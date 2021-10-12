Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
BREAKING: US House Passes Bill Raising Debt Ceiling Through December, Measure Sent to Biden
https://sputniknews.com/20211012/georgia-election-workers-sacked-for-allegedly-shredding-voter-registration-forms--1089875154.html
Georgia Election Workers Sacked for Allegedly Shredding Voter Registration Forms
Georgia Election Workers Sacked for Allegedly Shredding Voter Registration Forms
Fulton County, which includes the densely-populated capital city of Atlanta, Georgia, accounts for some 11% of the US state's electorate. The heavily... 12.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-12T23:25+0000
2021-10-12T23:23+0000
georgia
voting
2020 united states presidential election
voter suppression
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/0d/1082067133_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_552bfe58a9025fdea1fce2850c093180.jpg
The director of Fulton County Registration and Elections, Richard Barron, revealed in a Monday news release that two department employees were terminated after a preliminary investigation determined that hundreds of paper voter registration applications were destroyed before the county could properly process the forms. The same-day termination occurred on October 8, after fellow elections employees claimed the accused had failed to fully process multiple batches of paper voter registration applications and, in some cases, simply shredded the documents. Barron has reported the alleged actions of the employees to Georgia's Office of Investigations, which is led by the office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R). The Republican state official announced this week that a probe has been launched regarding the matter, which is believed to have taken place over a two-week period and involved around 300 forms. "After 20 years of documented failure in Fulton County elections, Georgians are tired of waiting to see what the next embarrassing revelation will be," the Republican Georgia Secretary of State said in a quoted statement. Raffensperger also urged the US Department of Justice to take a closer look at the heavily Democratic county and what he claimed were its history of election issues. The Republican state official previously criticized the county's handling of the 2020 primary election, noting in June 2020 that the counties of DeKalb and Fulton were the only Georgia districts reporting voter issues at the time. "It has nothing to do with what we’re doing in the rest of Georgia," Raffensperger asserted. At the same time, Black and other disenfranchised voting blocks in impacted counties attributed their primary election issues and allegations of voter suppression to the Georgia Secretary of State, as his office is in charge of poll worker training and the allocation of voting machines in the state. Following voter integrity concerns with the 2020 primary election, Fulton County entered into a consent order with Georgia's State Election Border that, in part, appointed an independent monitor for the general election in November 2020. Carter Jones, the appointed monitor at the time, determined that although Fulton County election officials demonstrated what he could consider poor management and sloppy practices, there were no findings of "any dishonesty, fraud or intentional malfeasance."
georgia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Evan Craighead
Evan Craighead
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/02/0d/1082067133_170:0:2901:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_818c9040b55134c4788ac06e0390c9c4.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
georgia, voting, 2020 united states presidential election, voter suppression

Georgia Election Workers Sacked for Allegedly Shredding Voter Registration Forms

23:25 GMT 12.10.2021
© AP Photo / Mike StewartCobb County Election officials handle ballots during a machine recount, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Marietta, Ga. County election workers across Georgia have begun an official machine recount of the roughly 5 million votes cast in the presidential race in the state. The recount was requested by President Donald Trump after certified results showed him losing the state to Democrat Joe Biden by 12,670 votes, or 0.25%
Cobb County Election officials handle ballots during a machine recount, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Marietta, Ga. County election workers across Georgia have begun an official machine recount of the roughly 5 million votes cast in the presidential race in the state. The recount was requested by President Donald Trump after certified results showed him losing the state to Democrat Joe Biden by 12,670 votes, or 0.25% - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2021
© AP Photo / Mike Stewart
Subscribe
Evan Craighead
All materialsWrite to the author
Fulton County, which includes the densely-populated capital city of Atlanta, Georgia, accounts for some 11% of the US state's electorate. The heavily Democratic county was thrust into the national spotlight during the 2020 presidential election season when reports of voter suppression were met with accusations of voter fraud and election meddling.
The director of Fulton County Registration and Elections, Richard Barron, revealed in a Monday news release that two department employees were terminated after a preliminary investigation determined that hundreds of paper voter registration applications were destroyed before the county could properly process the forms.
The same-day termination occurred on October 8, after fellow elections employees claimed the accused had failed to fully process multiple batches of paper voter registration applications and, in some cases, simply shredded the documents.

