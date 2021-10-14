https://sputniknews.com/20211014/canadian-officials-to-send-80000-liters-of-water-to-iqaluit-amid-fuel-contamination-concerns-1089907587.html

Canadian Officials to Send 80,000 Liters of Water to Iqaluit Amid Fuel Contamination Concerns

Canadian Officials to Send 80,000 Liters of Water to Iqaluit Amid Fuel Contamination Concerns

Iqaluit, capital of the Canadian Nunavut territory, declared a state of emergency earlier this week after city staffers recovered evidence of fuel... 14.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-14T04:08+0000

2021-10-14T04:08+0000

2021-10-14T04:07+0000

canada

gasoline

drinking water

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106219/51/1062195114_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_fef9d005f8c6ceb77472bb073184848a.jpg

On Wednesday, Iqaluit Mayor Kenny Bell took the time to express gratitude to the Nunavut government, which has pledged to fly in around 80,000 liters of water to help the city combat fuel contamination concerns over the next three days. Per a public health advisory issued earlier this week, residents of the capital city should "not consume tap water for drinking or cooking, until further notice." This also applies to baby formula mixtures. Pregnant women, as well as newborns and infants, were also told to not bathe in the tap water. The advisory came well after social media reports claimed residents had reported illness after drinking tap water, according to The Star. The mayor said the advisory was not issued immediately because the city and Nunavut government agreed that it was not necessary. Furthermore, water tests were meeting the national standards. However, the alert was ultimately posted after a gas smell was noticed to be emitting from an access vault that was unsealed by public works staffers. Bell says the city will "definitely" know what is happening once further tests come back.

canada

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Evan Craighead

Evan Craighead

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evan Craighead

canada, gasoline, drinking water