Russian Justice Ministry Adds Bellingcat, MNews to Foreign Media Agents Registry

"On October 8, in pursuance of the requirements of the current Russian legislation, MEMO LLC, US company Mason GES Anonymous Foundation, which is the owner of the online edition mnews.world, and Dutch-registered Stichting Bellingcat were added on the list of foreign media performing the functions of a foreign agent," the statement says.Earlier, Russian Foreign Intelligence Agency (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin stated that Bellingcat was linked into one network with Proekt and Insider publications recognized by foreign agents. Bellingcat is needed to exert pressure both on any country and on individuals and legal entities, and the SVR has information about who runs this project of allegedly journalistic investigations, which includes former intelligence officers, Naryshkin noted.

