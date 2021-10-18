https://sputniknews.com/20211018/england-must-play-in-empty-stadium-as-price-for-riot-by-ticketless-fans-at-euro-2020-final-1090013821.html

England Must Play in Empty Stadium as Price for Riot by Ticketless Fans at Euro 2020 Final

England have been ordered to play their next game behind closed doors following trouble at London’s Wembley stadium during the Euro 2020 final against Italy in July.Fans without tickets managed to get past stewards outside the ground and gain entry to the stadium prior to the showpiece match, which England eventually lost on penalties.UEFA has now ruled that England must play their next game - a World Cup qualifier against Albania on 12 November - behind closed doors.The ban on fans at a second home game has been suspended.The English Football Association has also been fined 100,000 euros by UEFA for the poor security surrounding the 11 July match.This comes only days after security at Wembley was again criticised after police officers were seen retreating following being attacked by 1,000 Hungary fans at last week’s World Cup qualifier, which ended 1-1.Conservative Party co-chairman and former Sports Secretary Oliver Dowden described the incident as "deeply disturbing".Fighting continued for several minutes before riot police finally restored order in the stands and the stadium concourse.The incident occurred when police moved in to arrest one Hungary fan for a racist comment to a steward.Albanian fans are also under investigation after missiles were thrown onto the pitch in Tirana last week during Poland's 1-0 win.Hungary were ordered to play two home FIFA competition matches behind closed doors, one suspended for two years, following racist behaviour at last month’s game against England in Budapest.

