US Works With Partners to Find Suitable States to Transfer Gitmo Detainees
US Works With Partners to Find Suitable States to Transfer Gitmo Detainees
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States is working with its partners and allies to find suitable countries to transfer the remaining detainees from the... 14.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-14T18:55+0000
2021-10-14T18:55+0000
"We are very much in the process of working with partners around the world seeking to identify suitable onward transfer countries and to negotiate these transfer agreements. It includes appropriate security and humane treatment assurances from a host country," Price said during a press briefing in a response to a request to provide an update on transferring detainees from the Guantanamo Bay facility.Established by President George W. Bush in 2002, the detention facility has long been criticized for mistreatment and abuse of detainees amid repeated calls to close it. Former President Donald Trump signed an order to keep the detention facility open indefinitely, while current President Joe Biden promised to close it.In July, the White House announced that the Biden administration is aiming to close down the detention facility for good and it is working to transfer the remaining detainees out, but it has not set a deadline to effectuate the closure.
18:55 GMT 14.10.2021
© AP Photo / Alex BrandonIn this Wednesday, April 17, 2019 file photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, the control tower is seen through the razor wire inside the Camp VI detention facility in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba.
In this Wednesday, April 17, 2019 file photo reviewed by U.S. military officials, the control tower is seen through the razor wire inside the Camp VI detention facility in Guantanamo Bay Naval Base, Cuba. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2021
© AP Photo / Alex Brandon
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The United States is working with its partners and allies to find suitable countries to transfer the remaining detainees from the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday.
"We are very much in the process of working with partners around the world seeking to identify suitable onward transfer countries and to negotiate these transfer agreements. It includes appropriate security and humane treatment assurances from a host country," Price said during a press briefing in a response to a request to provide an update on transferring detainees from the Guantanamo Bay facility.
Established by President George W. Bush in 2002, the detention facility has long been criticized for mistreatment and abuse of detainees amid repeated calls to close it. Former President Donald Trump signed an order to keep the detention facility open indefinitely, while current President Joe Biden promised to close it.
In July, the White House announced that the Biden administration is aiming to close down the detention facility for good and it is working to transfer the remaining detainees out, but it has not set a deadline to effectuate the closure.
