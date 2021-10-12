Registration was successful!
K-Pop Boy-Band The BOYZ Get Set For Comeback This November
K-Pop Boy-Band The BOYZ Get Set For Comeback This November
The band which quickly found their way into everybody's heart, have had a busy year with their first Japanese studio album 'Breaking Dawn' in March and then...
According to reports which appeared on 12 October on a diverse number of South Korean media outlets, the Boyz will be releasing a new album in early November. The date has a certain significance since the band consists of 12 mega-talented members - the dazzling dozen, as they could be known. Social media also revealed on 12 October that Ju Haknyeon, Younghoon, Juyeon, Hyunjae, Sangyeon, Sunwoo, Q, Kevin, Jacob, Eric and New have participated in filming a video somewhere in Seoul. The Boyz' sixth mini-album 'Thrill-Ing' sold an incredible 520,000 copies in the first week of album sales this August. Cre.ker Entertainment debuted The BOYZ in 2017 with the lead track 'Boy' from their debut EP 'The First'. After several releases and attracting an army of fans, the group joined Mnet's idol survival show 'Road to Kingdom' on which they took first place in 2020 and gained even more attention from K-Pop fans all over the world. The band's fandom officially named the B are thrilled with the news.
News
08:38 GMT 12.10.2021 (Updated: 06:00 GMT 17.10.2021)
CC BY-SA 4.0 / THE BOYZ France / THE BOYZ THE BOYZ
Martha Yiling
