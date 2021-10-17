Registration was successful!
https://sputniknews.com/20211017/family-of-murdered-mp-sir-david-amess-thank-well-wishers-for-tributes-1089991735.html
Family of Murdered MP Sir David Amess Thank Well-Wishers for Tributes
Family of Murdered MP Sir David Amess Thank Well-Wishers for Tributes
Southend West MP Sir David Amess was fatally stabbed as he met constituents at a Methodist church in his south Essex seat on Friday, and died at the scene. His... 17.10.2021, Sputnik International
The family of murdered MP Sir David Amess have thanked the public and his colleagues for "wonderful" tributes following his murder on Friday."We are absolutely broken, but we will survive and carry on for the sake of a wonderful and inspiring man," read the family statement released via London's Metropolitan Police Service, which is now investigating the crime. The family also called for tolerance in the wake of the identification of the suspect as Ali Harbi Ali, the 25-year-old son of a former media and communications director to Somalia's ex-prime minister Hassan Ali Khaire — and that the murder was being investigated as an act of terrorism.Southend West MP Amess was meeting constituents at his weekly 'surgery' in the town of Leigh-on-Sea when Ali allegedly walked in and stabbed him. Paramedics battled for more than an hour in vain to save him. Police arrested Ali at the scene.
https://sputniknews.com/20211017/david-amess-murderer-what-we-know-so-far-about-somali-suspect-1089984102.html
britain, great britain, essex, metropolitan police service (mps), stabbing, murder, somalia, terrorism, uk

Family of Murdered MP Sir David Amess Thank Well-Wishers for Tributes

18:16 GMT 17.10.2021
© REUTERS / CHRIS RADBURNA candle and a portrait of British MP David Amess are seen at the church of St Michael's and all Angels, in Leigh-on-Sea
A candle and a portrait of British MP David Amess are seen at the church of St Michael's and all Angels, in Leigh-on-Sea - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.10.2021
© REUTERS / CHRIS RADBURN
James Tweedie
James Tweedie
Southend West MP Sir David Amess was fatally stabbed as he met constituents at a Methodist church in his south Essex seat on Friday, and died at the scene. His murder is now being treated as a terrorist act.
The family of murdered MP Sir David Amess have thanked the public and his colleagues for "wonderful" tributes following his murder on Friday.

"The family would like to thank everyone for the wonderful, wonderful tributes paid to David following his cruel and violent death," his family said on Sunday following a church service in his memory.

"We are absolutely broken, but we will survive and carry on for the sake of a wonderful and inspiring man," read the family statement released via London's Metropolitan Police Service, which is now investigating the crime.
The family also called for tolerance in the wake of the identification of the suspect as Ali Harbi Ali, the 25-year-old son of a former media and communications director to Somalia's ex-prime minister Hassan Ali Khaire — and that the murder was being investigated as an act of terrorism.
"Set aside hatred and work towards togetherness", the family said. "Whatever one's race, religious or political beliefs, be tolerant and try to understand".

Southend West MP Amess was meeting constituents at his weekly 'surgery' in the town of Leigh-on-Sea when Ali allegedly walked in and stabbed him. Paramedics battled for more than an hour in vain to save him. Police arrested Ali at the scene.
