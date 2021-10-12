https://sputniknews.com/20211012/first-rocket-may-lift-off-from-uk-soil-in-2022-reports-suggest-1089853380.html

First Rocket May Lift Off From UK Soil in 2022, Reports Suggest

LONDON (Sputnik) - The Edinburgh-based rocket company, Skyrora, has struck a multi-launch deal with the Shetland Space Centre that could see the first rocket...

The deal envisages up to 16 space launches per year from Unst, Britain's most northerly island, over the next decade.He also noted that Britain is a global leader when it comes to space technology and that this launch will be an important step to "offering a significant space service from our own soil".Frank Strang from Saxavord Spaceport described it as an "exciting development".

