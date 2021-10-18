Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: Regional Capital of Ethiopia's Tigray Reportedly Hit by Airstrikes
https://sputniknews.com/20211018/snowden-criticises-telegram-for-not-deleting-his-fake-account-1090002050.html
Snowden Criticises Telegram for Not Deleting His Fake Account
Snowden Criticises Telegram for Not Deleting His Fake Account
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former Central Intelligence Agency officer Edward Snowden on Monday criticized the instant messaging app Telegram for not taking down a fake... 18.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-18T09:32+0000
2021-10-18T09:32+0000
world
edward snowden
telegram
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101583/54/1015835460_0:0:1300:731_1920x0_80_0_0_9ed46a9489ee25cfb9b7c578767d3b27.jpg
He said Telegram was aware of the problem as it received comment requests from media "ages ago" but chose to ignore them.The fake Snowden channel on Telegram has over 68,000 subscribers.
Maybe the CIA co-opted the Durov brothers.
1
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/101583/54/1015835460_172:0:1153:736_1920x0_80_0_0_1d96b3d322a90dc064789d5f1ef2f64e.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
world, edward snowden, telegram

Snowden Criticises Telegram for Not Deleting His Fake Account

09:32 GMT 18.10.2021
© East News / CAP/FBEdward Snowden in Citizenfour (2014)
Edward Snowden in Citizenfour (2014) - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.10.2021
© East News / CAP/FB
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former Central Intelligence Agency officer Edward Snowden on Monday criticized the instant messaging app Telegram for not taking down a fake account that published inappropriate content using his identity.

"Telegram knows the below account is an impersonator, and I don't have an account with them. But they let this guy continue to post insane garbage—as 'Official_EdwardSnowden'—and even a swastika, which Telegram has served to over 80,000 views. Great job, guys. Just super", Snowden tweeted.

He said Telegram was aware of the problem as it received comment requests from media "ages ago" but chose to ignore them.
The fake Snowden channel on Telegram has over 68,000 subscribers.
100016
Discuss
Popular comments
Maybe the CIA co-opted the Durov brothers.
Hampar Tokatlian
18 October, 13:27 GMT
000000
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
10:40 GMTReady Player One? Facebook to Hire Thousands of Europeans to Help Create a Metaverse
10:31 GMTRegional Capital of Ethiopia's Tigray Reportedly Hit by Airstrikes
10:28 GMTSouth Korea Worried About Japan's Looming Radioactive Water Dump
10:21 GMTMan Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Labour MP Days After Murder of David Amess
09:52 GMTChuck Schumer Suggests Using Sniffer Dogs to Compensate For Potential Staff Shortages at Airports
09:37 GMTUS Allies Look Askance at Biden Administration's Foreign Policy, Report Suggests
09:32 GMTSnowden Criticises Telegram for Not Deleting His Fake Account
09:27 GMTCases of Psychosis on Rise in England Amid COVID Pandemic
09:23 GMTChina Denies Testing Hypersonic Missile, Says It Was Space Vehicle Trial
09:04 GMTFirst String of Nord Stream 2 Pipeline Filled With Technical Gas
08:51 GMTTen Years After Shalit's Release, Chief Campaigner Talks About Battle to Bring IDF Soldier Back Home
08:22 GMTTorch Lighting for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games Held in Athens
08:18 GMTDenmark to Built World's Tallest, Most Powerful Wind Turbine
07:56 GMT'Mother of Cringe': Twitterwhirl After Greta Thunberg Strikes a Lighter Note at Climate Concert
07:55 GMTBitcoin Surpasses $62,000 For First Time Since April
07:34 GMTTurkey Can Purchase Russia's Su-35, Su-57 Fighters If US Does Not Sell F-16, Official Says
07:22 GMT'Like a 150-Year-Old Museum': Sweden Finds Well-Preserved 19th-Century Cargo Ship
07:13 GMTChina's GDP For First Three Quarters of 2021 Grew 9.8% Year-on-Year
06:53 GMTDenmark Says Non-Western Immigration Cost State Nearly $5 Billion Per Year
06:51 GMTCurrent Energy Crisis Driven by Various Factors, Inter-Regional Competition for Gas, WEC Says