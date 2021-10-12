Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211012/city-of-london-sees-record-20-billion-of-investment-in-tech-start-ups-as-uk-takes-on-us-and-china-1089859674.html
City of London Sees Record £20 Billion of Investment in Tech Start-Ups as UK Takes on US and China
City of London Sees Record £20 Billion of Investment in Tech Start-Ups as UK Takes on US and China
Britain now has more than 100 “unicorn” companies, which are worth £1 billion or more. Many of these are start-ups which are using new technology and apps. 12.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-12T11:03+0000
2021-10-12T11:03+0000
tech
city of london
start-up
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0e/1083142839_0:0:3132:1762_1920x0_80_0_0_a1d507092295256b1cc3f4811683c7f7.jpg
Investors in British technology start-ups like the fintech app Revolut have pumped in more than £20 billion this year, according to figure from City of London data firm Beauhurst.At the start of October, tech start-ups have raised 32 percent more than they did in the whole of 2020, according to Beauhurst.In the last three months there have been huge investments in Revolut, video-conferencing software firm Hopin and Checkout.com, which processes digital payments.Revolut, whose CEO Nik Storonsky is a Russian-born former derivatives trader, has fared better than its main rival Monzo, which was forced to lay off staff after revenues collapsed during the pandemic as people stopped travelling.Revolut saw its income grow due to stock trading and cryptocurrency investments.Revolut is now worth £33 billion, making it one of a number of so-called “decacorns” - companies worth more than £10 billion.Rob Kniaz, from venture capital firm Hoxton Ventures, told the Daily Telegraph: “The world is waking up to bigger things happening in the UK and Europe. Historically we’ve had far less capital than in the US but you’re seeing these really big companies getting created here”.Revolut has raised £578 million in London, Hopin has raised £610 million, and robot surgery firm CMR Surgical has raised £432 million.Tech Nation, an industry group, says investment in UK start-ups was higher than in Germany and France and Britain was now in third place in the world, behind China and the US.It was revealed recently that Euan Blair, the son of former Prime Minister Tony Blair, has made £160 million from a tech start-up called Multiverse which matches graduates with apprenticeships at top firms.
city of london
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/06/0e/1083142839_356:0:3087:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_1a870bece0841162bdc42443e498b805.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
tech, city of london, start-up

City of London Sees Record £20 Billion of Investment in Tech Start-Ups as UK Takes on US and China

11:03 GMT 12.10.2021
© Henry NichollsFILE PHOTO: The City of London financial district in Britain, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: The City of London financial district in Britain, March 19, 2021. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls/File Photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.10.2021
© Henry Nicholls
Subscribe
Britain now has more than 100 “unicorn” companies, which are worth £1 billion or more. Many of these are start-ups which are using new technology and apps.
Investors in British technology start-ups like the fintech app Revolut have pumped in more than £20 billion this year, according to figure from City of London data firm Beauhurst.
At the start of October, tech start-ups have raised 32 percent more than they did in the whole of 2020, according to Beauhurst.
In the last three months there have been huge investments in Revolut, video-conferencing software firm Hopin and Checkout.com, which processes digital payments.
Revolut, whose CEO Nik Storonsky is a Russian-born former derivatives trader, has fared better than its main rival Monzo, which was forced to lay off staff after revenues collapsed during the pandemic as people stopped travelling.
Revolut saw its income grow due to stock trading and cryptocurrency investments.

Storonsky told the Evening Standard recently: “We now have more customers than HSBC in Europe. It’s a good achievement, right? But overall we still have so much more to do. Now we need to achieve the revenues of HSBC”.

Revolut is now worth £33 billion, making it one of a number of so-called “decacorns” - companies worth more than £10 billion.
Rob Kniaz, from venture capital firm Hoxton Ventures, told the Daily Telegraph: “The world is waking up to bigger things happening in the UK and Europe. Historically we’ve had far less capital than in the US but you’re seeing these really big companies getting created here”.
Revolut has raised £578 million in London, Hopin has raised £610 million, and robot surgery firm CMR Surgical has raised £432 million.
Tech Nation, an industry group, says investment in UK start-ups was higher than in Germany and France and Britain was now in third place in the world, behind China and the US.
It was revealed recently that Euan Blair, the son of former Prime Minister Tony Blair, has made £160 million from a tech start-up called Multiverse which matches graduates with apprenticeships at top firms.
000000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese中国中文Chinese
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
11:03 GMTCity of London Sees Record £20 Billion of Investment in Tech Start-Ups as UK Takes on US and China
10:55 GMTIndian Government Orders National Energy Companies to Boost Supplies to New Delhi
10:50 GMTUK Brexit Minister to Warn EU Against 'Historic Misjudgment' Over Northern Ireland Protocol
10:35 GMTAfghan Resistance Blames Political Collapse on Ashraf Ghani's Flight, Secret Deals With Taliban
10:23 GMTAs Tata Group Raises Debt to Acquire Air India, BJP Gov't Slammed for 'Handing Them a Gift'
10:20 GMT'I Am Heartbroken': Twitterati Get Emotional as Virat Kohli's Captaincy Stint With RCB Ends
10:19 GMTFloods Threaten Centuries-Old Architecture in Treasure House Shanxi
10:02 GMTMoscow Not Ruling Out Temporary Shutdown of US, Russian Diplomatic Missions
09:49 GMTAs Trial Begins, Will France Emerge as Power Who Ordered Assassination of 'Africa's Che Guevara'?
09:32 GMTPowerful 6.3-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Crete, Greece
09:29 GMTKids in Kamala Harris' Space Video on YouTube Turn Out to Be Child Actors, Reports Say
09:23 GMTUK Chancellor Rishi Sunak Plans Budget Cuts Worth £2Bln Amid 'Highest' Tax Rate in Peacetime
09:17 GMTPrice of Meat Could Rise After UK Government Strikes Deal With Carbon Dioxide Supplier, Report Says
09:14 GMTInstagram to Alert Users About Outages
09:14 GMTTory James Gray Faces Temporary Suspension From St John Ambulance Role After Alleged 'Racist' Remark
08:42 GMTMoscow Blasts 'Shameless Claims' by US That Russia Uses Gas Supplies as Weapon
08:25 GMT'No Israel for Us': Swedish Star Journalist in Hot Water Over Comparing Europeans With Jews
08:19 GMTWHO Could Approve Russia's Sputnik V COVID-19 Vaccine by End of Year, Chief Scientist Says
08:02 GMTUS Under Secretary of State Nuland Arrives at Russian Foreign Ministry
07:26 GMTRussia Sees Targeted Attempts to Undermine Situation in Asia, Foreign Minister Lavrov Says