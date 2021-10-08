https://sputniknews.com/20211008/k-pop-boy-band-seventeen-raises-the-stakes-as-group-phototeaser-ahead-of-comeback-is-unveiled-1089763234.html

K-Pop Boy-Band Seventeen Raises the Stakes as Group Phototeaser Ahead of Comeback is Unveiled

The 13-member group have once again got their millions of devoted fans into a fever of anticipation as they announce that their ninth mini album is shortly to... 08.10.2021, Sputnik International

Seventeen released on their official Twitter page on 8 October a new group teaser for their new album 'Attacca' which has been titillating fans the world over.In the teaser, the camera homes in on various members of the group, including Jeonghan, Joshua, Woozi, DK, and Seungkwan, as they perform some super-dynamic task such as riding a motorbike through a ring of fire, playing the bass guitar or shaving. The film, which has been mixed with animated features including lollypops and zebra crossings, breaks the fourth wall as the five - representing the band's "vocal team" look directly into the camera, oozing charisma and making eye contact with their adoring fans, known officially as Carats.The action shots are interleved with group shots of the boys enjoying themselves and having a laugh and include the group's "hip-hop team" which consists of Wonwoo, Mingyu, Vernon and S.Coups. Seventeen's forthcoming release has already broken records: 'Attacca' managed to clock up 1.41 million pre-orders at home and abroad in just one day. Carats are overwhelmed with joy and, as can be seen from various tweets, can't wait for the album to be released.

