Father of Pakistan's Nuclear Program Abdul Qadeer Khan Passes Away at 85, Reports Suggest

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pakistan's renowned scientist who is considered the father of the national nuclear program, Abdul Qadeer Khan, passed away of lungs collapse... 10.10.2021

The scientist was brought to the KRL Hospital in Islamabad after his health started deteriorating on Saturday night, the Geo TV news channel said.According to sources, Khan was hospitalized after he experienced discomfort in breathing. However, his health took a turn for the worse when his lungs started bleeding, the news outlet added.Abdul Qadeer Khan became a national hero after Pakistan conducted its nuclear tests in May 1998, becoming the sole nuclear power in the Muslim world and the seventh country to possess nuclear weapons.

