Russian Film Crew Returns to Moscow After Shooting Movie on ISS

Sputnik is live from Moscow, as actress Yulia Peresild, film director Klim Shipenko, and cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy arrive at the Chkalovsky Airport after shooting the first professional feature film in space.
Francesco Slossel
Bentornati sani e salvi con una esagerata quantità di critiche occidentali: i soliti ingrati!
Russian Film Crew Returns to Moscow After Shooting Movie at ISS
Russian Film Crew Returns to Moscow After Shooting Movie at ISS
"The Challenge" film crew spent 12 days on the International Space Station, filming scenes for their upcoming movie, which tells the story of a doctor, who rushes to orbit in a bid to save the life of a cosmonaut.
Sputnik is live from Moscow, as actress Yulia Peresild, film director Klim Shipenko, and cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy arrive at the Chkalovsky Airport after shooting the first professional feature film in space.