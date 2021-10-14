https://sputniknews.com/20211014/energy-leaders-gather-at-russian-energy-week-2021-in-moscow--1089908328.html

Energy Leaders Gather at Russian Energy Week 2021 in Moscow

The Russian Energy Week International Forum opened in Moscow on Wednesday and will last until Friday.

The business programme of the Russian Energy Week continues in Moscow with a panel discussion on the future of gas, oil and coal.The session will be attended by Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak, Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al Saud, UAE Energy Minister Suhail al-Mazrouei and OPEC Secretary General Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, among other panelists. The fourth edition of Russian Energy Week takes place at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall.The Russian Energy Week forum has been held since 2017; in 2021 it includes over 70 events in various formats.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

