https://sputniknews.com/20211015/trump-to-testify-monday-in-lawsuit-over-incident-between-his-guards-protesters---reports-1089935995.html

Trump to Testify Monday in Lawsuit Over Incident Between His Guards, Protesters - Reports

Trump to Testify Monday in Lawsuit Over Incident Between His Guards, Protesters - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump will testify on Monday as part of a lawsuit filed by protesters regarding a physical confrontation with... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-15T00:50+0000

2021-10-15T00:50+0000

2021-10-15T00:50+0000

donald trump

testimony

lawsuit

deposition

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0a/1089812953_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_2ee22de23b82fbf07d24258a4fff2ba5.jpg

The report said Bronx Supreme Court Justice Doris Gonzalez ordered the deposition be held at Trump Tower on Monday. Video of Trump's deposition will be shown to the jury during the trial.The legal proceeding came about in 2015, about a week after a group of demonstrators say security guards led by Trump's longtime bodyguard - Keith Schiller - had allegedly physically assaulted them. Aside from torn signs, it's also alleged that the encounter saw one of the protesters punched and momentarily choked. The lawsuit notes that the group believes Trump to be liable for his bodyguard's actions because he had reportedly instructed his bodyguards to use force when on the job, as Schiller had previously detailed in his testimony.At the time, the incident unfolded as the group of demonstrators were protesting what they considered were Trump's derogatory comments about Mexican immigrants. The demonstration was being held outside of Trump Tower in New York City.Lawyers for Trump had earlier attempted to dismiss the case in 2015 to no avail. An argument that Trump could not be held liable for his bodyguards' action was previously thrown out.

vot tak A "great" leader who disavows what he ordered his hirelings to do and refuses to take responsibility for their actions under his orders and watch. Hey, zionistas, you got yourself an ideal quisling with your trump doll.

vot tak He reflects your total lack of morality and decency exactly.

2

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

donald trump, testimony, lawsuit, deposition