https://sputniknews.com/20211014/us-army-seeks-to-fire-a-prsm-499-kilometers-in-max-range-test-of-lockheed-martin-made-weapon-1089905050.html

US Army Seeks to Fire a PrSM 499 Kilometers in Max Range Test of Lockheed Martin-Made Weapon

US Army Seeks to Fire a PrSM 499 Kilometers in Max Range Test of Lockheed Martin-Made Weapon

The US Army's Long Range Precision Fires Cross-Functional team and Program Executive Office Missiles and Space group are charged with running the service's... 14.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-14T00:25+0000

2021-10-14T00:25+0000

2021-10-14T00:23+0000

us army

lockheed martin

us military

army tactical missile system (atacms)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105857/57/1058575772_80:0:2476:1348_1920x0_80_0_0_ea693aad57520250a67baf7735ffbe2e.png

The US Army was slated to conduct a PrSM test-launch from California's Vandenberg Space Force on Wednesday to demonstrate the maximum range of the surface-to-surface missile, according to a report from Breaking Defense. Lockheed Martin and US military officials expect the missile to hit a target situated 499 kilometers (310 miles) away -- the rocket's "max range," according to Lockheed executives who spoke with the outlet.The Lockheed Martin-made missile is designed with an "insensitive munition (IM) propulsion system IM energy energetic payload" that is designed to travel between 60 kilometers (37 miles) to 499 kilometers (310 miles). The munition includes two rounds per launch pod, and is compatible with the US service's Multiple Launch Rocket System (MLRS) M270 and High Mobility Artillery Rocket System (HIMARS)-family launchers.The service is expected to buy, for an unknown price, 2,400 PrSM weapons over the course of the program's lifetime. The first 20 missiles will be delivered during an initial fielding date in 2023. Hartley said that Lockheed Martin has already tested the PrSM at a variety of distances, and with "specific objectives in mind." The munition cleared 400 kilometers (249 miles) during a September test. The Army's next PrSM test is scheduled for November, and will include a side-by-side missile firing, according to the Lockheed Martin executive. White Sands Missile Range will serve as the location for this demonstration.The PrSM is set to replace the Army's ATACMS, a suite of surface-to-surface, inertially-guided missiles with a range of up to 300 kilometers (186 miles). The US Army extensively used ATACMS during its Operation Desert Storm (1991) and Operation Iraqi Freedom (2003) Middle East attacks. The missiles are designed to eliminate important targets such as air defense artillery sites, surface-to-surface missile units, helicopter bases, command/control complexes and logistics sites.

Andrew J Obsolete junk already.

1

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

us army, lockheed martin, us military, army tactical missile system (atacms)