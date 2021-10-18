https://sputniknews.com/20211018/snowden-criticises-telegram-for-not-deleting-his-fake-account-1090002050.html

Snowden Criticises Telegram for Not Deleting His Fake Account

Snowden Criticises Telegram for Not Deleting His Fake Account

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former Central Intelligence Agency officer Edward Snowden on Monday criticized the instant messaging app Telegram for not taking down a fake... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-18T09:32+0000

2021-10-18T09:32+0000

2021-10-18T09:32+0000

world

edward snowden

telegram

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101583/54/1015835460_0:0:1300:731_1920x0_80_0_0_9ed46a9489ee25cfb9b7c578767d3b27.jpg

He said Telegram was aware of the problem as it received comment requests from media "ages ago" but chose to ignore them.The fake Snowden channel on Telegram has over 68,000 subscribers.

Hampar Tokatlian Maybe the CIA co-opted the Durov brothers.

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

world, edward snowden, telegram