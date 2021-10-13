Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211013/us-katie-couric-reveals-she-hid-rbgs-negative-kaepernick-remarks-to-preserve-justices-image-1089903763.html
US' Katie Couric Reveals She Hid RBG’s Negative Kaepernick Remarks to Preserve Justice's Image
US' Katie Couric Reveals She Hid RBG’s Negative Kaepernick Remarks to Preserve Justice's Image
In Katie Couric’s new memoir “Going There,” she reveals that she removed negative remarks from a 2016 interview for Yahoo! News made by Supreme Court Justice... 13.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-13T21:55+0000
2021-10-13T21:53+0000
katie couric
scotus
ruth bader ginsburg
colin kaepernick
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/13/1080509101_0:0:2049:1153_1920x0_80_0_0_d504c55053effd178ae2eb019c4789b7.jpg
In the memoir, Couric admits that she let her personal political views cloud her reporting, and that she wanted to preserve Ginsburg’s image as a social justice crusader. While the veteran journalist opted to remove Ginsburg’s most problematic statements, she did keep some of the late Supreme Court justice’s opinions on Kaepernick in the interview.What made it into the 2016 Yahoo! News interview was a statement Ginsburg made when asked about how she felt about Colin Kaepernick kneeling before the national anthem. “I think it’s dumb and disrespectful.... but I wouldn’t lock a person up for doing it. I would point out how ridiculous it seems to me to do such an act,” she said.While Ginsburg’s statements drew the ire of those who supported Kaepernick, what Couric didn’t want the public to hear was much more troubling.Couric admits to editing out another statement Ginsburg made about players who kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality. Ginsburg said that they showed a “contempt for a government that has made it possible for their parents and grandparents to live a decent life.”Couric said she was motivated to protect Ginsburg because of the admiration she had for the late Supreme Court justice. Ginsburg’s legacy as a champion for equal rights has long been touted. While her stance on women’s and reproductive rights have always earned high marks from activists, her stance on racial and criminal justice has been more checkered.Couric’s decision to shield Ginsburg’s legacy was motivated by admiration and politics. However her decision to come clean has raised questions about her reporting, as well as tarnishing their legacies.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Nevin Brown
Nevin Brown
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/13/1080509101_0:0:2049:1537_1920x0_80_0_0_1a87d6b352f45164d7c1da524f4e5db6.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
katie couric, scotus, ruth bader ginsburg, colin kaepernick

US' Katie Couric Reveals She Hid RBG’s Negative Kaepernick Remarks to Preserve Justice's Image

21:55 GMT 13.10.2021
© Supreme Court of the United StatesRuth Bader Ginsburg (2016)
Ruth Bader Ginsburg (2016) - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
© Supreme Court of the United States
Subscribe
Nevin Brown
All materials
In Katie Couric’s new memoir “Going There,” she reveals that she removed negative remarks from a 2016 interview for Yahoo! News made by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg over athlete-turned-activist Colin Kaepernick’s kneeling before the national anthem at professional football games.
In the memoir, Couric admits that she let her personal political views cloud her reporting, and that she wanted to preserve Ginsburg’s image as a social justice crusader. While the veteran journalist opted to remove Ginsburg’s most problematic statements, she did keep some of the late Supreme Court justice’s opinions on Kaepernick in the interview.
What made it into the 2016 Yahoo! News interview was a statement Ginsburg made when asked about how she felt about Colin Kaepernick kneeling before the national anthem. “I think it’s dumb and disrespectful.... but I wouldn’t lock a person up for doing it. I would point out how ridiculous it seems to me to do such an act,” she said.
While Ginsburg’s statements drew the ire of those who supported Kaepernick, what Couric didn’t want the public to hear was much more troubling.
© AP Photo / Willy Sanjuan/InvisionKatie Couric participates in the 'America Inside Out with Katie Kouric' panel during the National Geographic Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif.
Katie Couric participates in the 'America Inside Out with Katie Kouric' panel during the National Geographic Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif. - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
Katie Couric participates in the 'America Inside Out with Katie Kouric' panel during the National Geographic Television Critics Association Winter Press Tour on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2018, in Pasadena, Calif.
© AP Photo / Willy Sanjuan/Invision
Couric admits to editing out another statement Ginsburg made about players who kneeled during the national anthem to protest police brutality. Ginsburg said that they showed a “contempt for a government that has made it possible for their parents and grandparents to live a decent life.”
Couric said she was motivated to protect Ginsburg because of the admiration she had for the late Supreme Court justice.
The former "Today" show journalist wrote in her memoir that the comments were “unworthy of a crusader for equality,” and that she even considered removing the Justice’s remarks calling Kaepernick “dumb and disrespectful.”
Ginsburg’s legacy as a champion for equal rights has long been touted. While her stance on women’s and reproductive rights have always earned high marks from activists, her stance on racial and criminal justice has been more checkered.
Couric’s decision to shield Ginsburg’s legacy was motivated by admiration and politics. However her decision to come clean has raised questions about her reporting, as well as tarnishing their legacies.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
22:00 GMTUS Stocks Rise After 3-Day Loss But Gains Thin as Fed Stimulus Taper Looms
21:55 GMTUS' Katie Couric Reveals She Hid RBG’s Negative Kaepernick Remarks to Preserve Justice's Image
21:24 GMTUS Justice Dept. Says Investigating Alleged Abuse at Texas Juvenile Detention Centers
21:12 GMTJan. 6 Committee Issues Fresh Subpoena for Former Trump DoJ Official
20:54 GMTSyrian Air Defenses Engaging Hostile Targets Over Homs Province, State Media Reveals
20:43 GMTBlinken Warns Israel’s Lapid of ‘Risks to Shared National Security Interests’ From Chinese Projects
20:37 GMTSome 250 Palestinian Inmates in Israeli Prisons Declare Hunger Strike - Commission
20:16 GMTChile's Government Considers Opposition-Initiated Impeachment Process 'Coup' Attempt
19:52 GMTFed Stimulus Taper Could Start Nov-Dec, Central Bank Confirms in Monthly Meeting Minutes
19:26 GMT'Good First Step': New York's Hochul Apologizes to Families of Nursing Home COVID-19 Victims
19:01 GMT'Let's Go Brandon': Biden Roasted Online Over Soaring Inflation Rates
18:59 GMTArizona Audit: How Partisan Divisions Upend US' Ability to Sell Its Image as 'City on Hill' to World
18:55 GMTIran Shows Off Mystery New Ground-based Vertical Launch Missile System - Video
18:44 GMTPhotos: 'Bow and Arrow' Attack in Norway Kills At Least Four People, Several Others Left Injured
18:39 GMT'Technical Challenge' Preventing Sputnik V From Taking Off in India, Says COVID Task Force Chief
17:59 GMTFrench Interior Minister Urges Schools to Boost Security Ahead of Anniversary of Teacher's Beheading
17:54 GMTUS Government Asks Supreme Court to Reinstate Death Penalty for Boston Marathon Bomber Tsarnaev
17:47 GMTNorth Korean Soldiers Lie on Broken Glass, Smash Concrete Blocks Under Kim Jong-un's Gaze – Video
17:47 GMTCouple Accused of Selling Sub Secrets Sought to Share Bottle of Wine With Handlers, Court Docs Say
17:47 GMTSuspect Detained Following Reports of Shooting in University in Spain - Photos