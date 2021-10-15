Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211015/eu-parliaments-chair-of-afghan-affairs-calls-for-urgent-humanitarian-action-1089958614.html
EU Parliament's Chair of Afghan Affairs Calls for Urgent Humanitarian Action
EU Parliament's Chair of Afghan Affairs Calls for Urgent Humanitarian Action
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) – Afghanistan and its neighboring countries need urgent support to prevent a humanitarian crisis, the chairman of the European Parliament's... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-15T21:55+0000
2021-10-15T21:55+0000
pakistan
tajikistan
iran
afghanistan
humanitarian aid
crisis
famine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/13/1089217118_0:0:2786:1568_1920x0_80_0_0_8e34745288c63dfe8e8590254a03bef5.jpg
"Support is needed to meet the basic needs of the people of Afghanistan, as well as neighboring Pakistan, Iran, and Tajikistan," the lawmaker said.Afghanistan is on the verge of famine due to such factors as a lack of essential supplies and the nearing winter, he said, calling for the coordination of EU humanitarian assistance in sending the aid via organizations that have no links with the Taliban*, he added. Austrevicius cited the World Food Programme as estimating the humber of malnourished people at 14 million.The official lauded the package of 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and its neighbors, announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday at the G20 meeting, as extremely important in preventing further deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.Last month, the EU set out five conditions for the recognition of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. These include respect for human rights, particularly women's rights, the rule of law, and freedom of the media, the formation of an inclusive and representative transitional government, and prevention of the country turning into a hotspot for terrorists. In addition, the movement has to let all those willing to leave Afghanistan do so without obstacles.
pakistan
tajikistan
iran
afghanistan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/13/1089217118_77:0:2605:1896_1920x0_80_0_0_d50d9e0eb737f430e7be44c1e9893ff5.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
pakistan, tajikistan, iran, afghanistan, humanitarian aid, crisis, famine

EU Parliament's Chair of Afghan Affairs Calls for Urgent Humanitarian Action

21:55 GMT 15.10.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGERA member of Taliban security forces stands guard among crowds of people walking past in a street in Kabul, Afghanistan September 4, 2021.
A member of Taliban security forces stands guard among crowds of people walking past in a street in Kabul, Afghanistan September 4, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2021
© REUTERS / STRINGER
Subscribe
BRUSSELS (Sputnik) – Afghanistan and its neighboring countries need urgent support to prevent a humanitarian crisis, the chairman of the European Parliament's Delegation for relations with Afghanistan, Petras Austrevicius, said on Friday.
"Support is needed to meet the basic needs of the people of Afghanistan, as well as neighboring Pakistan, Iran, and Tajikistan," the lawmaker said.
Afghanistan is on the verge of famine due to such factors as a lack of essential supplies and the nearing winter, he said, calling for the coordination of EU humanitarian assistance in sending the aid via organizations that have no links with the Taliban*, he added. Austrevicius cited the World Food Programme as estimating the humber of malnourished people at 14 million.
The official lauded the package of 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and its neighbors, announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday at the G20 meeting, as extremely important in preventing further deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.
"Two million children are at risk of malnutrition, 60-80% of households report a significant decline in income, people are struggling to find a job even for one working day in many areas, food prices are rising rapidly — wheat prices have increased by 45% year-on-year, vegetable oil by 300%," he said.
Last month, the EU set out five conditions for the recognition of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. These include respect for human rights, particularly women's rights, the rule of law, and freedom of the media, the formation of an inclusive and representative transitional government, and prevention of the country turning into a hotspot for terrorists. In addition, the movement has to let all those willing to leave Afghanistan do so without obstacles.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
21:55 GMTEU Parliament's Chair of Afghan Affairs Calls for Urgent Humanitarian Action
21:35 GMTUS Military: Claim That American Destroyer Threatened to Violate Russia's Maritime Border 'False'
21:33 GMTBritish Media Angered by Netflix's Low Corporation Tax Payments
21:15 GMTBelarus Designates Telegram Channel of Opposition Leader Tikhanovskaya as 'Extremist'
20:45 GMTIMF Warns Pandemic’s ‘Continued Grip’ Could Widen Gap in Rich, Poor Nations’ Recovery
20:31 GMTPompeo: ‘America Will Be Diminished’ Under Biden’s ‘Risky’ Foreign Policy
19:57 GMTDental Discoveries: Study of Ancient Teeth Debunks Belief First Americans Came From Japan
19:36 GMT'Not Into Golden Showers': Trump Shoots Down 'Pee Tape' Allegations at GOP Retreat, Says Media
19:27 GMTTurkish Military Convoy Targeted in IED Attack Outside Idlib, Injuries Reported
19:00 GMTPorn Actresses Sued Over 'Highly Salient Scandal' Sparked by Alleged Bestiality Tweets, Media Says
18:57 GMTChina Engaging in Major Construction at Airbases Near Taiwan, Satellite Snaps Appear to Show
18:38 GMTSwitzerland Reports 150 Deaths After Vaccination Against COVID-19
17:43 GMTMummified Bodies of Stillborn Girls Served as 'Ultimate Insurance Policy' for King Tut, Says Media
17:28 GMTDeclassified Docs Reveal USSR Planned to Build Advanced Control System for Moon Mission Spacecraft
17:23 GMTMcConnell's Trap: Is GOP Using Looming Default to Gain Political Scores Ahead of 2022 Midterms?
16:51 GMTChina Launches Manned Spacecraft Shenzhou 13 to National Orbital Station
16:44 GMTNew US Treasury Guidelines Warn Crypto Industry of Perils of Sanctions Violations
16:32 GMTPerpetrator of Archery Attack in Norway May Suffer From Mental Illness, Police Say
15:51 GMTTaliban Confirms Participation in Moscow-Format Meeting on Afghanistan
15:44 GMTUnion Jack At Half Mast Over Downing Street As Boris Johnson Leads Tributes To Murdered Tory MP