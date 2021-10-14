https://sputniknews.com/20211014/victims-of-archery-attack-in-norways-kongsberg-were-killed-indoors-1089926410.html

Victims of Archery Attack in Norway's Kongsberg Were Killed Indoors

Victims of Archery Attack in Norway's Kongsberg Were Killed Indoors

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Victims of the archery attack in Norway's Kongsberg were killed indoors, Police Prosecutor Ann Iren Svane Mathiassen told VG newspaper on... 14.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-14T15:10+0000

2021-10-14T15:10+0000

2021-10-14T15:10+0000

norway

attack

archery

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0e/1089918678_0:129:3072:1857_1920x0_80_0_0_abf40f9fbc74523ce3190bdee49b77ac.jpg

"The victims were killed indoors. We have not confirmed that this happened at their homes, but it has not happened in the store. We do not know how it has happened, but he has made his way into residential buildings," the prosecutor said.On Wednesday evening, police detained a man in Kongsberg who shot arrows at people, wounding two and killing five people. The motives behind Kongsberg attack have not been ascertained yet, but the police do not rule out a terrorist plot. The shooter, arrested by the police, is a 37-year-old Dane living in Kongsberg. At a press conference earlier on Thursday, the police said the suspect was a convert to Islam.

https://sputniknews.com/20211014/norway-police-treating-kongsberg-bow-shooting-as-terror-attack-1089919405.html

norway

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

norway, attack, archery