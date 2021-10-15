Registration was successful!
BREAKING: Former US President Bill Clinton Hospitalized With Suspected Blood Infection
Trump to Testify Monday in Lawsuit Over Incident Between His Guards, Protesters - Reports
Trump to Testify Monday in Lawsuit Over Incident Between His Guards, Protesters - Reports
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump will testify on Monday as part of a lawsuit filed by protesters regarding a physical confrontation with... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International
donald trump
testimony
lawsuit
deposition
The report said Bronx Supreme Court Justice Doris Gonzalez ordered the deposition be held at Trump Tower on Monday. Video of Trump's deposition will be shown to the jury during the trial.The legal proceeding came about in 2015, about a week after a group of demonstrators say security guards led by Trump's longtime bodyguard - Keith Schiller - had allegedly physically assaulted them. Aside from torn signs, it's also alleged that the encounter saw one of the protesters punched and momentarily choked. The lawsuit notes that the group believes Trump to be liable for his bodyguard's actions because he had reportedly instructed his bodyguards to use force when on the job, as Schiller had previously detailed in his testimony.At the time, the incident unfolded as the group of demonstrators were protesting what they considered were Trump's derogatory comments about Mexican immigrants. The demonstration was being held outside of Trump Tower in New York City.Lawyers for Trump had earlier attempted to dismiss the case in 2015 to no avail. An argument that Trump could not be held liable for his bodyguards' action was previously thrown out.
A "great" leader who disavows what he ordered his hirelings to do and refuses to take responsibility for their actions under his orders and watch. Hey, zionistas, you got yourself an ideal quisling with your trump doll.
He reflects your total lack of morality and decency exactly.
donald trump, testimony, lawsuit, deposition

Trump to Testify Monday in Lawsuit Over Incident Between His Guards, Protesters - Reports

00:50 GMT 15.10.2021
© REUTERS / RACHEL MUMMEYFormer U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Iowa States Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., October 9, 2021. REUTERS/Rachel Mummey
Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a rally at the Iowa States Fairgrounds in Des Moines, Iowa, U.S., October 9, 2021. REUTERS/Rachel Mummey - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2021
© REUTERS / RACHEL MUMMEY
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump will testify on Monday as part of a lawsuit filed by protesters regarding a physical confrontation with his security guards outside of Trump Tower in New York City, Yahoo News reported on Thursday.
The report said Bronx Supreme Court Justice Doris Gonzalez ordered the deposition be held at Trump Tower on Monday. Video of Trump's deposition will be shown to the jury during the trial.
The legal proceeding came about in 2015, about a week after a group of demonstrators say security guards led by Trump's longtime bodyguard - Keith Schiller - had allegedly physically assaulted them.
Aside from torn signs, it's also alleged that the encounter saw one of the protesters punched and momentarily choked.
The lawsuit notes that the group believes Trump to be liable for his bodyguard's actions because he had reportedly instructed his bodyguards to use force when on the job, as Schiller had previously detailed in his testimony.
At the time, the incident unfolded as the group of demonstrators were protesting what they considered were Trump's derogatory comments about Mexican immigrants. The demonstration was being held outside of Trump Tower in New York City.
Lawyers for Trump had earlier attempted to dismiss the case in 2015 to no avail. An argument that Trump could not be held liable for his bodyguards' action was previously thrown out.
A "great" leader who disavows what he ordered his hirelings to do and refuses to take responsibility for their actions under his orders and watch. Hey, zionistas, you got yourself an ideal quisling with your trump doll.
vtvot tak
15 October, 03:59 GMT
He reflects your total lack of morality and decency exactly.
vtvot tak
15 October, 04:00 GMT
