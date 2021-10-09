Registration was successful!
BREAKING: Afghan Delegation Demands Unfreezing Country's Foreign Assets at Doha Talks With US
6.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Vanuatu Region, EMSC Says
6.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Vanuatu Region, EMSC Says
No tsunami threat has been reported in the area so far. Different sources suggest the tremor might be equal to 7 on the Richter scale. 09.10.2021, Sputnik International
The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said on 9 October that a 6.7-magnitude earthquake hit close to the Vanuatu Islands. The quake was reported at a depth of 514 kilometres. No casualties have been reported so far.The earthquake occurred at around 11:00 GMT, some 483 kilometres southwest of Nadi, Fiji.Vanuatu is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly faces powerful earthquakes.
vanuatu, earthquake

6.7-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Vanuatu Region, EMSC Says

11:16 GMT 09.10.2021 (Updated: 11:30 GMT 09.10.2021)
CC BY 2.0 / Phillip Capper / Port VilaCentral Port Vila, Vanuatu. (File)
Central Port Vila, Vanuatu. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 09.10.2021
CC BY 2.0 / Phillip Capper / Port Vila
No tsunami threat has been reported in the area so far. Different sources suggest the tremor might be equal to 7 on the Richter scale.
The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said on 9 October that a 6.7-magnitude earthquake hit close to the Vanuatu Islands. The quake was reported at a depth of 514 kilometres. No casualties have been reported so far.
The earthquake occurred at around 11:00 GMT, some 483 kilometres southwest of Nadi, Fiji.
Vanuatu is located in a seismically active zone known as the Ring of Fire and regularly faces powerful earthquakes.
