It's Ye, Not Kanye: Rapper Kanye West Officially Changes His Name
It's Ye, Not Kanye: Rapper Kanye West Officially Changes His Name
In case you were trying to guess what this moniker means, we'll spill the beans for you: according to the singer, the word "ye" is most commonly used in the Bible and means "you."
Kanye West is now officially known as "Ye" (spelled Y-E) after a Los Angeles judge approved his name change request on Monday.He now has no middle or last name.The rapper apparently confirmed changing his name on Instagram, while also showing off his new haircut. West filed legal documents for the name change citing personal reasons in late August.In 2018, the rapper released his eighth studio album titled "Ye" and changed his name on Twitter to it.
vot tak
"the word "ye" is most commonly used in the Bible and means "you." ... No, the neocon tosser/prostitute kanye is not me.
Nonyank
With this clown hard to tell As- from Face.
2
It's Ye, Not Kanye: Rapper Kanye West Officially Changes His Name 02:27 GMT 19.10.2021 (Updated: 03:05 GMT 19.10.2021)
In case you were trying to guess what this moniker means, we'll spill the beans for you: according to the singer, the word "ye" is most commonly used in the Bible and means "you."
Kanye West is now officially known as "Ye" (spelled Y-E) after a Los Angeles judge approved his name change request on Monday.
He now has no middle or last name.
The rapper apparently confirmed changing his name on Instagram, while also showing off his new haircut.
West filed legal documents for the name change citing personal reasons in late August.
In 2018, the rapper released his eighth studio album titled "Ye" and changed his name on Twitter to it.