6.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Vanuatu Region, EMSC Says

No tsunami threat has been reported in the area so far. Different sources suggest the tremor might be equal to 7 on the Richter scale. 09.10.2021, Sputnik International

The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said on 9 October that a 6.7-magnitude earthquake hit close to the Vanuatu Islands. The quake was reported at a depth of 514 kilometres. No casualties have been reported so far.The earthquake occurred at around 11:00 GMT, some 483 kilometres southwest of Nadi, Fiji.Vanuatu is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly faces powerful earthquakes.

