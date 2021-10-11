Daesh Affiliates Attack Polling Station in Northern Iraq During Parliamentary Vote - Reports

The attackers opened fire from a sniper rifle at a polling station located in a school in the al-Rashad district, Al-Sumaria said, citing a security source. One police officer was injured.A security source told Sputnik on Sunday that two Iraqi soldiers were injured as a result of an armed attack at a polling station in the eastern province of Diyala. The Iraqi security services said later in the day that a soldier mistakenly shot one comrade and injured another one.On Sunday, early parliamentary elections — the first since 2003 — took place in Iraq. According to Iraqi media reports, the turnout was about 20 percent.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states
Policeman injured in an attack by gunmen, identified as ISIS by security forces, Sunday evening targeted al-Kahrtoom polling station in al-Rashad sub-district of Hawija south of Kirkuk, a security officer anonymously told KirkukNow pic.twitter.com/fw7tudfxzM
