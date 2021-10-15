Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
- Sputnik International, 1920, 07.09.2021
Afghanistan
The future appears uncertain for Afghanistan following its takeover by the Taliban as US-led forces withdrew from the country after 20 years of occupation. As other nations continue to evacuate their citizens, the Central Asian country has been struck by political and humanitarian crises.
https://sputniknews.com/20211015/us-marine-officer-who-critiqued-pentagon-top-brass-over-afghan-exit-pleads-guilty-to-several-1089938316.html
US Marine Officer Who Critiqued Pentagon Top Brass Over Afghan Exit Pleads Guilty to Several Charges
US Marine Officer Who Critiqued Pentagon Top Brass Over Afghan Exit Pleads Guilty to Several Charges
Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Scheller rose to infamy after videos posted to Facebook and LinkedIn showed the decorated Marine officer demanding accountability... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-15T04:14+0000
2021-10-15T04:13+0000
afghanistan
afghanistan
pentagon
accountability
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1d/1083744109_0:98:1276:816_1920x0_80_0_0_f5b57b7e08f6688b9caca4829bf337dd.jpg
Scheller, appearing Thursday at a court-martial hearing at Martin Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, pleaded guilty to a total of six misdemeanor charges: contempt toward officers, willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer, failure to obey lawful general orders, dereliction in the performance of duties and conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman.The agreement with prosecutors called for Scheller to forfeit $5,000 per month for six months and resign his commission. Prosecutors also called for the decorated Marine to receive a punitive letter of reprimand, and an honorable discharge or general under honorable conditions. According to the MarineTimes, Scheller has managed to raise more than $2.5 million via disgraced ex-Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher's "Pipe Hitter" Foundation. Scheller's calls for accountability continued in his prepared testimony for Thursday. "I am standing here pleading guilty. This is me accepting accountability. But it deeply pains me that my senior leaders are incapable of being as courageous," Scheller said, adding that he hoped his admission of guilt inspires the top Pentagon brass to do the same.
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/08/1d/1083744109_30:0:1247:913_1920x0_80_0_0_bec0c47aa2bbef9bfd71f78e10e6c3bc.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
afghanistan, pentagon, accountability

US Marine Officer Who Critiqued Pentagon Top Brass Over Afghan Exit Pleads Guilty to Several Charges

04:14 GMT 15.10.2021
© Blogger photo Facebook/@Stuart Scheller/screenshot videoStuart Scheller to the American leadership
Stuart Scheller to the American leadership - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2021
© Blogger photo Facebook/@Stuart Scheller/screenshot video
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Lieutenant Colonel Stuart Scheller rose to infamy after videos posted to Facebook and LinkedIn showed the decorated Marine officer demanding accountability from Pentagon leadership for the messy pullout of US forces from Afghanistan. Scheller, who was seen in his uniform during the social media rants, has since been slapped with six charges.
Scheller, appearing Thursday at a court-martial hearing at Martin Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, pleaded guilty to a total of six misdemeanor charges: contempt toward officers, willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer, failure to obey lawful general orders, dereliction in the performance of duties and conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman.
The agreement with prosecutors called for Scheller to forfeit $5,000 per month for six months and resign his commission. Prosecutors also called for the decorated Marine to receive a punitive letter of reprimand, and an honorable discharge or general under honorable conditions.
According to the MarineTimes, Scheller has managed to raise more than $2.5 million via disgraced ex-Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher's "Pipe Hitter" Foundation.
Scheller's calls for accountability continued in his prepared testimony for Thursday.
"Since this endeavor began, not a single general officer has accepted accountability," the decorated Marine wrote, according to a copy obtained by the Washington Times.
"I am standing here pleading guilty. This is me accepting accountability. But it deeply pains me that my senior leaders are incapable of being as courageous," Scheller said, adding that he hoped his admission of guilt inspires the top Pentagon brass to do the same.
100000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:14 GMTUS Marine Officer Who Critiqued Pentagon Top Brass Over Afghan Exit Pleads Guilty to Several Charges
04:03 GMTFormer FBI Deputy Director Fired During Trump Administration Wins Back Pension
03:45 GMTTexas Official Caught Instructing Teachers to Balance Holocaust Books With ‘Opposing’ Views
03:43 GMTRussia Interested in Consultations With Israel on Security in Middle East – Lavrov
03:34 GMTWorld Bank Chief Says Held 'Informative' Talks With Overchuck on Energy, Climate, Debt
02:58 GMTPowerful Magnitude 6.6 Earthquake Strikes Solomon Islands - USGS
02:46 GMTRecord-Breaking: Shredded Banksy Artwork Sells for Over $25 Million at Auction
02:30 GMTCanada’s Incoming Army Commander Under Investigation After Sexual Misconduct Allegations
02:16 GMTWHO Creates SAGO Group to Track Down Origins of ‘Novel Pathogens’ Including SARS-CoV-2
02:07 GMTUS Attorney Alex Murdaugh Charged With Stealing Insurance Money From Dead Housekeeper's Children
01:44 GMTUS Court Rules in Favor of Allowing Texas' Six-Week Abortion Ban to Remain in Effect Amid Litigation
01:10 GMTFormer US President Bill Clinton Hospitalized With Suspected Blood Infection
01:06 GMTUS, Israeli Navies Reportedly Mapped Out Joint Actions to Counter Iran
00:50 GMTTrump to Testify Monday in Lawsuit Over Incident Between His Guards, Protesters - Reports
00:20 GMTEx-Boeing 737 Max Chief Technical Pilot Charged With Fraud - Justice Dept.
00:10 GMTBiden Signs Short-Term Spending Bill Raising US Debt Limit, Averting Default
YesterdayUS State Department Calls for Probe Into Death of Chavez Confidant in Venezuelan Prison
YesterdayTehran Warns Israel Against ‘Military Adventure’ Amid Boasting IDF Can Strike Nuclear Facilities
YesterdayUS Navy Sets Timeline, Discharge Details for Service Members Refusing COVID-19 Vaccine
YesterdayFIFA Evacuates 100 Refugees Out of Afghanistan - Report