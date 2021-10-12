Registration was successful!
Three Dead After Shooting Unfolds at Tennessee USPS Facility
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and authorities in Memphis, Tennessee, descended on the East Lamar Carrier Annex on Tuesday, responding to reports of... 12.10.2021, Sputnik International
Three Dead After Shooting Unfolds at Tennessee USPS Facility
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and authorities in Memphis, Tennessee, descended on the East Lamar Carrier Annex on Tuesday, responding to reports of a shooting at the US Postal Service facility. The scene has been secured.