"Elections are the most important function of our government," said Fulton County Commission Chairman Robb Pitts, who reported the matter to Fulton County District Attorney's Office. "We have committed to transparency and integrity."

Barron has reported the alleged actions of the employees to Georgia's Office of Investigations, which is led by the office of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R).
The Republican state official announced this week that a probe has been launched regarding the matter, which is believed to have taken place over a two-week period and involved around 300 forms.
"After 20 years of documented failure in Fulton County elections, Georgians are tired of waiting to see what the next embarrassing revelation will be," the Republican Georgia Secretary of State said in a quoted statement.
Raffensperger also urged the US Department of Justice to take a closer look at the heavily Democratic county and what he claimed were its history of election issues.

"The Department of Justice needs to take a long look at what Fulton County is doing and how their leadership disenfranchises Fulton voters through incompetence and malfeasance," he said. "The voters of Georgia are sick of Fulton County's failures."

The Republican state official previously criticized the county's handling of the 2020 primary election, noting in June 2020 that the counties of DeKalb and Fulton were the only Georgia districts reporting voter issues at the time.
"It has nothing to do with what we’re doing in the rest of Georgia," Raffensperger asserted.
At the same time, Black and other disenfranchised voting blocks in impacted counties attributed their primary election issues and allegations of voter suppression to the Georgia Secretary of State, as his office is in charge of poll worker training and the allocation of voting machines in the state.
Following voter integrity concerns with the 2020 primary election, Fulton County entered into a consent order with Georgia's State Election Border that, in part, appointed an independent monitor for the general election in November 2020.
Carter Jones, the appointed monitor at the time, determined that although Fulton County election officials demonstrated what he could consider poor management and sloppy practices, there were no findings of "any dishonesty, fraud or intentional malfeasance."
110001
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
00:00 GMTRussia Seeks to Teach AI to Think Differently
YesterdayUS House Passes Bill Raising Debt Ceiling Through December, Measure Sent to Biden
YesterdayGeorgia Election Workers Sacked for Allegedly Shredding Voter Registration Forms
YesterdayUS Museum Seeks to Resolve Issue of Immunity of Art Collections Sent From Russia- Director
YesterdayThree Dead After Shooting Unfolds at Tennessee USPS Facility
YesterdayDC Subway Passengers Forced to Walk Half-Mile Out of Tunnel After Train Derails
YesterdayUS Moving Forward With Reopening Consulate in Jerusalem - State Dept. Official
YesterdayUS Supreme Court to Consider Boston Bomber Death Penalty Repeal Case
YesterdayIran ‘Not Even Close’ to Nuclear Weapon But Israel Can Act Alone if Required, Ex-Mossad Chief Says
YesterdayTrump's 2016 Election Win Prompted Development of Netflix's 'Squid Game', Creator Reveals
Yesterday'More to Your Left': Labour Leader Starmer Fails Lorry Parking Test
YesterdayClimate Activist Thunberg Remains Skeptical of Results But Still Open to Meeting Biden at Cop26
YesterdayMore Brits Working Than Before Pandemic — With a Million Vacancies Still Open
YesterdayDaily Express Apologises for Publishing False Claims About Russia Stealing AstraZeneca Jab Formula
YesterdayNorth Korea Shows Off Newly-Developed Hypersonic Missile
YesterdayCommercial Airline Pilot Warns of US Aviation Industry Disruptions Prompted by Biden's Vaxx Mandate
YesterdayWest Refuses to Respond to Taliban's Request to Unfreeze Afghan Assets, Spokesman Says
YesterdayBiden to Host Kenyan President on 14 October to Discuss Financial Transparency
YesterdayGabby Petito Died of Strangulation, Autopsy Reveals
YesterdayTrump Asked Whether Ex-Vietnamese PM Had Name 'Fook You' Ahead of Meeting With Him, Book Claims