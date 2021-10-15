US Marine Officer Who Critiqued Pentagon Top Brass Over Afghan Exit Pleads Guilty to Several Charges

Scheller, appearing Thursday at a court-martial hearing at Martin Corps Base Camp Lejeune in North Carolina, pleaded guilty to a total of six misdemeanor charges: contempt toward officers, willfully disobeying a superior commissioned officer, failure to obey lawful general orders, dereliction in the performance of duties and conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman.The agreement with prosecutors called for Scheller to forfeit $5,000 per month for six months and resign his commission. Prosecutors also called for the decorated Marine to receive a punitive letter of reprimand, and an honorable discharge or general under honorable conditions. According to the MarineTimes, Scheller has managed to raise more than $2.5 million via disgraced ex-Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher's "Pipe Hitter" Foundation. Scheller's calls for accountability continued in his prepared testimony for Thursday. "I am standing here pleading guilty. This is me accepting accountability. But it deeply pains me that my senior leaders are incapable of being as courageous," Scheller said, adding that he hoped his admission of guilt inspires the top Pentagon brass to do the same.
