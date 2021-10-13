https://sputniknews.com/20211013/former-labour-mp-convicted-of-harassment-after-threatening-woman-with-acid-1089898035.html

Former Labour MP Convicted of Harassment After Threatening Woman With Acid

Former Labour MP Convicted of Harassment After Threatening Woman With Acid

Claudia Webbe was elected as Labour MP for Leicester East in December 2019, replacing Keith Vaz. She is a former political adviser to the former Mayor of... 13.10.2021

Former Labour MP Claudia Webbe has been convicted of a charge of harassment.Webbe, 56, threatened to send naked pictures of Michelle Merritt to her family because she was jealous of Merritt's friendship with her boyfriend Lester Thomas.Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring at Westminster Magistrates’ Court ruled on Wednesday that she was guilty.Webbe was suspended by the Labour Party after she was charged and has been sitting in Parliament as an independent MP.A short trial last month heard the MP had referred to Merritt as “a slag” during the calls she placed between 1 September 2018 and 26 April 2020.The court heard Webbe rang Merritt 16 times in what was a string of short silent phone calls from a withheld number.The harassment escalated on 31 March 2019, when the MP asked Merritt about her relationship with Mr Thomas.Webbe then introduced herself as "Lester's girlfriend" and "really started shouting, 'Why are you contacting Lester?'", according to Merritt."She was very, very angry at me. It was loud," Merritt told the court, adding that Webbe also said Merritt "should be acid"."She confirmed she knew where I lived and would send pictures and videos to my daughters," Ms Merritt added.

2021

