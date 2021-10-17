https://sputniknews.com/20211017/russian-film-crew-returns-to-moscow-after-shooting-movie-on-iss-1089984570.html

Russian Film Crew Returns to Moscow After Shooting Movie on ISS

Russian Film Crew Returns to Moscow After Shooting Movie on ISS

"The Challenge" film crew spent 12 days on the International Space Station, filming scenes for their upcoming movie, which tells the story of a doctor, who... 17.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-17T15:43+0000

2021-10-17T15:43+0000

2021-10-17T15:43+0000

russia

moscow

space

international space station (iss)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/11/1089984806_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_dc27d3bf016a4d11daae0c94f45f92a6.jpg

Sputnik is live from Moscow, as actress Yulia Peresild, film director Klim Shipenko, and cosmonaut Oleg Novitskiy arrive at the Chkalovsky Airport after shooting the first professional feature film in space.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Francesco Slossel Bentornati sani e salvi con una esagerata quantità di critiche occidentali: i soliti ingrati!

1

moscow

space

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Russian Film Crew Returns to Moscow After Shooting Movie at ISS Russian Film Crew Returns to Moscow After Shooting Movie at ISS 2021-10-17T15:43+0000 true PT29M50S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, moscow, space, international space station (iss), видео