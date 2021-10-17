Registration was successful!
International
Russian Film Crew Returns to Moscow After Shooting Movie on ISS
Russian Film Crew Returns to Moscow After Shooting Movie on ISS
"The Challenge" film crew spent 12 days on the International Space Station, filming scenes for their upcoming movie, which tells the story of a doctor, who...
Sputnik is live from Moscow, as actress Yulia Peresild, film director Klim Shipenko, and cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy arrive at the Chkalovsky Airport after shooting the first professional feature film in space.
Bentornati sani e salvi con una esagerata quantità di critiche occidentali: i soliti ingrati!
moscow
space
Russian Film Crew Returns to Moscow After Shooting Movie on ISS

15:43 GMT 17.10.2021
© Sputnik
"The Challenge" film crew spent 12 days on the International Space Station, filming scenes for their upcoming movie, which tells the story of a doctor, who rushes to orbit in a bid to save the life of a cosmonaut.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, as actress Yulia Peresild, film director Klim Shipenko, and cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy arrive at the Chkalovsky Airport after shooting the first professional feature film in space.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Bentornati sani e salvi con una esagerata quantità di critiche occidentali: i soliti ingrati!
Francesco Slossel
17 October, 19:13 GMT
