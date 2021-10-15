Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211015/dental-discoveries-study-of-ancient-teeth-debunks-belief-first-americans-came-from-japan-1089957310.html
Dental Discoveries: Study of Ancient Teeth Debunks Belief First Americans Came From Japan
Dental Discoveries: Study of Ancient Teeth Debunks Belief First Americans Came From Japan
A study published in PaleoAmerica dismisses the archeologically-based theory that the first people to populate the Americas were of ​​Jōmon ancestry. The Jōmon... 15.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-15T19:57+0000
2021-10-15T19:55+0000
anthropology
study
teeth
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1c/1083014108_390:0:3611:1812_1920x0_80_0_0_6de23772307d04a1fe085721074551da.jpg
The study utilized biological anthropology by comparing DNA and tooth samples from early Americans and the ​​Jōmon people. The results indicate that the ​​first people of the Americas are not direct descendants of the ​​Jōmon, a theory that had gained credibility in recent years due to the archeological similarities of the two groups.Teeth have been found to be a fantastic way to chronicle human population migrations. They are shown to have a strong hereditary genetic link. By studying the shape and roots of an individual’s teeth, researchers can pinpoint how closely related two people are.The research team found that the samples of ​​Jōmon teeth and the samples of early American teeth only shared a 7% similarity. What the biological anthropology indicates is that a still-unidentified group of people are the likely ancestors of the first Americans.The ​​Jōmon people were hypothesized to be the ancestors of the first Americans because of a similarity between their stone tools. However, unrelated groups of people have developed the same technologies independently, and cultural and technological exchange without genetic exchange has been known to occur.The authors of the study did acknowledge that the teeth samples they had of the ​​Jōmon dated to around 9,000 years ago, while the Americas were first being populated at least 15,000 years ago. However, the researchers don’t believe any large-scale genetic changes occurred over that period.The team of researchers do not believe this challenges the notion that a Northeast maritime population and culture, similar to the ​​Jōmon, are the likely ancestors of the first Americans. It simply suggests that an unrecognized group of people who lived in Beringia, largely isolated from other populations, were the first people to take up permanently in the Americas.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/1c/1083014108_792:0:3208:1812_1920x0_80_0_0_516a5c214f59442bf333b1fe0a532ff0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
anthropology, study, teeth

Dental Discoveries: Study of Ancient Teeth Debunks Belief First Americans Came From Japan

19:57 GMT 15.10.2021
© REUTERS / HANDOUTSkull of an individual identified as JS 33 in anterior and right lateral view from among the 13,400-year-old Jebel Sahaba remains from Sudan, some of the earliest evidence of human warfare, is seen in this undated handout photograph
Skull of an individual identified as JS 33 in anterior and right lateral view from among the 13,400-year-old Jebel Sahaba remains from Sudan, some of the earliest evidence of human warfare, is seen in this undated handout photograph - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.10.2021
© REUTERS / HANDOUT
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
A study published in PaleoAmerica dismisses the archeologically-based theory that the first people to populate the Americas were of ​​Jōmon ancestry. The Jōmon were a maritime people who populated the Japanese archipelago, the Korean peninsula, and parts of far East Russia.
The study utilized biological anthropology by comparing DNA and tooth samples from early Americans and the ​​Jōmon people. The results indicate that the ​​first people of the Americas are not direct descendants of the ​​Jōmon, a theory that had gained credibility in recent years due to the archeological similarities of the two groups.
Teeth have been found to be a fantastic way to chronicle human population migrations. They are shown to have a strong hereditary genetic link. By studying the shape and roots of an individual’s teeth, researchers can pinpoint how closely related two people are.
The research team found that the samples of ​​Jōmon teeth and the samples of early American teeth only shared a 7% similarity. What the biological anthropology indicates is that a still-unidentified group of people are the likely ancestors of the first Americans.
The ​​Jōmon people were hypothesized to be the ancestors of the first Americans because of a similarity between their stone tools. However, unrelated groups of people have developed the same technologies independently, and cultural and technological exchange without genetic exchange has been known to occur.
The authors of the study did acknowledge that the teeth samples they had of the ​​Jōmon dated to around 9,000 years ago, while the Americas were first being populated at least 15,000 years ago. However, the researchers don’t believe any large-scale genetic changes occurred over that period.
The team of researchers do not believe this challenges the notion that a Northeast maritime population and culture, similar to the ​​Jōmon, are the likely ancestors of the first Americans. It simply suggests that an unrecognized group of people who lived in Beringia, largely isolated from other populations, were the first people to take up permanently in the Americas.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
19:57 GMTDental Discoveries: Study of Ancient Teeth Debunks Belief First Americans Came From Japan
19:36 GMT'Not Into Golden Showers': Trump Shoots Down 'Pee Tape' Allegations at GOP Retreat, Says Media
19:27 GMTTurkish Military Convoy Targeted in IED Attack Outside Idlib, Injuries Reported
19:00 GMTPorn Actresses Sued Over 'Highly Salient Scandal' Sparked by Alleged Bestiality Tweets, Media Says
18:57 GMTChina Engaging in Major Construction at Airbases Near Taiwan, Satellite Snaps Appear to Show
18:38 GMTSwitzerland Reports 150 Deaths After Vaccination Against COVID-19
17:43 GMTMummified Bodies of Stillborn Girls Served as 'Ultimate Insurance Policy' for King Tut, Says Media
17:28 GMTDeclassified Docs Reveal USSR Planned to Build Advanced Control System for Moon Mission Spacecraft
17:23 GMTMcConnell's Trap: Is GOP Using Looming Default to Gain Political Scores Ahead of 2022 Midterms?
16:51 GMTChina Launches Manned Spacecraft Shenzhou 13 to National Orbital Station
16:44 GMTNew US Treasury Guidelines Warn Crypto Industry of Perils of Sanctions Violations
16:32 GMTPerpetrator of Archery Attack in Norway May Suffer From Mental Illness, Police Say
15:51 GMTTaliban Confirms Participation in Moscow-Format Meeting on Afghanistan
15:44 GMTUnion Jack At Half Mast Over Downing Street As Boris Johnson Leads Tributes To Murdered Tory MP
15:31 GMTTweets Suggest Biden Should Put ‘Time for Nap’ Sign on His Back as POTUS Ignores Press
15:22 GMT'Squid Games – Russian Edition': Watch People Murdered Before 'Killer' Matryoshka
15:02 GMTTwo Injured in Mexico City's International Airport Shooting
14:22 GMTEU Reportedly Threatens ‘Robust Response’ Such as Blocking UK Energy Supplies Amid NI Protocol Row
14:15 GMTBitcoin Exceeds $60,000 First Time Since April
14:11 GMTUS to Require Vaccination From Foreign Visitors Beginning 8 November