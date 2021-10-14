Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211014/canadian-officials-to-send-80000-liters-of-water-to-iqaluit-amid-fuel-contamination-concerns-1089907587.html
Canadian Officials to Send 80,000 Liters of Water to Iqaluit Amid Fuel Contamination Concerns
Canadian Officials to Send 80,000 Liters of Water to Iqaluit Amid Fuel Contamination Concerns
Iqaluit, capital of the Canadian Nunavut territory, declared a state of emergency earlier this week after city staffers recovered evidence of fuel... 14.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-14T04:08+0000
2021-10-14T04:07+0000
canada
gasoline
drinking water
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106219/51/1062195114_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fef9d005f8c6ceb77472bb073184848a.jpg
On Wednesday, Iqaluit Mayor Kenny Bell took the time to express gratitude to the Nunavut government, which has pledged to fly in around 80,000 liters of water to help the city combat fuel contamination concerns over the next three days. Per a public health advisory issued earlier this week, residents of the capital city should "not consume tap water for drinking or cooking, until further notice." This also applies to baby formula mixtures. Pregnant women, as well as newborns and infants, were also told to not bathe in the tap water. The advisory came well after social media reports claimed residents had reported illness after drinking tap water, according to The Star. The mayor said the advisory was not issued immediately because the city and Nunavut government agreed that it was not necessary. Furthermore, water tests were meeting the national standards. However, the alert was ultimately posted after a gas smell was noticed to be emitting from an access vault that was unsealed by public works staffers. Bell says the city will "definitely" know what is happening once further tests come back.
canada
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106219/51/1062195114_0:0:1704:1278_1920x0_80_0_0_816f48aac8e66bd5cbe74b4514761db7.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
canada, gasoline, drinking water

Canadian Officials to Send 80,000 Liters of Water to Iqaluit Amid Fuel Contamination Concerns

04:08 GMT 14.10.2021
CC0 / / Water tap
Water tap - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.10.2021
CC0 / /
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Iqaluit, capital of the Canadian Nunavut territory, declared a state of emergency earlier this week after city staffers recovered evidence of fuel contamination within the city's treated water supply.
On Wednesday, Iqaluit Mayor Kenny Bell took the time to express gratitude to the Nunavut government, which has pledged to fly in around 80,000 liters of water to help the city combat fuel contamination concerns over the next three days.
"We're grateful for that," Bell said of the aid.
Per a public health advisory issued earlier this week, residents of the capital city should "not consume tap water for drinking or cooking, until further notice." This also applies to baby formula mixtures.
Pregnant women, as well as newborns and infants, were also told to not bathe in the tap water.
The advisory came well after social media reports claimed residents had reported illness after drinking tap water, according to The Star. The mayor said the advisory was not issued immediately because the city and Nunavut government agreed that it was not necessary. Furthermore, water tests were meeting the national standards.
"There was no uptake of stomach sicknesses, no chemical burns," said Mayor Bell. "So, what do you do?"
However, the alert was ultimately posted after a gas smell was noticed to be emitting from an access vault that was unsealed by public works staffers.
Bell says the city will "definitely" know what is happening once further tests come back.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
04:08 GMTCanadian Officials to Send 80,000 Liters of Water to Iqaluit Amid Fuel Contamination Concerns
03:54 GMTDefense Minister: Taiwan 'Absolutely Will Not Start a War' With China
03:33 GMTTrump Says Republican Voters Will Stay Home in Future Elections Unless GOP Can 'Solve' 2020 Results
03:26 GMTTerrorists Carry Out 8 Attacks on Syria's Idlib Zone - Russian Reconciliation Center
02:54 GMTWorld Economy & Sanction Tools: Putin Says US Undermining Position as Global Reserve Currency
01:14 GMTCalifornia Woman Charged for Allegedly Pushing Excessive Drinking, Sex at Secret Teen Parties
01:07 GMTFive Afghans Planned to Hijack Commercial Aircraft During Kabul Evacuation, US Air Force Reveals
00:25 GMTUS Army Seeks to Fire a PrSM 499 Kilometers in Max Range Test of Lockheed Martin-Made Weapon
00:22 GMTBiden Administration Unveils Plan to Erect 7 Offshore Wind Farms Along Entire US Coastline
YesterdayAlgerian Police Arrest 17 From Kabyle Separatist Group Reportedly in Contact With ‘Zionist Entity’
YesterdayFDA Aims to Drastically Reduce Salt in Nation’s Food Supply
YesterdayUS Stocks Rise After 3-Day Loss But Gains Thin as Fed Stimulus Taper Looms
YesterdayUS' Katie Couric Reveals She Hid RBG’s Negative Kaepernick Remarks to Preserve Justice's Image
YesterdayUS Justice Dept. Says Investigating Alleged Abuse at Texas Juvenile Detention Centers
Yesterday Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Former Trump DoJ Official Who Backed Fraud Claims in 2020 Election
YesterdaySyrian Air Defenses Engage Hostile Targets Over Homs Province, State Media Reveals
YesterdayBlinken Warns Israel’s Lapid of ‘Risks to Shared National Security Interests’ From Chinese Projects
YesterdaySome 250 Palestinian Inmates in Israeli Prisons Declare Hunger Strike - Commission
YesterdayChile's Government Considers Opposition-Initiated Impeachment Process 'Coup' Attempt
YesterdayFed Stimulus Taper Could Start Nov-Dec, Central Bank Confirms in Monthly Meeting Minutes