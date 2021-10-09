6.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Vanuatu Region, EMSC Says

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said on 9 October that a 6.7-magnitude earthquake hit close to the Vanuatu Islands. The quake was reported at a depth of 514 kilometres. No casualties have been reported so far.The earthquake occurred at around 11:00 GMT, some 483 kilometres southwest of Nadi, Fiji.Vanuatu is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly faces powerful earthquakes.
No tsunami threat has been reported in the area so far. Different sources suggest the tremor might be equal to 7 on the Richter scale.
