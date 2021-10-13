Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
WATCH LIVE: President Putin Speaks at Plenary Session of Russian Energy Week
https://sputniknews.com/20211013/president-putin-speaks-at-plenary-session-of-russian-energy-week--1089880758.html
President Putin Speaks at Plenary Session of Russian Energy Week
President Putin Speaks at Plenary Session of Russian Energy Week
The fourth annual Russian Energy Week International Forum (REW) is taking place at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow. 13.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-13T11:22+0000
2021-10-13T11:22+0000
russia
vladimir putin
russian energy week
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107694/54/1076945458_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6ec9b5330561ff4998e315820e144fa9.jpg
Russian President Vladimir Putin is giving a speech at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week (REW) international forum in Moscow.Apart from Putin, the session's participants include Angolan President Joao Lourenco, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz head Ola Kallenius, BP CEO Bernard Looney, TotalEnergies Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne, as well as Exxon Mobil Chairman and CEO Darren Woods.The event, which kicks off on 13 October, is set to run through 15 October.Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
President Putin Speaks at Plenary Session of Russian Energy Week
President Putin Speaks at Plenary Session of Russian Energy Week
2021-10-13T11:22+0000
true
PT1S
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107694/54/1076945458_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8c6ff76920493b49b77f5d3c2fe82217.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, vladimir putin, russian energy week, видео

President Putin Speaks at Plenary Session of Russian Energy Week

11:22 GMT 13.10.2021
© Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev / Go to the photo bankRussian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the 2019 Russian Energy Week forum in Moscow, Russia
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during a session of the 2019 Russian Energy Week forum in Moscow, Russia - Sputnik International, 1920, 13.10.2021
© Sputnik / Iliya Pitalev
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
The fourth annual Russian Energy Week International Forum (REW) is taking place at the Manege Central Exhibition Hall in Moscow.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is giving a speech at the plenary session of the Russian Energy Week (REW) international forum in Moscow.
Apart from Putin, the session's participants include Angolan President Joao Lourenco, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler AG and Mercedes-Benz head Ola Kallenius, BP CEO Bernard Looney, TotalEnergies Chairman and CEO Patrick Pouyanne, as well as Exxon Mobil Chairman and CEO Darren Woods.
The event, which kicks off on 13 October, is set to run through 15 October.
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
© Ruptly
500000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:28 GMTPutin Says Europe's Gas Price Crunch Caused by Systemic Flaws in Energy Sector
11:22 GMTPresident Putin Speaks at Plenary Session of Russian Energy Week
10:58 GMTAs Situation at UK's Backlogged Biggest Port 'Improving', Britons Urged to Refrain from Panic Buying
10:49 GMTPost-Brexit London Pushing 'Win-Win' UK-Italy Trade Narrative
10:47 GMTUK Taxman Goes Looking For Assets of Wine Fraudster Who Skipped Bail and Fled to Italy During Trial
10:35 GMT'Five Percent of Truth, the Rest is Lie': Azerbaijani President Comments on 'Pandora Papers' Leak
10:29 GMTUK Climate Protesters Block Major London Road Again Despite Injunction
10:21 GMTUK Economy Grows by 0.4% in August Following Full Easing of COVID-19 Restrictions, ONS Shows
10:21 GMTTehran Accuses Tel Aviv of Spreading ‘False, Fabricated’ Claims About Iran While Stockpiling Nukes
10:13 GMTSaudi-Led Coalition Destroys Two Explosive-Laden Houthi Boats
09:58 GMTOne Dead, 21 Injured in Wake of Typhoon Kompasu in Hong Kong - Photo, Video
09:48 GMTLeaked Facebook DIO ‘Blacklist’ Appears to Show 'Disproportionate Censoring’
09:31 GMTFrench Soldier Dies in Accident in Mali
09:22 GMTUser Reports Suggest YouTube, Facebook, Snapchat Are Having Problems
09:13 GMTGuatemala Condemns Attempts to Topple Several Statues to Protest Colonial Legacy
08:07 GMTApple May Reduce Iphone Production Amid Continuing Global Chip Shortages, Reports Say
07:33 GMTGreece's Crete Braces for Aftershocks After 6.3 Magnitude Earthquake, Reports Say
07:30 GMTChina to Study Blood Bank Samples Dating Back to 2019 for COVID-19 Origins Probe, Reports Say
07:29 GMT‘Rampant Infiltration of Drones from Pakistan a Constant Concern', Indian Punjab Minister Says
07:23 GMTTackling Air Pollution is About Willingness, Says Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai