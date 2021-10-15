https://sputniknews.com/20211015/us-marine-officer-who-critiqued-pentagon-top-brass-over-afghan-exit-pleads-guilty-to-several-1089938316.html

US Marine Officer Who Critiqued Pentagon Top Brass Over Afghan Exit Pleads Guilty to Several Charges

US Marine Officer Who Critiqued Pentagon Top Brass Over Afghan Exit Pleads Guilty to Several Charges

Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Scheller rose to infamy after videos posted to Facebook and LinkedIn showed the decorated Marine officer demanding accountability... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-15T04:14+0000

2021-10-15T04:14+0000

2021-10-15T04:13+0000

afghanistan

afghanistan

pentagon

accountability

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1d/1083744109_0:98:1276:816_1920x0_80_0_0_f5b57b7e08f6688b9caca4829bf337dd.jpg

Scheller, appearing Thursday at a court-martial hearing at Martin Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, pleaded guilty to a total of six misdemeanor charges: contempt toward officers, willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer, failure to obey lawful general orders, dereliction in the performance of duties and conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman.The agreement with prosecutors called for Scheller to forfeit $5,000 per month for six months and resign his commission. Prosecutors also called for the decorated Marine to receive a punitive letter of reprimand, and an honorable discharge or general under honorable conditions. According to the MarineTimes, Scheller has managed to raise more than $2.5 million via disgraced ex-Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher's "Pipe Hitter" Foundation. Scheller's calls for accountability continued in his prepared testimony for Thursday. "I am standing here pleading guilty. This is me accepting accountability. But it deeply pains me that my senior leaders are incapable of being as courageous," Scheller said, adding that he hoped his admission of guilt inspires the top Pentagon brass to do the same.

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

afghanistan, pentagon, accountability