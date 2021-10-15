https://sputniknews.com/20211015/sting-joins-k-pop-artists-at-upcoming-world-is-one-2021-charity-concert-1089990869.html

South Korean TV channel MBC has joined hands with the World Vision humanitarian aid organisation and created a perfect line-up of different artists from all... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International

The World is One 2021 charity concert unveiled a new name on 15 October in the line-up of artists who will perform for audiences, and it turned out to be British pop icon Sting.The legendary singer will share the stage with such K-pop artists as NCT127, STRAY KIDS, ITZY, Solar from Mamamoo, Chungha, WEi, STAYC, ONF, LOONA, ONEUS, CIX, SECRET NUMBER, and OMEGA X. Among the international artists are Danish singer Christopher, the British boy-band New Hope Club, and the multinational pop group NOW UNITED, in which all members are from 17 different nationalities. This concert will include different collaborations between the artists, as well as a remake of Michael Jackson’s classic song "Man in the Mirror", accompanied by Michael Jackson’s original band and chorus. Digital charity concert the World is One 2021 was organised online jointly by South Korea's MBC Channel and Christian humanitarian aid, development, and advocacy organisation World Vision to draw attention to children who are suffering more from COVID-19 and to offer a message of hope and love with the power of music. With that goal in mind, the musicians will gather from all over the world. MBC's the World Is One 2021 will stream worldwide live via YouTube in approximately 120 countries on 30 October.

