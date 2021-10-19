Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211019/bollywood-star-yuvika-chaudhary-briefly-arrested-for-using-casteist-slur-in-viral-video-1090029173.html
Bollywood Star Yuvika Chaudhary Briefly Arrested for Using 'Casteist Slur' in Viral Video
Bollywood Star Yuvika Chaudhary Briefly Arrested for Using 'Casteist Slur' in Viral Video
In May 2021, 38-year-old Bollywood actress Yuvika Chaudhary, known for her performance in "Om Shanti Om", faced flak for using a casteist slur - "Bhangi" in... 19.10.2021, Sputnik International
Bollywood actress Yuvika Chaudhary has been released on bail after being arrested on Monday evening over a complaint filed by a Dalit rights activist. The star was accused of using a "casteist slur" in a May YouTube video after she compared herself to a "bhangi", a member of the lowest caste.Yuvika's lawyer Ashok Bishnoi told the Indian news agency ANI that Yuvika had joined the investigation as per the guidelines given by the High Court.On 28 May, a police case was registered against Yuvika for making derogatory and objectionable remarks about a Scheduled Caste community in a video on social media that went viral.In the video, Yuvika comments on her appearance, saying: "Why do I always dress like a bhangi [an offensive term to describe people from the oppressed Dalit community] when I am shooting vlogs?"Outraged by her insensitive remark, a section of netizens sparked a social media uproar, demanding her arrest.After the public backlash, the actress apologised on Twitter in May and said that she didn't know the meaning of the word that she used in her vlog and didn't mean to offend anyone.Several Bollywood celebrities such as Shilpa Shetty, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, and cricketer Yuvraj Singh have been booked on different occasions for making remarks against the oppressed Dalit community.
Bollywood Star Yuvika Chaudhary Briefly Arrested for Using 'Casteist Slur' in Viral Video

15:20 GMT 19.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / STRDELIndian Bollywood actress Yuvika Chaudhary poses during the launch of a cosmetology clinic in Mumbai on March 17, 2012
Indian Bollywood actress Yuvika Chaudhary poses during the launch of a cosmetology clinic in Mumbai on March 17, 2012 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.10.2021
© AFP 2021 / STRDEL
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
Sangeeta Yadav
In May 2021, 38-year-old Bollywood actress Yuvika Chaudhary, known for her performance in "Om Shanti Om", faced flak for using a casteist slur - "Bhangi" in her YouTube Vlog that went viral. The word is an offensive term, earlier used to denote the lowest class people from the Dalit or Valmiki community and linked to sanitation work.
Bollywood actress Yuvika Chaudhary has been released on bail after being arrested on Monday evening over a complaint filed by a Dalit rights activist. The star was accused of using a "casteist slur" in a May YouTube video after she compared herself to a "bhangi", a member of the lowest caste.
Yuvika's lawyer Ashok Bishnoi told the Indian news agency ANI that Yuvika had joined the investigation as per the guidelines given by the High Court.

"She (Yuvika) is on interim bail now (in a case of alleged offensive remarks against Scheduled Castes on a social media platform)", Bishnoi said.

On 28 May, a police case was registered against Yuvika for making derogatory and objectionable remarks about a Scheduled Caste community in a video on social media that went viral.
In the video, Yuvika comments on her appearance, saying: "Why do I always dress like a bhangi [an offensive term to describe people from the oppressed Dalit community] when I am shooting vlogs?"
Outraged by her insensitive remark, a section of netizens sparked a social media uproar, demanding her arrest.
After the public backlash, the actress apologised on Twitter in May and said that she didn't know the meaning of the word that she used in her vlog and didn't mean to offend anyone.
Several Bollywood celebrities such as Shilpa Shetty, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, and cricketer Yuvraj Singh have been booked on different occasions for making remarks against the oppressed Dalit community.
