Registration was successful!
Please follow the link from the email sent to
International
https://sputniknews.com/20211011/daesh-affiliates-attack-polling-station-in-northern-iraq-during-parliamentary-vote---reports-1089823617.html
Daesh Affiliates Attack Polling Station in Northern Iraq During Parliamentary Vote - Reports
Daesh Affiliates Attack Polling Station in Northern Iraq During Parliamentary Vote - Reports
DOHA (Sputnik) - Affiliates of Daesh* have attacked a polling station in Iraq’s northern Kirkuk Governorate, injuring a police officer, the Iraqi Al-Sumaria TV... 11.10.2021, Sputnik International
2021-10-11T02:23+0000
2021-10-11T02:23+0000
kirkuk
iraq
elections
security forces
diyala
soldier
polling station
terrorists
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089823591_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_f369a58344cdb34b6b33c6c664dc6711.jpg
The attackers opened fire from a sniper rifle at a polling station located in a school in the al-Rashad district, Al-Sumaria said, citing a security source. One police officer was injured.A security source told Sputnik on Sunday that two Iraqi soldiers were injured as a result of an armed attack at a polling station in the eastern province of Diyala. The Iraqi security services said later in the day that a soldier mistakenly shot one comrade and injured another one.On Sunday, early parliamentary elections — the first since 2003 — took place in Iraq. According to Iraqi media reports, the turnout was about 20 percent.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states
kirkuk
iraq
diyala
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2021
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0a/0b/1089823591_169:0:2900:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e242c638bb6869dcd1a22d05cc36c3f8.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
kirkuk, iraq, elections, security forces, diyala, soldier, polling station, terrorists

Daesh Affiliates Attack Polling Station in Northern Iraq During Parliamentary Vote - Reports

02:23 GMT 11.10.2021
© REUTERS / ABDULLAH DHIAA AL-DEENA woman attends voting at a polling station during the parliamentary election, in Kerbala, Iraq, October 10, 2021.
A woman attends voting at a polling station during the parliamentary election, in Kerbala, Iraq, October 10, 2021. - Sputnik International, 1920, 11.10.2021
© REUTERS / ABDULLAH DHIAA AL-DEEN
Subscribe
DOHA (Sputnik) - Affiliates of Daesh* have attacked a polling station in Iraq’s northern Kirkuk Governorate, injuring a police officer, the Iraqi Al-Sumaria TV reports.
The attackers opened fire from a sniper rifle at a polling station located in a school in the al-Rashad district, Al-Sumaria said, citing a security source. One police officer was injured.
A security source told Sputnik on Sunday that two Iraqi soldiers were injured as a result of an armed attack at a polling station in the eastern province of Diyala. The Iraqi security services said later in the day that a soldier mistakenly shot one comrade and injured another one.
On Sunday, early parliamentary elections — the first since 2003 — took place in Iraq. According to Iraqi media reports, the turnout was about 20 percent.
*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states
010000
Discuss
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
© 2021 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
New firstOld first
loader
LIVE
Заголовок открываемого материала
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала
Worldwide
InternationalEnglishEnglishMundoEspañolSpanish
Europe
DeutschlandDeutschGermanFranceFrançaisFrenchΕλλάδαΕλληνικάGreekItaliaItalianoItalianČeská republikaČeštinaCzechPolskaPolskiPolishСрбиjаСрпскиSerbianLatvijaLatviešuLatvianLietuvaLietuviųLithuanianMoldovaMoldoveneascăMoldavianБеларусьБеларускiBelarusian
Transcaucasia
ԱրմենիաՀայերենArmenianАҧсныАҧсышәалаAbkhazХуссар ИрыстонИронауОssetianსაქართველოქართულიGeorgianAzərbaycanАzərbaycancaAzerbaijani
Middle East
Sputnik عربيArabicArabicTürkiyeTürkçeTurkishSputnik ایرانPersianPersianSputnik افغانستانDariDari
Central Asia
ҚазақстанҚазақ тіліKazakhКыргызстанКыргызчаKyrgyzOʻzbekistonЎзбекчаUzbekТоҷикистонТоҷикӣTajik
East & Southeast Asia
Việt NamTiếng ViệtVietnamese日本日本語Japanese俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（简体）Chinese (simplified)俄罗斯卫星通讯社中文（繁体）Chinese (traditional)
South America
BrasilPortuguêsPortuguese
NewsfeedBreaking
02:23 GMTDaesh Affiliates Attack Polling Station in Northern Iraq During Parliamentary Vote - Reports
01:59 GMTRussia Sets New Record in Accident-Free Space Launches
01:54 GMTSaakashvili’s Condition Worsening, Doctor Warns Against Continuing Hunger Strike
01:44 GMTMcCarthy Condemns 'Lame Duck' Pelosi Over Debt Issue, Says She's on 'Farewell Tour'
00:26 GMTState Dept Says Talks With Taliban Delegation in Doha ‘Candid’
00:25 GMTDemocrat Candidate for Virginia Gov. Claims CRT Was 'Made Up' By GOP, Trump Supporters
00:17 GMTBolsonaro Denied Entry to Football Match Due to Not Being Vaccinated
YesterdayA Narrow Escape: Woman Barely Avoids Meteorite That Crashed Through Roof, Landed on Pillow
Yesterday'No Further Action': Scotland Yard Reportedly Drops Probe Into Prince Andrew's Alleged Sex Crimes
Yesterday6.1 Magnitude Quake Strikes Off Hawaii, USGS Reports
YesterdayRussia’s Lavrov Urges EU to Act Reasonably on Mutual Recognition of Vaccine Certificates
YesterdayJared Leto Says Was ’Teargassed’ at Anti-Vax Passport Protest in Italy He Stumbled Upon
Yesterday'Has to Walk a Fine Line': Major Trump Problems Threaten Pence's Political Future - Report
YesterdayNetizens Thank ’Dear God Emperor’ After COVID-19 Czar Fauci Blesses Trick-or-Treat This Year
YesterdayFacebook PR Chief Clegg Claims Panned Algorithms Protect Users from 'Hate Speech'
YesterdayVP Harris ’Wide-Eyed’ Talk About Moon & Stars With Kids Ridiculed on Twitter
YesterdayUK Energy Firm Becomes Latest Victim of Gas Price Surge After BP Pulls Plug
YesterdayDrag Queen Says Sarah Everard's Killer Groped Him in Pub Three Years Ago
YesterdayDead Drops in Half-Eaten Sandwiches, Gum Packages: FBI Unveils Plot to Sell US Nuclear Sub Secrets
YesterdayGas Crisis in Europe May Last Over 6 Months, Serbian President Vucic Says