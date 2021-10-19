https://sputniknews.com/20211019/bollywood-star-yuvika-chaudhary-briefly-arrested-for-using-casteist-slur-in-viral-video-1090029173.html

Bollywood Star Yuvika Chaudhary Briefly Arrested for Using 'Casteist Slur' in Viral Video

Bollywood Star Yuvika Chaudhary Briefly Arrested for Using 'Casteist Slur' in Viral Video

Bollywood actress Yuvika Chaudhary has been released on bail after being arrested on Monday evening over a complaint filed by a Dalit rights activist. The star was accused of using a "casteist slur" in a May YouTube video after she compared herself to a "bhangi", a member of the lowest caste.Yuvika's lawyer Ashok Bishnoi told the Indian news agency ANI that Yuvika had joined the investigation as per the guidelines given by the High Court.On 28 May, a police case was registered against Yuvika for making derogatory and objectionable remarks about a Scheduled Caste community in a video on social media that went viral.In the video, Yuvika comments on her appearance, saying: "Why do I always dress like a bhangi [an offensive term to describe people from the oppressed Dalit community] when I am shooting vlogs?"Outraged by her insensitive remark, a section of netizens sparked a social media uproar, demanding her arrest.After the public backlash, the actress apologised on Twitter in May and said that she didn't know the meaning of the word that she used in her vlog and didn't mean to offend anyone.Several Bollywood celebrities such as Shilpa Shetty, Salman Khan, Kangana Ranaut, and cricketer Yuvraj Singh have been booked on different occasions for making remarks against the oppressed Dalit community.

