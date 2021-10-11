https://sputniknews.com/20211011/daesh-affiliates-attack-polling-station-in-northern-iraq-during-parliamentary-vote---reports-1089823617.html

Daesh Affiliates Attack Polling Station in Northern Iraq During Parliamentary Vote - Reports

Daesh Affiliates Attack Polling Station in Northern Iraq During Parliamentary Vote - Reports

DOHA (Sputnik) - Affiliates of Daesh* have attacked a polling station in Iraq’s northern Kirkuk Governorate, injuring a police officer, the Iraqi Al-Sumaria TV... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International

2021-10-11T02:23+0000

2021-10-11T02:23+0000

2021-10-11T02:23+0000

kirkuk

iraq

elections

security forces

diyala

soldier

polling station

terrorists

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089823591_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f369a58344cdb34b6b33c6c664dc6711.jpg

The attackers opened fire from a sniper rifle at a polling station located in a school in the al-Rashad district, Al-Sumaria said, citing a security source. One police officer was injured.A security source told Sputnik on Sunday that two Iraqi soldiers were injured as a result of an armed attack at a polling station in the eastern province of Diyala. The Iraqi security services said later in the day that a soldier mistakenly shot one comrade and injured another one.On Sunday, early parliamentary elections — the first since 2003 — took place in Iraq. According to Iraqi media reports, the turnout was about 20 percent.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states

kirkuk

iraq

diyala

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2021

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

kirkuk, iraq, elections, security forces, diyala, soldier, polling station, terrorists