... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International
kanye west
court
name
bible
rapper
Kanye West is now officially known as "Ye" (spelled Y-E) after a Los Angeles judge approved his name change request on Monday.He now has no middle or last name.The rapper apparently confirmed changing his name on Instagram, while also showing off his new haircut. West filed legal documents for the name change citing personal reasons in late August.In 2018, the rapper released his eighth studio album titled "Ye" and changed his name on Twitter to it.
"the word "ye" is most commonly used in the Bible and means "you." ... No, the neocon tosser/prostitute kanye is not me.
With this clown hard to tell As- from Face.
kanye west, court, name, bible, rapper

It's Ye, Not Kanye: Rapper Kanye West Officially Changes His Name

02:27 GMT 19.10.2021 (Updated: 03:05 GMT 19.10.2021)
© Evan AgostiniIn this Feb. 9, 2020, file photo, Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. On Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, a Los Angeles judge approved the request of the rapper, producer and fashion designer to legally change his name to just Ye, spelled Y-E, with no middle or last name.
In this Feb. 9, 2020, file photo, Kanye West arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills, Calif. On Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, a Los Angeles judge approved the request of the rapper, producer and fashion designer to legally change his name to just Ye, spelled Y-E, with no middle or last name. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2021
© Evan Agostini
In case you were trying to guess what this moniker means, we'll spill the beans for you: according to the singer, the word "ye" is most commonly used in the Bible and means "you."
Kanye West is now officially known as "Ye" (spelled Y-E) after a Los Angeles judge approved his name change request on Monday.
He now has no middle or last name.
The rapper apparently confirmed changing his name on Instagram, while also showing off his new haircut.
West filed legal documents for the name change citing personal reasons in late August.
In 2018, the rapper released his eighth studio album titled "Ye" and changed his name on Twitter to it.
"the word "ye" is most commonly used in the Bible and means "you." ... No, the neocon tosser/prostitute kanye is not me.
vtvot tak
19 October, 06:17 GMT
With this clown hard to tell As- from Face.
Nonyank
19 October, 06:23 GMT
