President Putin Speaks at Plenary Session of Russian Energy Week

President Putin Speaks at Plenary Session of Russian Energy Week

The fourth annual Russian Energy Week International Forum (REW) is taking place at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow. 13.10.2021

Russian President Vladimir Putin is giving a speech at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week (REW) international forum in Moscow.Apart from Putin, the session's participants include Angolan President Joao Lourenco, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz head Ola Kallenius, BP CEO Bernard Looney, TotalEnergies Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne, as well as Exxon Mobil Chairman and CEO Darren Woods.The event, which kicks off on 13 October, is set to run through 15 October.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

