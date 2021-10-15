https://sputniknews.com/20211015/eu-parliaments-chair-of-afghan-affairs-calls-for-urgent-humanitarian-action-1089958614.html

EU Parliament's Chair of Afghan Affairs Calls for Urgent Humanitarian Action

EU Parliament's Chair of Afghan Affairs Calls for Urgent Humanitarian Action

BRUSSELS (Sputnik) – Afghanistan and its neighboring countries need urgent support to prevent a humanitarian crisis, the chairman of the European Parliament's... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-15T21:55+0000

2021-10-15T21:55+0000

2021-10-15T21:55+0000

pakistan

tajikistan

iran

afghanistan

humanitarian aid

crisis

famine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/13/1089217118_0:0:2786:1568_1920x0_80_0_0_8e34745288c63dfe8e8590254a03bef5.jpg

"Support is needed to meet the basic needs of the people of Afghanistan, as well as neighboring Pakistan, Iran, and Tajikistan," the lawmaker said.Afghanistan is on the verge of famine due to such factors as a lack of essential supplies and the nearing winter, he said, calling for the coordination of EU humanitarian assistance in sending the aid via organizations that have no links with the Taliban*, he added. Austrevicius cited the World Food Programme as estimating the humber of malnourished people at 14 million.The official lauded the package of 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in humanitarian aid to Afghanistan and its neighbors, announced by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday at the G20 meeting, as extremely important in preventing further deterioration of the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.Last month, the EU set out five conditions for the recognition of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. These include respect for human rights, particularly women's rights, the rule of law, and freedom of the media, the formation of an inclusive and representative transitional government, and prevention of the country turning into a hotspot for terrorists. In addition, the movement has to let all those willing to leave Afghanistan do so without obstacles.

pakistan

tajikistan

iran

afghanistan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

pakistan, tajikistan, iran, afghanistan, humanitarian aid, crisis, famine