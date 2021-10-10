Registration was successful!
Father of Pakistan's Nuclear Program Abdul Qadeer Khan Passes Away at 85, Reports Suggest
Father of Pakistan's Nuclear Program Abdul Qadeer Khan Passes Away at 85, Reports Suggest
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pakistan's renowned scientist who is considered the father of the national nuclear program, Abdul Qadeer Khan, passed away of lungs collapse... 10.10.2021, Sputnik International
The scientist was brought to the KRL Hospital in Islamabad after his health started deteriorating on Saturday night, the Geo TV news channel said.According to sources, Khan was hospitalized after he experienced discomfort in breathing. However, his health took a turn for the worse when his lungs started bleeding, the news outlet added.Abdul Qadeer Khan became a national hero after Pakistan conducted its nuclear tests in May 1998, becoming the sole nuclear power in the Muslim world and the seventh country to possess nuclear weapons.
pakistan
pakistan, abdul qadeer khan

Father of Pakistan's Nuclear Program Abdul Qadeer Khan Passes Away at 85, Reports Suggest

06:48 GMT 10.10.2021
© AP Photo / Anjum NaveedA Pakistani-made Shaheen-III missile, that is capable of carrying nuclear warheads, is on display during a military parade in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, March 23, 2018
A Pakistani-made Shaheen-III missile, that is capable of carrying nuclear warheads, is on display during a military parade in Islamabad, Pakistan, Friday, March 23, 2018 - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.10.2021
© AP Photo / Anjum Naveed
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Pakistan's renowned scientist who is considered the father of the national nuclear program, Abdul Qadeer Khan, passed away of lungs collapse on 10 October at the age of 85, media reported.
The scientist was brought to the KRL Hospital in Islamabad after his health started deteriorating on Saturday night, the Geo TV news channel said.
According to sources, Khan was hospitalized after he experienced discomfort in breathing. However, his health took a turn for the worse when his lungs started bleeding, the news outlet added.
Flag of Pakistan - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.07.2020
Pakistan Ranked Most Improved in Protecting Nuclear Materials: Report
23 July 2020, 09:49 GMT
Abdul Qadeer Khan became a national hero after Pakistan conducted its nuclear tests in May 1998, becoming the sole nuclear power in the Muslim world and the seventh country to possess nuclear weapons.
