US Works With Partners to Find Suitable States to Transfer Gitmo Detainees

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States is working with its partners and allies to find suitable countries to transfer the remaining detainees from the... 14.10.2021, Sputnik International

"We are very much in the process of working with partners around the world seeking to identify suitable onward transfer countries and to negotiate these transfer agreements. It includes appropriate security and humane treatment assurances from a host country," Price said during a press briefing in a response to a request to provide an update on transferring detainees from the Guantanamo Bay facility.Established by President George W. Bush in 2002, the detention facility has long been criticized for mistreatment and abuse of detainees amid repeated calls to close it. Former President Donald Trump signed an order to keep the detention facility open indefinitely, while current President Joe Biden promised to close it.In July, the White House announced that the Biden administration is aiming to close down the detention facility for good and it is working to transfer the remaining detainees out, but it has not set a deadline to effectuate the closure.

