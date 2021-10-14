Registration was successful!
Victims of Archery Attack in Norway's Kongsberg Were Killed Indoors
"The victims were killed indoors. We have not confirmed that this happened at their homes, but it has not happened in the store. We do not know how it has happened, but he has made his way into residential buildings," the prosecutor said.On Wednesday evening, police detained a man in Kongsberg who shot arrows at people, wounding two and killing five people. The motives behind Kongsberg attack have not been ascertained yet, but the police do not rule out a terrorist plot. The shooter, arrested by the police, is a 37-year-old Dane living in Kongsberg. At a press conference earlier on Thursday, the police said the suspect was a convert to Islam.
https://sputniknews.com/20211014/norway-police-treating-kongsberg-bow-shooting-as-terror-attack-1089919405.html
norway
Victims of Archery Attack in Norway's Kongsberg Were Killed Indoors

15:10 GMT 14.10.2021
© REUTERS / Hakon Mosvold/NTBA police officer investigates after several people were killed and others were injured by a man using a bow and arrows to carry out attacks, in Kongsberg, Norway, October 13, 2021
A police officer investigates after several people were killed and others were injured by a man using a bow and arrows to carry out attacks, in Kongsberg, Norway, October 13, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2021
© REUTERS / Hakon Mosvold/NTB
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Victims of the archery attack in Norway's Kongsberg were killed indoors, Police Prosecutor Ann Iren Svane Mathiassen told VG newspaper on Thursday.
"The victims were killed indoors. We have not confirmed that this happened at their homes, but it has not happened in the store. We do not know how it has happened, but he has made his way into residential buildings," the prosecutor said.
Police officers investigate after several people were killed and others were injured by a man using a bow and arrows to carry out attacks, in Kongsberg, Norway - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2021
Norway Police Treating Kongsberg Bow Shooting as Terror Attack
On Wednesday evening, police detained a man in Kongsberg who shot arrows at people, wounding two and killing five people. The motives behind Kongsberg attack have not been ascertained yet, but the police do not rule out a terrorist plot. The shooter, arrested by the police, is a 37-year-old Dane living in Kongsberg. At a press conference earlier on Thursday, the police said the suspect was a convert to Islam.
© 2021 Sputnik.
